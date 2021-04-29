Trevor Lawrence

By the time Thursday night ends, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely become the face of the franchise for the Jaguars.

He’s studied the game tape (OK, maybe not). But he’s read just about every

NFL mock draft out there (somewhat true). Now, News-Gazette sports copy editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. offers his own mock draft ahead of Thursday’s first round in Cleveland:

1. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

QB, Clemson

➜ The reward for losing 15 consecutive games after a Week 1 win against the Colts? A generational talent.

2. Jets

Zach Wilson

QB, BYU

➜ Wins in Week 15 and Week 16 meant the Jets lost the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Bad move? We’ll see.

3. 49ers

Mac Jones

QB, Alabama

➜ Was the Jones to 49ers talk a smokescreen? No. Kyle Shanahan gets his way, picking Jones over Trey Lance.

4. Falcons

Kyle Pitts

TE, Florida

➜ Atlanta chooses to build around Matt Ryan (and his restructured contract) instead of drafting his successor.

5. Bengals

Penei Sewell

OL, Oregon

➜ Reuniting Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow wouldn’t be a bad option. But protecting QB fresh off offseason knee surgery takes precedence.

6. Dolphins

Ja’Marr Chase

WR, LSU

➜ This offense should hum with Chase, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller in it. Tua Tagovailoa, the ball’s in your court.

7. Lions

Devonta Smith

WR, Alabama

➜ Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones skipped town. WR pick just makes too much sense here. Even with questions surrounding Jared Goff.

8. Panthers

Jaycee Horn

CB, South Carolina

➜ Carolina could easily shop this pick, and still get a skilled corner anywhere in top 15.

9. Broncos

Trey Lance

QB, North Dakota State

➜ The search for a franchise quarterback continues, even with Teddy Bridgewater in the fold. Lance is the definition of high-risk, high-reward pick.

10. Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II

CB, Alabama

➜ (Checks last season’s stats.) The Cowboys allowed 27 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2020. A cornerback it is.

11. Giants

Rashawn Slater

OL, Northwestern

➜ One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft, he can play every position on the line. Slater’s main task: Protecting Daniel Jones.

12. Eagles

Jaylen Waddle

WR, Alabama

➜ Eagles trade back from No. 6 and No. 12 and still get one of the top wideouts in a deep draft class.

13. Chargers

Christian Darrisaw

OL, Virginia Tech

➜ Could start right away at offensive tackle and, more importantly, help keep franchise QB Justin Herbert upright.

14. Vikings

Alijah Vera-Tucker

OL, Southern Cal

➜ Run on offensive linemen continues with Vikings also in need of help at both lines of scrimmage.

15. Patriots

Justin Fields

QB, Ohio State

➜ This represents the absolute dream scenario for Bill Belichick. Fields falls right into their laps.

16. Cardinals

Caleb Farley

CB, Virginia Tech

➜ In division full of talented receivers, Cardinals roll dice on press-man specialist.

17. Raiders

Micah Parsons

LB, Penn State

➜ Value pick. Raiders land top-10 talent at position of need within Gus Bradley’s defense.

18. Dolphins

Kwity Paye

DE, Michigan

➜ Paye is the first true edge-rusher off the board as this year’s class lacks an elite player at that position.

19. Washington

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB, Notre Dame

➜ Versatile defender is good fit at weak-side linebacker in team’s base 4-3 front.

20. Bears

Teven Jenkins

OL, Oklahoma State

➜ A glaring need at right tackle makes this a no-brainer for Ryan Pace. One item is sure: he has to get this draft pick right. Right?

21. Colts

Jaelan Phillips

DE, Miami

➜ Chris Ballard opts to upgrade the team’s pass rush over getting younger at corner.

22. Titans

Elijah Moore

WR, Mississippi

➜ Losing Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith via free agency makes adding an impact playmaker a top priority.

23. Jets

Greg Newsome II

CB, Northwestern

➜ First-year coach Robert Saleh adds Newsome to what is already a young Jets secondary that is in desperate need of an upgrade.

24. Steelers

Najee Harris

RB, Alabama

➜ A better fit for Pittsburgh’s offense than Travis Etienne, Harris has ability to grind teams down, as well as catch passes out of backfield.

25. Jaguars

Zaven Collins

DE/OLB, Tulsa

➜ Collins was the only FBS player last season to have at least four sacks and four interceptions. That’ll play.

26. Browns

Gregory Rousseau

DE, Miami

➜ A 2020 opt-out, Rousseau put up monster numbers as a redshirt freshman for the Hurricanes (151/2 sacks).

27. Ravens

Kadarius Toney

WR, Florida

➜ Injury history notwithstanding, pairing Toney with Marquise Brown would create matchup nightmares.

28. Saints

Jayson Oweh

DE/OLB, Penn State

➜ Salary-cap restraints have really hamstring the Saints. Still, Oweh is a build-for-the-future-type pick.

29. Packers

Rashod Bateman

WR, Minnesota

➜ Bateman can play on the outside and in the slot. He has big-play ability, averaging 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

30. Bills Travis

Etienne

RB, Clemson

➜ Etienne would give Buffalo a game-changing playmaker at a position where the Bills lacked one in 2020.

31. Ravens

Alex Leatherwood

OL, Alabama

➜ Sending Orlando Brown to the Chiefs means Baltimore must find a replacement at offensive tackle.

32. Buccaneers

Christian Barmore

DT, Alabama

➜ Barmore would allow the defending champs to get younger in the interior, as a possible long-term replacement for Ndamukong Suh.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

