Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Monticello's current team takes the field in a prep football game at Monticello High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Saturday night saw 19 local programs make the playoffs spread across five classes. Here are the first-round playoff games, in bracket order, for those classes:

CLASS 6A

(16) Grayslake North (5-4) at (1) Prairie Ridge (8-1)

(9) Lakes (6-3) at (8) Chicago Simeon (6-1)

(13) St. Ignatius (5-4) at (4) Cary-Grove (7-2)

(12) Chicago Mather (6-2) at (5) Antioch (7-2)

(15) Crystal Lake South (5-4) at (2) Deerfield (7-2)

(10) Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at (7) Chicago Kenwood (7-1)

(14) Lake Forest (5-4) at (3) Belvidere North (7-2)

(11) Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at (6) Kaneland (7-2)

(16) Chicago Morgan Park (5-3) at (1) East St. Louis (9-0)

(9) Rock Island (7-2) at (8) Dunlap (7-2)

(13) Washington (6-3) at (4) Oak Lawn Richards (8-1)

(12) Palos Heights Shepard (6-3) at (5) Peoria (8-1)

(15) Danville (6-3) at (2) Chatham Glenwood (9-0)

(10) Springfield (7-2) at (7) Lemont (7-2)

(14) Bremen (6-3) at (3) Crete-Monee (9-0)

(11) Providence Catholic (6-3) at (6) Normal West (7-2)

Last year’s state championship game: Cary-Grove 35, Crete-Monee 13

This year’s 6A state championship game: 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30

CLASS 4A

(16) Chicago Phoenix (3-4) at (1) Coal City (9-0)

(9) Chicago Ag. Science (6-2) at (8) Kewanee (6-3)

(13) Chicago Clark (5-3) at (4) Wheaton St. Francis (8-1)

(12) North Chicago (5-4) at (5) Genoa-Kingston (8-1)

(15) Chicago UP/Bronzeville (4-5) at (2) Richmond-Burton (9-0)

(10) Manteno (5-4) at (7) Marengo (7-2)

(14) Chicago Sullivan (5-3) at (3) IC Catholic (8-1)

(11) Dixon (5-4) at (6) Stillman Valley (8-1)

(16) Taylorville (5-4) at (1) Chillicothe IVC (9-0)

(9) Murphysboro (7-2) at (8) Bethalto Civic Memorial (7-2)

(13) Clinton (6-3) at (4) Unity (8-1)

(12) Kankakee Bishop McNamara (6-3) at (5) Paris (8-1)

(15) Roxana (5-4) at (2) Columbia (9-0)

(10) Prairie Central (7-2) at (7) Richland County (7-2)

(14) Breese Central (5-4) at (3) Effingham (8-1)

(11) Salem (7-2) at (6) Benton (8-1)

Last year’s state championship game: IC Catholic 31, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 21

This year’s 4A state championship game: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 3A

(16) North Boone (5-4) at (1) Princeton (8-1)

(9) Hall Township (6-3) at (8) Peotone (6-3)

(13) Seneca (5-4) at (4) Farmington (7-2)

(12) Chicago Carver (6-2) at (5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2)

(15) Rock Island Alleman (5-4) at (2) Byron (8-1)

(10) Chicago Harlan (6-2) at (7) Pecatonica (6-3)

(14) Lisle (5-4) at (3) Wilmington (8-1)

(11) Chicago Dunbar (6-2) at (6) Eureka (7-2)

(16) Newton (5-4) at (1) Beardstown (9-0)

(9) Quincy Notre Dame (6-3) at (8) Greenville (7-2)

(13) Alton Marquette (5-4) at (4) Fairfield (9-0)

(12) West Frankfort (6-3) at (5) Breese Mater Dei (8-1)

(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Williamsville (9-0)

(10) Monticello (6-3) at (7) DuQuoin (8-1)

(14) North Mac (5-4) at (3) Vandalia (9-0)

(11) Carlinville (6-3) at (6) Mt. Carmel (8-1)

Last year’s state championship game: Monticello 24, Byron 20

This year’s 3A state championship game: 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 2A

(16) Rockford Christian (5-4) at (1) Knoxville (9-0)

(9) Tremont (6-3) at (8) Watseka (6-3)

(13) Orion (5-4) at (4) Sterling Newman (8-1)

(12) Rusvhille-Industry (6-3) at (5) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1)

(15) West Carroll (5-4) at (2) Fieldcrest (9-0)

(10) Chicago Orr (6-2) at (7) Elgin St. Edward (6-3)

(14) Unity/Payson (5-4) at (3) Clifton Central (9-0)

(11) Chicago Christian (6-3) at (6) Mercer County (6-3)

(16) Red Bud (5-4) at (1) Pana (8-1)

(9) Nokomis (7-2) at (8) Oakwood (7-2)

(13) Eldorado (5-4) at (4) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (8-1)

(12) Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at (5) Nashville (8-1)

(15) Sesser-Valier (5-4) at (2) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

(10) Auburn (6-3) at (7) Chester (7-2)

(14) Hamilton County (5-4) at (3) St. Teresa (8-1)

(11) Flora (7-2) at (6) Tuscola (7-2)

Last year’s state championship game: GCMS 35, Maroa-Forsyth 16

This year’s 2A state championship game: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 1A

(16) Lewistown (5-4) at (1) Annawan/Wethersfield (9-0)

(9) Forreston (7-2) at (8) Ottawa Marquette (7-2)

(13) Ridgewood (6-3) at (4) Morrison (9-0)

(12) Abingdon (6-3) at (5) Hiawatha (8-1)

(15) Aurora Christian (5-4) at (2) Lena-Winslow (9-0)

(10) Orangeville (6-3) at (7) Chicago Hope Academy (7-2)

(14) Fulton (5-4) at (3) Freeport Aquin (9-0)

(11) Stockton (6-3) at (6) Princeville (7-2)

(16) Havana (5-4) at (1) Central A&M (9-0)

(9) Cumberland (6-3) at (8) Fisher (7-2)

(13) Tri-County (5-4) at (4) Arcola (7-2)

(12) Brown County (5-4) at (5) Greenfield/Northwestern (7-2)

(15) North Greene (5-4) at (2) Argenta-Oreana (8-1)

(10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-3) at (7) Carrollton (7-2)

(14) Salt Fork (5-4) at (3) Camp Point Central (8-1)

(11) Casey-Westfield (6-3) at (6) Athens (7-2)

Last year’s state champion: Forreston

This year’s 1A state championship game: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29