QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame had one of the most dominant girls’ basketball programs in the state a decade ago.
The Raiders won 214 games and lost just 12 in a seven-season span starting with the 2007-08 season and running through the 2013-14 season. They made the state tournament six times in those seven seasons and won three consecutive state championships, including two in Class 2A in 2011 and 2012 and the third in Class 3A in 2013 that capped an undefeated 30-0 season.
Abbey Schreacke was in grade school during the heart of that run. The players on those QND teams were her role models. The Raiders’ junior even wears No. 3 because Kristen Gengenbacher — her favorite player from those teams — did.
Schreacke’s parents took her to Redbird Arena for those state tournament runs. And QND’s success a decade ago instilled a desire in her to do the same once she reached high school.
Schreacke followed through on that goal last month and brought her best attributes to the court in the 2A state tournament. The 6-foot junior guard had a near triple-double in QND’s state semifinal win against Pana with 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. She she set a 2A title game record with 35 points as the Raiders topped Winnebago for their first state championship in nearly a decade to finish off a 30-3 season.
That’s what made Schreacke stand above the rest of the high girls’ basketball players in Illinois this season, earning The News-Gazette’s 2022 All-State Player of the Year honor.
As if all the younger girls in Quincy didn’t already have reason to look up to her. Because that’s the reality now. Schreacke has assumed the same role those players a decade ago had in her life.
“Since our numbers are down — and numbers are down across the state for girls playing basketball — she saved our program,” said Eric Orne, QND’s coach who is 486-116 in 20 seasons leading the Raiders. “The interest level now in the fourth- and fifth- and sixth-grade level has really been boosted up.
“You see kids wear their hair like Abbey does. You see them at the games and saying hi to Abbey and coming down after the games to get a high-five from her. Her impact on and off the court is saving our program for the future.”
It can be a lot to ask of a teenager to be that kind of role model. Schreacke has embraced it, as she’s seen more and more younger girls show up at QND games.
“That’s what it’s really all about,” Schreacke said. “I’m really hoping we’re making that kind of impact. It means a lot. They make me want to be a better person for them and really motivates me to keep pushing to be better for them.”
Schreacke is already pretty good on the basketball court. She averaged 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals this season. That level of production certainly pushed QND to its season-long success — and a state title — but it was only a piece of her overall effect on the program.
“She’s such an amazing teammate,” Orne said. “We only had 16 girls in our entire program. She’s the kind of player that makes everybody feel special. Her and Blair Eftink were team captains and did a really good job of incorporating everybody and making them feel they were important. I think that accessibility made our team work harder and do some things that were special in practice, that carried over to the game floor.”
This QND team, though, wasn’t exactly like the teams that crushed their competition for the better part of a decade in winning three straight state titles. Those teams, Orne said, dominated through an up-tempo, high-pressure style of play.
The current team?
“We just found different ways to win this year,” Orne said, while acknowledging that leaning on Schreacke was a significant part. “It was special to me because they just continued to mature and continued to believe in themselves. We had a rough super-sectional game where we basically survived. We couldn’t throw it in the ocean. As much as we tried to run our offense and were getting good looks, we just couldn’t make anything.”
That 30-28 super-sectional victory against Normal U-High on Feb. 28 gave way to a more successful state tournament a few days later.
QND beat Pana 56-44 points in the semifinals and trailed just once after Jillian Hamilton hit a three-pointer for the Panthers 20 seconds into the first quarter. Winning a state championship meant fending off a balanced Winnebago for a 63-56 victory.
“After that super-sectional game, we knew what we had to do better,” Schreacke said. “We had lots of practices and lots of preparation. We were ready just to get going for state. The first game we were all really nervous. But after we won that first game, we knew we had a chance to win it. We weren’t really nervous anymore. We were just ready for the next one.”
Schreacke jumped immediately to softball season after winning a state title — just like she did from volleyball to basketball after helping QND volleyball go 32-5, reach a 2A super-sectional and earn honorable mention News-Gazette all-state honors in that sport last fall.
It’s basketball, though, where she’ll eventually turn her focus.
Illinois, Missouri, DePaul, Illinois State, Drake, Bradley and Saint Louis have already offered. Indiana has recently upped its interest. Schreacke won’t be short on options — options she expects to grow in number this spring.
“It’s probably going to start taking off now that AAU is starting up,” Schreacke said of her recruitment. “I’ve had a lot of really good colleges talking to me. I’ve just got to stay organized with everything. They’ve all been really nice. They’ve made it easy on me.”
Orne is high on Schreacke’s college prospects given the way she already attacks her preparation and the amount of time she spends on her game. The right landing spot will be a program she’s comfortable with and that will give her a chance to experience the type of success she wants and has already achieved at QND.
“There will be times I’ll text her, ‘Hey, are you watching the UConn game? Did you see that?’ And she is,” Orne said. “A lot of kids nowadays don’t really embrace the game or watch different styles. She’s the kind of kid that sees things and tries to emulate them.
“She’ll be here in the offseason a lot of times at (6 a.m.), or she’ll come in on Sunday and work with a basketball specialists out of Hannibal, Missouri, just to better her game. She loves to play. More than that, she loves to win.”