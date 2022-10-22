Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20
BLOOMINGTON — Mahomet-Seymour capped off its second straight undefeated regular season with a convincing nonconference road win on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (9-0) never trailed, and after Bloomington trimmed its deficit to 13-7 midway through the first quarter, M-S responded with 34 unanswered points to start a running clock after going up 47-7 early in the third quarter.
Wyatt Bohm went 21 of 33 for 300 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead M-S, with three receivers catching at least five passes. Quenton Rogers finished with eight receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, with Trey Peters (six catches for 57 yards) and Valient Walsh (five catches for 62 yards, one touchdown) also contributing significantly.
Jake Waldinger and Ethan Esker each recorded an interception on defense for the Bulldogs, while Nick Golden blocked a punt.
It all added up to another complete performance from the Bulldogs, who have outscored their foes 430-120 this season.
“The goal of going undefeated is one that we set as soon as our offseason started,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “Anytime you get rewarded for your hard work, it means a lot. These kids deserve what they just earned.”
Prairie Central 56, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
FAIRBURY — A strong second quarter allowed Prairie Central to finish its first undefeated season since 2006 with a flourish and win the Illini Prairie Conference title.
The Hawks (9-0) only led the Saints 8-7 after the first quarter before outscoring BCC 40-0 in the second quarter to take a 48-7 lead into halftime and ensure a running clock was in place for the entire second half.
Drew Haberkorn and Tyler Curl each rushed for two touchdowns for Prairie Central, which rushed for 373 yards and did not complete a pass. Drew Fehr rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, while Brian Zhao also topped 100 rushing yards for the Hawks, compiling 108 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Hudson Ault (90 rushing yards on six carries) also scored a touchdown.
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
ST. JOSEPH — Entering Week 7, it wasn’t a guarantee St. Joseph-Ogden would reach the playoffs.
Then, the Spartans ended the regular season on a three-game win streak. The final addition was this Illini Prairie home win against the Panthers, clinching a sixth win and guarantee a playoff berth.
“The kids never blinked all year,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “They came to work and continued to get better every week. Now, it gets fun.”
Logan Smith shined again for the Spartans (6-3), completing 19 of 32 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. SJ-O never trailed, leading 26-6 at one point in the third quarter before PBL (5-4) staged a bit of a rally.
Ty Pence was Smith’s favorite target, making nine catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Coy Taylor added eight catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Robert Boyd-Meents rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown for the Panthers, who are eligible for the playoffs but would enter the postseason on a four-game losing streak.
Conner Vaughn threw two second-half touchdown passes for the Panthers, hitting Kayden Snelling and Peyton Hutchcraft for scores. But SJ-O’s defense forced him into only completing 9 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions. O’Quinn Gerdes was PBL’s top pass-catcher with two receptions for 48 yards.
Chillicothe IVC 52, Rantoul 6
CHILLICOTHE — The Eagles (0-9) closed their season with an Illini Prairie road loss against the Grey Ghosts.
Tuscola 55, Meridian 17
MACON — A strong offensive performance after halftime and a superb night running the ball by Dylan Graves propelled the Warriors to a Central Illinois Conference road win.
Graves rushed for 227 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 44, 20 and 86 yards. Austin Cummings added 121 rushing yards on nine carries that included an 88-yard touchdown run for the Warriors (7-2), who only led 20-10 at halftime.
Jordan Quinn went 7 of 16 for 90 passing yards and threw two touchdowns, with Hunter Branca (five catches for 61 yards) and Parker James (two catches for 29 yards) each hauling in a touchdown pass.
Clinton 28, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20
SULLIVAN — With the host team needing one win to become IHSA playoff eligible, Clinton produced 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and played spoiler in a Central Illinois Conference meeting.
The Maroons (4-5) won each of their last three games to close the season. They trailed 8-7 at halftime here, as well as 20-13 through three periods.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 18
HOOPESTON — For the second consecutive regular season and fourth time in Mark Dodd’s 16 seasons as coach, the Blue Devils have finished with an unbeaten record.
BHRA (9-0) used a potent second-half offense to drop the Cornjerkers (3-6) in a Vermilion Valley Conference South affair that the Blue Devils led just 15-12 at halftime.
BHRA’s Michael Hackman provided a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that was followed by scoring runs of 4 yards and 49 yards in the third quarter.
Karson Stevenson connected with Owen Miller on touchdown passes of 50 and 44 yards, and Stevenson added a 6-yard scoring throw to Ayden Ingram. Liam Oxendine chipped in a short fumble-recovery touchdown on defense.
