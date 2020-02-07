It’s a six-team race. Right now. The unpredictable nature of the Big Ten this season, though, could make for an exciting finish in arguably the country’s top conference. Here are the six contenders eager to make a final push:
Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 7-5
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 7 at Illinois 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 vs. Nebraska 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 at Michigan State 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Ohio State 3 p.m.
Feb. 26 at Minnesota 8 p.m.
Feb. 29 vs. Michigan State 3, 5 or 7 p.m.
March 3 at Rutgers 6 p.m.
March 8 vs. Michigan 11 a.m.
Illinois (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 5-1
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 vs. Michigan State 8 p.m.
Feb. 15 at Rutgers 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Penn State 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 vs. Nebraska 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 at Northwestern 7 p.m.
March 1 vs. Indiana 1 p.m.
March 5 at Ohio State 6 p.m.
March 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.
Michigan State (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 7-1
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 8 at Michigan 11 a.m.
Feb. 11 at Illinois 8 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Maryland 5 p.m.
Feb. 20 at Nebraska 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.
Feb. 29 at Maryland 3, 5 or 7 p.m.
March 3 at Penn State 6 p.m.
March 8 vs. Ohio State 3:30 p.m.
Penn State (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 20-1
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota 3 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Purdue 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m.
Feb. 18 vs. Illinois 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Indiana 11 a.m.
Feb. 26 vs. Rutgers 6 p.m.
Feb. 29 at Iowa 11 a.m.
March 3 vs. Michigan State 6 p.m.
March 7 at Northwestern 3 p.m.
Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 12-1
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 8 vs. Nebraska 5 p.m.
Feb. 13 at Indiana 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Minnesota Noon
Feb. 20 vs. Ohio State 6 p.m.
Feb. 25 at Michigan State 6 p.m.
Feb. 29 vs. Penn State 11 a.m.
March 3 vs. Purdue 8 p.m.
March 8 at Illinois 6 p.m.
Rutgers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
Our odds to win the Big Ten: 40-1
Remaining schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Feb. 9 vs. Northwestern 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Ohio State 6 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Illinois 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 vs. Michigan 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Wisconsin Noon
Feb. 26 at Penn State 6 p.m.
March 3 vs. Maryland 6 p.m.
March 7 at Purdue 1 p.m.