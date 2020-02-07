Listen to this article

It’s a six-team race. Right now. The unpredictable nature of the Big Ten this season, though, could make for an exciting finish in arguably the country’s top conference. Here are the six contenders eager to make a final push:

Maryland's Jalen Smith (25) dunks against Northwestern during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Maryland won, 77-66. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)Maryland's Jalen Smith (25) dunks against Northwestern during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Maryland won, 77-66. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 7-5

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 7 at Illinois 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Nebraska 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Michigan State 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Ohio State 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. Michigan State 3, 5 or 7 p.m.

March 3 at Rutgers 6 p.m.

March 8 vs. Michigan 11 a.m.

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Illinois (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 5-1

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Michigan State 8 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Rutgers 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Penn State 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Nebraska 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Northwestern 7 p.m.

March 1 vs. Indiana 1 p.m.

March 5 at Ohio State 6 p.m.

March 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates after a dunk in the first half of their Big Ten basketball game against Wisconsin at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, on Friday, January 17, 2020.Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates after a dunk in the first half of their Big Ten basketball game against Wisconsin at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Michigan State (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 7-1

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 8 at Michigan 11 a.m.

Feb. 11 at Illinois 8 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Maryland 5 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Nebraska 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Maryland 3, 5 or 7 p.m.

March 3 at Penn State 6 p.m.

March 8 vs. Ohio State 3:30 p.m.

Myreon Jones (0) of the Penn State Nittany Lions drives to the basket against Rocket Watts (2) of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images/TNS)Myreon Jones (0) of the Penn State Nittany Lions drives to the basket against Rocket Watts (2) of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images/TNS)

Penn State (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 20-1

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Purdue 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Illinois 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Indiana 11 a.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Rutgers 6 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Iowa 11 a.m.

March 3 vs. Michigan State 6 p.m.

Iowa forward Riley Till (20) reacts after a three-point shot late during a Big Ten Conference basketball game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 2, 2020. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/TNS)Iowa forward Riley Till (20) reacts after a three-point shot late during a Big Ten Conference basketball game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 2, 2020. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/TNS)

March 7 at Northwestern 3 p.m.

Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 12-1

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 8 vs. Nebraska 5 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Indiana 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Minnesota Noon

Feb. 20 vs. Ohio State 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Michigan State 6 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. Penn State 11 a.m.

March 3 vs. Purdue 8 p.m.

March 8 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Rutgers guard Geo BakerRutgers guard Geo Baker

Rutgers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Our odds to win the Big Ten: 40-1

Remaining schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 9 vs. Northwestern 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Ohio State 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Illinois 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 vs. Michigan 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Wisconsin Noon

Feb. 26 at Penn State 6 p.m.

March 3 vs. Maryland 6 p.m.

March 7 at Purdue 1 p.m.