HA/A-P’s Anthony Zamora ran for touchdowns of 5 and 13 yards on top of throwing a 6-yard scoring pass to Kollin Asbury.
Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
WESTVILLE — The Coal Bucket game went in favor of the host Tigers, who became playoff eligible with this win.
Westville (5-4) went ahead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back in the VVC South victory against the Buffaloes (0-9).
Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0
GILMAN — Iroquois West went ahead 34-0 with more than four minutes left in the first quarter and cruised.
Trystyn Schacht (55 rushing yards on three carries), John Ahlden (51 rushing yards on three carries), Christian Gayton (52 rushing yards on six carries) and Chase Ritzma (47 rushing yards on nine carries) led the Raiders (7-2) in the VVC North win.
Quinn Starkey went 3 of 6 for 66 passing yards for Watseka (1-8).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Heyworth 7
HEYWORTH — Ty Harden had a night to remember, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley closed its season on a high note with a Heart of Illinois Conference Small road win.
Harden hauled in a GCMS single-game record seven receptions for 94 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, helping the Falcons (4-5) end a four-game losing streak.
Aiden Sancken rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns as the Falcons led 14-0 at halftime. Brayden Elliott completed 12 of 21 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns for GCMS.
Ridgeview/Lexington 41, Le Roy 7
Le ROY — The host Panthers fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the state-ranked Mustangs in an HOIC Small tilt.
Le Roy (3-6) scored its lone touchdown on a 1-yard run by Matt Stuepfert in the third quarter to trim its deficit to 21-7 before the Mustangs (9-0) rattled off 20 unanswered points to end the game.
Bo Zeleznik rushed for 133 yards on 25 carries to pace the Panthers, who ended the season on a four-game losing streak. Stuepfert contributed 71 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Hunter Whalen led Le Roy’s defense with 12 tackles.
Villa Grove 20, Arcola 6
VILLA GROVE — A strong fourth quarter and a staunch defensive effort led Villa Grove to a playoff-clinching sixth win, while denying Arcola a playoff berth in the process.
The Blue Devils (6-3) outscored the Purple Riders 13-0 in the fourth quarter to secure the Lincoln Prairie Conference win at Russ Ghere Field.
Quarterback Layne Rund scored all three touchdowns for the Blue Devils, rushing for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He also hit Brady Clodfelder on a 40-yard touchdown pass, with Nic Wilson’s extra point giving Villa Grove a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils never relinquished the lead against Arcola (4-5), with the Purple Riders taking an early 6-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Grant Wilson.
Rund finished 10 of 21 for 130 passing yards and rushed for a game-high 119 yards on 25 carries. Robert Fancher caught four passes for 52 yards to lead Villa Grove in that category.
Wilson paced Arcola with 87 rushing yards on 20 carries, with Villa Grove compiling two interceptions. Luke Zimmerman compiled a game-high 12 1/2 tackles for the Blue Devils, who outgained Arcola 278-142 in total offense.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Argenta-Oreana 21
ARTHUR — The host Knights (7-2) are the owners of seven wins in a season for the first time since 2014 after trumping the Bombers (0-9) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. ALAH led A-O 50-7 at halftime and will enter the IHSA playoffs on a five-game win streak.
Sangamon Valley 26, Tri-County 6
NIANTIC — Tri-County trailed 18-0 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in a Lincoln Prairie road loss.
The Titans (3-6) closed the season on a three-game losing streak despite Garrett Pollock completing 15 of 27 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Tyler VonLanken added 71 rushing yards on 20 carries and recovered a fumble on defense, while Gaige Cox chipped in with 63 receiving yards.
Cumberland 34, Cerro Gordo/Bement 15
CERRO GORDO — The host Broncos (1-8) couldn't pull off a big Lincoln Prairie Conference upset to end their season, although they tallied their third-most points in a game this season during this defeat.
Decatur Lutheran 54, Milford/Cissna Park 40
DECATUR — The visiting Bearcats (7-2) led the unbeaten Lions 18-6 at halftime in an 8-man nonconference game, but Decatur Lutheran generated 32 third-quarter points and held on for the win.
Tyler Neukomm erupted for 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries for M/CP, but that was outdown by Lleyton Miller’s 367 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for the Lions.
Bearcats quarterback Sawyer Laffoon (53 rushing yards on five carries, one touchdown; 32 passing yards) also contributed.