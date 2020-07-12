CHAMPAIGN — Sept. 23 marks the 20th anniversary of Michigan’s 35-31 can-you-believe-what-just-happened victory at Memorial Stadium.
There will be no celebrating among the Illinois players and coaches who were on the field that night. In front of a packed house (72,524) at Memorial Stadium, the Illini were in line to beat Michigan in consecutive seasons for the first time in 42 years.
It wasn’t meant to be. Two late blown calls by the officials cost Illinois a chance to start the season 4-0.
“Still to this day, it doesn’t feel like I lost that game,” said Muhamad Abdullah, who started for the Illini at safety. “It’s like it was taken.”
Questionable call
Rocky Harvey grabbed a short pass from Kurt Kittner at the Illinois 23-yard line and turned upfield. It was third-and-7 with under four minutes left, and Illinois clinging to a 31-28 lead. Michigan had already burned two timeouts, so an Illini first down would effectively put the game away.
It looked so familiar. The previous season at Michigan Stadium, Harvey’s late catch and run for a touchdown gave the Illini the lead for good in an improbable 35-29 comeback victory. Harvey and the Illini beat Tom Brady. Yeah, that Tom Brady.
This time, the Wolverines got to Harvey. Junior linebacker Victor Hobson hit him near the 26, helicoptering Harvey. It was going to hurt, except ...
“I used the ball to break my fall,” Harvey said.
Remember, the ground can’t cause a fumble.
Initially, Harvey scooped the ball, just in case. In the ensuing pileup, Michigan defensive lineman Norman Boebert came away with it.
The Wolverines pleaded their case. And the officials pointed their way.
Harvey made it known he was angry.
No instant replay existed at the time to make a correction.
In the almost two decades since the game, Harvey has watched the play “more than I need to.”
In the moment, he was “totally sure” that he didn’t fumble.
“If we had replay, they would have reversed that call,” Harvey said.
Illinois coach Ron Turner would have sent Steve Fitts onto the field to do his thing. One of the best punters in school history, Fitts averaged 46.5 yards that night against Michigan.
Instead, the Wolverines got a short field, taking over at the Illinois 26.
“It definitely changed the momentum,” Harvey said.
Quick score
Anthony Thomas had a monster game for Michigan, running 35 times for 228 yards.
Of course, Michigan coach Lloyd Carr called on “A-Train” again. And again.
He bopped 6 yards on first down to the 20. On second down, Thomas found a big hole and plowed toward the goal line.
At the end of the run, Illini safety Bobby Jackson stripped the ball from Thomas.
“I was 2 feet from the play when it was happening,” Abdullah said. “I heard the smack. When Bobby hits, you hear it.”
Illini defensive tackle Brandon Moore recovered at the 3-yard line.
“We’re like, ‘That’s it. That’s the game,” Abdullah said.
Not so fast.
The officials ruled they had blown the play dead. Not-yet-available replay showed the ball was out before Thomas hit the ground.
“That was clear as day,” said Harvey, who was watching from the sidelines. “There was no question at all. That took the air out of us.”
“When I saw the replay later, I was sick,” Turner said.
Next play, Thomas scored to give Michigan a 35-31 lead.
Bill LeMonnier led the officiating crew that night. Not an easy job, especially in a close game with a riled-up crowd.
No reason for missed calls, though.
“Somebody should have seen it,” Turner said.
To Harvey, the Illini mistakenly left the game in the officials’ hands.
“We should have stuffed them into the ground,” Harvey said of the Wolverines. “We should have put the pedal to the metal. We should never let up.”
“We felt like we played good. We felt like we had equal talent. And we showed up,” said Abdullah, who tied Jackson with a team-high 12 tackles. “It was a big game. Everyone was watching it. To lose that way was the wrong way.”
The Big Ten knew it. The league sent a letter to Turner and the Illini, admitting the mistakes and apologizing for the errors.
“And I got the apologetic phone call,” Turner said. “I told them, ‘When is this thing going to stop? When are we going to get this thing right?’”
The hangover
The Illini entered the game ranked No. 19. Had they improved to 4-0 with a win against the No. 10 Wolverines, they would have climbed several spots in The Associated Press poll.
Instead, they fell to No. 24 ahead of a game at Minnesota.
“I think it was huge,” Turner said. “It was a heartbreaker. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it and blame it on the officials. I wanted to try to get our team ready for the next week. Obviously, it didn’t work.”
The trip to Minneapolis did not go well.
“We laid an egg,” Abdullah said.
The Gophers scored early and often in a 44-10 victory at the Metrodome. The Illini came home at 3-2 and fell out of the rankings.
“The season kind of went kaput,” Harvey said. “We couldn’t bounce back. For what reason? I don’t know.”
“We just weren’t the same,” Turner said.
The Illini lost by four at Michigan State and by three to No. 13 Ohio State.
Kittner, the No. 2 passer in school history, got knocked out against the Buckeyes and couldn’t play the finale at Northwestern. The Wildcats rolled 61-23.
Fired up
Illinois turned the bummer 2000 season into a boomer in 2001.
The players were motivated by the failure to reach a bowl.
“It sparked us in the offseason to say, ‘We’ll never let that happen again,’” Harvey said. “We made sure it was going to click.”
The guys struggled early in the new year. But by March, they were pointed in the right direction.
“We really came together,” said Abdullah, 40, who runs a marketing/consulting firm in Parsippany, N.J.
