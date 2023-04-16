LINCOLN — Kloe Froebe played on her first competitive basketball team when she was in kindergarten. A little too competitive, as it turned out, for the Lincoln YMCA.
Defensive assignments at that age were dictated by different colored wristbands. Wearing a blue one? You guard the opponent that matches.
Froebe wanted no part of this.
“Oh no,” she said. “I just wanted to get the ball and get it in the hoop at the other end. I didn’t care this person had this wristband on. Come on. Let me guard him. … They kept telling us to stop and that we had to scoot back. Our parents didn’t like that, so they went ahead and moved us to The Gym.”
Froebe first honed her competitive edge playing at The Gym in Springfield with mostly the same team she plays with now at Lincoln High School. Having two older siblings who also played basketball didn’t hurt either.
Froebe burst onto the Illinois high school basketball scene as a freshman. Three seasons later, her name is filling up the Lincoln record book, multiple Division I programs are interested and she just led the Railsplitters to one of the best seasons in school history with 36 wins and a Class 3A state runner-up finish the only blemish on an otherwise historic campaign.
More than enough for Froebe to earn The News-Gazette’s 2023 All-State Player of the Year honor in girls’ basketball.
“This season really was everything to me,” Froebe said. “Despite not finishing how we probably would have wanted to that last game, nobody can take these memories away from us. Nobody can take these accomplishments we were able to achieve away. That’s something really magical about this season.”
A season for Froebe that has roots in those games as a kindergarten hoopster, and endless one-on-one matchups with her siblings. Her older sister Kaelyn scored nearly 2,000 points in her Lincoln career before playing at McKendree. And older brother Kaden, now at Missouri S&T, was just as successful playing for Railers boys’ basketball coaching legend Neil Alexander.
That the Froebe siblings had regular access to gyms because their parents, Kent and Kari, were teachers only fueled their basketball passion. And competitiveness.
“We had access to all of those gyms and really capitalized on that,” Kloe said. “Lots of one-on-one games that didn’t end too well. It was nice being able to practice and grow up shooting with them.
“I can beat my sister — that ended in tears by her — but Kaden is another story. He’s just so much stronger and bigger than me. He’s like (6-foot-4) now and just backs me down, and I’m like, ‘OK.’”
Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer coached Kaelyn in high school and watched Kaden play for the Railers’ boys’ basketball team. That Kloe arrived as a freshman ready to contribute at a high level was not a surprise. The 5-9 guard averaged 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and four assists as a freshman. Then 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.8 assists as a sophomore.
This season was her best yet. Kloe set Lincoln’s single-game and single-season scoring records — for boys or girls — and averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 steals and five assists per game for the 36-1 Railers.
“Kaelyn was a great big sister because she was already talking about her younger sister and how good she was going to be,” Rohrer said. “(Kloe) watched her siblings play, so she was already understanding the game when she was real young. That just helps contribute to her understanding of the game and knowledge of the game, and want and love for just going out and playing. It was evident as a junior high kid, it’s evident as a high school kid and I think you’ll see that when she hits the college level as well.”
It would almost be quicker to list the Lincoln records Kloe didn’t break during the 2022-23 season. She took down a pair at the state tournament, too, for most points in a single game and for a tournament.
The 45-point effort in Lincoln’s state semifinal win against Deerfield secured the first state record. It was an efficient 45 points, too, with Kloe shooting 12 of 18 from the field overall, 2 of 4 from three-point range and 19 of 23 at the free throw line. She also paired 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals with the record-setting point total. The record itself came as a surprise after the final buzzer sounded.
“It never occurred to me that she had 45 points,” Rohrer said. “The thought never crossed my mind because all of the points she was getting were natural. None of them were forced. She was open, she was shooting and she was making them, and our team was rolling. … Not one of those points was a forced point. Every single one of them, she was wide open — and she knows when she’s open, she’s supposed to shoot the ball. She gets in trouble when she doesn’t shoot when she’s open.”
Kloe’s focus was elsewhere.
“I really had no words,” she said. “Still, it really didn’t trump the fact we were headed to the state championship. The excitement from that was still unmatched.”
It’s an excitement the state championship game didn’t deliver. Nazareth Academy held Kloe to 19 points and handed Lincoln its only loss of the season in a 63-52 outcome.
The Railers made good in the 2022-23 season on their goal not to bow out unexpectedly early in the postseason after losing to Mahomet-Seymour in a sectional championship game the year prior. That loss stung, but it served as proper motivation in the offseason.
So can the state title game loss to Nazareth Academy. Lincoln isn’t dismissing all it accomplished this past season, but there’s a clear-cut goal for a team without a senior that can try and run it back in the 2023-24 season.
“We’re not taking for granted what we accomplished this season,” Rohrer said. “We really tried to enjoy the ride we went on this year. Next year we’re going to prepare the same way. You’re not promised to make it back to the state tournament. We have a lot of work to put in and a lot of things to improve on.
“I think that is one of the best things about this team. They know how hard it was to get there this year, and if they want to get back they know how hard they’re going to have to work next year. We had a target on our back this year. The target is going to be even bigger next year. Everybody is going to be gunning for us. My kids just know they’re going to have to work even harder.”