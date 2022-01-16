Six national college basketball media provide insight on Illini big man's national player of the year candidacy:
Brian Butch, Big Ten Network
“He’s the most dominant big that we’ve seen. Watching all the film, it’s not even the numbers. Everyone can look at the numbers and say they’re gaudy and, ‘How does a guy do this?’ But it’s what he does in how he impacts the game. He’s able to anchor the defensive end, which then makes Illinois from a good team to a great team. That’s the biggest thing nobody talks about right now.”
Rob Dauster, Field of 68
“Kofi’s been a monster. It’s a weird year for postseason awards. Kofi might be the National Player of the Year right now. He also might not be the Big Ten Player of the Year (Johnny Davis) or the best big man in the country. But he’s the anchor for a team that is 6-0 in the best league in America. My co-host said it best: ‘He’s an unstoppable force and an immovable object.’ I also think he’s much improved defensively, and he’s making some reads out of doubles. The big fella is a beast. It’s about as simple as that.”
Seth Davis, The Athletic
“Cockburn is definitely on a very short list of candidates for National Player of the Year. The main thing he needs to do is keep doing what he’s doing, but especially against top competition. He was exposed a little bit in their loss to Arizona. There are are several other candidates in the league, so to me what differentiates them if whether they can accrue gaudy statistics while helping their team beat quality opponents.”
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
“I don’t know that there’s an appropriate adjective that captures everything that he’s done. He’s done everything that you could ask — even on his tougher nights like the Nebraska game. When you put up the numbers he is, you’re automatically going to be involved in the discussion. You can’t sustain those numbers without doing it in big games. It’s just going to happen. If you’re going to continue to average 22 and 12, the big games are in there.”
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports
“There’s no denying Kofi has emerged as one of the real candidates to be the National Player of the Year given that he’s leading a potential Big Ten champion while ranking top-five nationally in points and rebounds per game. There’s competition for the award, obviously, even among fellow Big Ten players. But if Illinois keeps winning, and Kofi continues to produce at this level, it’s not going to be difficult to make a strong case in his favor.”
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports
“Statistically, he’s obviously doing things that we expected him to do. I thought he’d have a great chance to be a 20-10 guy, and he’s surpassed that. I’m not comparing him to this guy, but he’s playing and producing like he is the Shaquille O’Neal of college basketball, and he’s also doing that without somebody we all thought would have the chance to develop into an All-American point guard in Andre Curbelo. The fact that he’s getting those statistics without a player like Curbelo is staggering.”