Abdullah and wife Lisa have three children: Isaiah, Maya and Layla.
“My class was the underdog class,” said Abdullah, a three-year starter who finished his career in the 2002 Sugar Bowl. “There were a lot of strong personalities on that team. There wasn’t a lot of need from the coaches to get it out. We were all very highly self-motivated. Everyone was dedicated.”
Illinois went 10-1 during the regular season with the lone loss at Michigan. Kittner and pals took the school’s first outright Big Ten title since 1983.
What might have beenTurner doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the Michigan loss in 2000.
“You can’t look back on all that. You just do the best you can and things fall the way they fall and you move on,” he said. “When the subject comes up, yeah I think about it and how it was and what could have been.”
The word that comes to mind when he thinks about 35-31: frustration. For his players.
“I know how they prepared,” Turner said. “They gave it everything they had and fought their butt off against a good team. To end up that way because of horrible calls, at the time I just felt bad for the team.”
From 1999 to 2002, Turner won eight, five, 10 and five games, and went to bowl games in 1999 (Micronpc.com) and in 2001 (Sugar).
The Illini were two wins short of four bowls in a row. Six games in ‘00 and ‘02 were decided by four or fewer points. Including Sept. 23, 2000, against Michigan.
“If you go to a bowl game three years in a row, one of them being the Sugar Bowl, you’ve got a little bit more equity moving forward,” Turner said.
It could have extended his career in C-U, where he spent eight seasons. After going 1-11 and 3-8 in 2003 and 2004, respectively, he was fired.
Turner, 66, is retired and living with wife Wendy in Cornelius, N.C., a city of 29,748, 20 miles from Charlotte.
The good stuff
The game on Sept. 23, 2000, certainly had a negative impact on the Illinois program. But it helped college football.
Before the 2000 season, coaches and administrators in the Big Ten didn’t support the use of instant replay.
At league meetings, the vote among the coaches was 9-2 against, with Turner one of the “yes” votes.
The tide turned after Illinois’ loss to Michigan. The late Penn State coach Joe Paterno led the charge.
“He obviously carried a lot more clout than I did,” Turner said. “He said, ‘Hey, we need instant replay because Ron got (robbed) by four horrible calls against Michigan and they should have won that game. It was terrible.’”
The video from the game was shown during the meeting.
The next vote was 9-2 in favor of replay. The only ones against it were Ohio State and, wait for it, Michigan.
“It would have happened eventually,” Turner said. “But this was the final hurdle.
“I said at the meeting, ‘I wouldn’t vote for it either if I was at Ohio State or Michigan. They get all the calls.’”
Abdullah is happy to know something positive came out of his team’s misery.
“I just feel good that I know it won’t happen to other people,” Abdullah said. “It wasn’t all for nothing.”
Rocky’s road
Today, Harvey and wife Tandy live in Avon, Ind., with their three sons: Rausell Jr. (17), Dominic (14) and Jace (11). Dominic plays linebacker and wants to try dad’s position.
In his current job, Harvey serves as the courtroom representative for those in child protective services.
Harvey returns to C-U every year for the homecoming game. He was in the stands for Illinois-Wisconsin in 2019.
“I predicted the win,” Harvey said. “You just feel it when you get out there.”
He hears about the Michigan games all the time. Both the win (1999) and the loss (2000).
“It’s always the controversial calls,” Harvey said. “That’s going to be the conversation.”
The 2000 Illini were loaded with talent. Future NFL players like Kittner, Marques Sullivan, Tony Pashos, Luke Butkus, Josh Whitman, Walter Young, Greg Lewis, Jameel Cook, Brandon Moore, Fred Wakefield and Eugene Wilson started. Aaron Moorehead, Carey Davis, Dave Diehl and Antoineo Harris came off the bench.
“That was one of the better teams we had,” Harvey said.
Hail to the victors
In 2000, Ron Bellamy was part of a talented Michigan receiving room that included David Terrell and Marquise Walker.
Terrell caught six passes against the Illini for 116 yards and a score.
Of course, Bellamy remembers the controversial plays. And thinks Harvey was down.
“I always thought we got away with that one,” Bellamy said.
The football gods got even with the Wolverines later in the season. Michigan was leading 51-46 late at Northwestern. And then ...
Thomas broke past the line of scrimmage on what looked like a long touchdown run. Until he dropped the ball without getting touched.
“There wasn’t a defender in sight,” Bellamy said. “That’s one of the most heartbreaking games I’ve experienced.”
Actually, there was another one in 1999, when Illinois rallied from 20 points down to win at the Big House.
“We don’t lose at home much,” Bellamy said. “I remember the preparation for (2000). Coach Carr has the mentality, it’s that payback type of game he lives for. Football-wise, he holds a grudge when he loses games.”
The 2000 game was Bellamy’s first trip to Memorial Stadium. He got a whiff of the South Farms.
“I was like, ‘What’s that smell?’” Bellamy said. “It gets you off your football. It was a bit of a distraction.”
Now a successful high school coach at West Bloomfield, Mich., Bellamy, 38, enters his 11th season. The Lakers have reached the state playoffs six years in a row, finishing second in 2017.
“We lost the championship game by the staggering score of 3-2,” Bellamy said.
After his playing days ended in 2009 with the Detroit Lions, Carr suggested Bellamy try coaching.
“Everything’s been great for me,” said Bellamy, a father of two. “I get to control the schedule.”