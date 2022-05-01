Luke Armbrust
Senior | Hometown: Wheaton
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... when he won a two-day qualifier at 7-under.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Driver.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Champaign Country Club.
TJ Barger
Freshman | Hometown: Bloomington
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... when I beat him in a Ryder Cup match at Champaign Country Club.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Lob wedge.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “Happy Gilmore.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Lincolnshire Country Club.
Jackson Buchanan
Freshman | Hometown: Dacula, Ga.
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Scottie Scheffler.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... coming out to practice and shooting better than his own players.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Putter.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “Happy Gilmore.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Champaign Country Club.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Senior | Hometown: Villers la Ville, Belgium
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... It was during my official visit. Coach was showing me the short game indoor and chipped a couple balls to show me how the balls reacted to the green. If I remember correctly, he made two chips out of three balls hit. I’d heard he had a great short game, but I was still amazed by how easy it looked.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... 3-wood.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Champaign Country Club.
Piercen Hunt
Sophomore | Hometown: Hartland, Wis.
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Collin Morikawa.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... Coach and I talked through a decision on hole 15 during the Blessings Collegiate. I wanted to go for the par 5 in two, and he convinced me to lay up. I proceeded to hole out with my wedge for my third shot. His smile was saying, “I told you so.”
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Driver.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “Tin Cup.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Jerry Ji
Junior | Hometown: Hoofddorp, Netherlands
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... Me and a couple other guys were trying to pull off a chip and we couldn’t, so we basically gave up and Coach Small comes up and made the chip on his first try.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... 58-degree wedge.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “Seve: The Movie.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Champaign Country Club.
Dylan Keating
Freshman | Hometown: Termonfeckin, Ireland
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Shane Lowry.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... My hometown is called Termonfeckin. We had an event the night of the final round at Olympia Fields and Coach called me up on stage and pronounced my hometown incorrectly, slipping in a “u” instead of an “e.” We all got a bit of a laugh out of it.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Putter.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “Happy Gilmore” or “Tin Cup” — hard to choose.
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... At the moment, it’s probably Lincolnshire, but will soon be Atkins.
Tommy Kuhl
Senior | Hometown: Morton
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Justin Thomas.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... He had a tournament coming up and he wanted to get his game ready for it, so he joined us in qualifying. He beat all of us after going like 7-under in the first round.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... Driver.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Champaign Country Club.
Nico Lang
Junior | Hometown: Ingolstadt, Germany
➜ Favorite pro golfer is ... Ben Hogan.
➜ Best Mike Small story is ... when he played qualifying with us and beat us all.
➜ The club in the bag he trusts the most is ... 60-degree wedge around the green.
➜ Best golf movie is ... “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”
➜ Favorite golf course to play in the area ... Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.