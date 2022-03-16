The eight teams playing first round NCAA tournament games at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will feature some of the top players in the country. Beat writer Scott Richey highlights 10 of them:
Kofi Cockburn, IllinoisCockburn is a matchup nightmare for, well, most teams. That will remain true for Chattanooga and either Houston or UAB in a possible second-round game. Matching up with the 7-foot, 285-pound center, who’s averaging 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds, is a serious challenge.
E.J. Liddell,
Ohio StateThe two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year has shown consistent progress in his game in each of his three seasons at Ohio State. Liddell is averaging career highs in scoring (19.6 ppg), rebounding (7.9 rpg), blocks (2.6 bpg) and assists (2.5 apg) this year.
Collin Gillespie, VillanovaGillespie has what everyone else playing in Pittsburgh is chasing. The fifth-year point guard backed up Jalen Brunson on Villanova’s 2018 national championship team and is now in his fourth season starting after taking advantage of his bonus year.
Malachi Smith, ChattanoogaSmith might have been the Robin to Liddell’s Batman for Belleville West’s 2018 Class 4A state title, but he’s emerged as one of the most productive guards in the country. He’s blossomed as a redshirt junior with the Mocs, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Trent Frazier,
IllinoisDon’t bother asking Frazier about his All-Big Ten second-team honor. The senior guard is still a little salty he wasn’t named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Frazier morphed into a true two-way threat as a junior and is still that in his fifth and final season with the Illini.
Malaki Branham,
Ohio State
Branham had his breakout moment in the second half of the season and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors by averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds since the start of the new year. Good news for the rest of the Big Ten is he might now be one and done.
Lucas Williamson, Loyola ChicagoWilliamson landed his second straight Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year honor this season. The 6-foot-4 guard is also averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Ramblers, while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Justin Moore,
VillanovaMoore needed to step into a bigger role this season with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl now in the NBA, and the junior guard delivered. Moore gives the Wildcats a 1-2 punch in the backcourt next to Gillespieand has put up 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Jordan Walker,
UABWalker was a high-major recruit out of St. Patrick (N.Y.), signing with Seton Hall in the Class of 2017. He played one season with the Pirates, two at Tulane after sitting out one and has now found himself at UAB. Walker ranks 14th nationally averaging 20.4 points per game.
Kyler Edwards, HoustonThe Cougars’ best player is Marcus Sasser, but he was lost to a season-ending injury in December. That’s put more on Edwards’ shoulders, and the Texas Tech transfer is averaging a career high 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars.