The latest in Illini bracketology
Illinois isn’t just rising in the AP Top 25. Six straight wins also has the Illini landing increasingly higher projected NCAA tournament seeds. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down some recent bracketology:
Michael DeCourcy
Zero losses in three-plus weeks means a move to a five-seed for Illinois in the FOX College Hoops update and a matchup with 12-seed Yale in Tampa, Fla. The potential second-round game is particularly juicy with Kentucky likely waiting. Here’s the crazy part. The Wildcats are actually being led by an upperclassmen (junior forward Nick Richards) this season.
Jerry Palm
Interesting matchup for Illinois in the latest projections for CBS Sports with a five-seed Illinois playing against 12-seed Stephen F. Austin in the “Brad Underwood Bowl” in Spokane, Wash. The location is the only bummer there, with the matchup between Underwood’s old team and his latest one providing some interesting storylines.
Bart Torvik
Illinois held on to its status as a six-seed after road wins last week at Purdue and Michigan. The most intriguing of the Illini’s possible 11-seed opponents? How about former Illinois coach Lon Kruger’s Oklahoma team? The Sooners have eight top 100 wins so far this season and boast a Larry Bird look-a-like in junior forward Brady Manek (mustache included).
