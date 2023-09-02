Player of the Game
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer
Altmyer transferred from Mississippi to Illinois for a chance. A chance he didn’t get with the Rebels last season. Spring ball without a true spring game and a fall training camp almost completely closed to outside view put a shroud of mystery around Altmyer. How would he respond to finally being the guy? Turns out fairly well. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns, kept several drives alive with his feet and led Illinois to a come-from-behind victory in its season opener.
OFFENSE
Illinois: C+
Toledo: C+
Who had Altmyer down as the Illini’s leading rusher after one game? (The answer is nobody. Nobody could have imagined that happening). But it did. The first game without Chase Brown didn’t come with all that much from Reggie Love III and Josh McCray, and the Illinois offensive line didn’t get a consistent push up front throughout the game.
DEFENSE
Illinois: C
Toledo: C
The way Toledo racked up yardage against a retooled Illinois defense was notable. How the Rockets did it maybe even more so because a young secondary wasn’t the question mark. The veteran defensive front had the most issues — both in trying to contain Dequan Finn and in slowing down Finn, Jacquez Stuart and Peny Boone in the run game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois: A+
Toledo: B-
Caleb Griffin drilling the game-winning 29-yard field goal with five seconds to play Saturday night basically assures the Illini special teamers the best possible grade. And it seems like Hugh Robertson is starting the 2023 season like he ended 2022. The Australian punter only punted three times — that in itself is a win for Illinois — but he averaged 44 yards attempt.
COACHING
Illinois: C
Toledo: C
Illinios offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. looked dialed in — and ready to utilize all of his options — in that scripted opening series. The rest of Saturday night’s game wasn’t quite as efficient (or pretty). Penalties played a role, and it wasn’t just an offensive issue. What could have been a crippling late hit penalty deep into the fourth quarter almost derailed Illinois’ win.
OVERALL
Illinois: C+
Toledo: C-
Did Saturday night’s season opener play out like Illinois wanted? Not really. But the Illini avoided what would have been a significant loss on several fronts by outlasting Toledo. Getting the Week 1 win at least means not losing all of those new fans that bought in to what Bret Bielema has put together. But a real disappointment was only a 29-yard Griffin field goal away.
What happened
Anybody that left Memorial Stadium — or turned off the TV — at halftime wasn’t without reason. Illinois looked listless up front and undisciplined across the board with nine penalties yielding Toledo 90 free yards. But they probably should have stuck around. It wasn’t an immediate turnaround in the second half, but Illinois got back on track offensively after scoring on its first drive and got a game-winning field goal from Caleb Griffin to secure the win.
What it means
Did the season opener answer all of the lingering questions about Illinois football in 2023? Not quite. A rash of first-half penalties was troublesome. So was a run game that really had to lean into Luke Altmyer to be effective. But quarterback play was one of the great unknowns for the Illini before Saturday night, and Altmyer showed why he had a four-star pedigree as a recruit and why he earned the job after transferring from Mississippi.
What's next
Illinois’ sneakily tricky nonconference schedule continues Friday night with a road trip to Lawrence, Kan. And, befitting an Illinois nonconference opponent scheduled 10 years out, Kansas has figured it out under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks weren’t really challenged in their season-opening 48-17 win against Missouri State and didn’t even have regular starting quarterback Jalon Daniels (back tightness) running the show.
What was said
“I think we just found a quarterback that did a lot of really good things. You had one ball I’m sure he wants to take back but his composure, it’s the same guy we’ve seen since last January. Casey Washington made an unbelievable play. We had a bunch of guys going down on the offensive line. I thought our guys came out and competed. It wasn’t pretty. That’s a very good football team. ... I’ve got a lot of respect for them.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema