Parity has reigned among the area’s best teams this winter, but Monticello remains top team despite recent struggles:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 20-3 1 Ben Cresap and Sages will try to end two-game skid Friday night against St. Joseph-Ogden.
2. Iroquois West 18-2 4 Double-double machine Cannon Leonard and Raiders take nine-game win streak to Salt Fork.
3. Tuscola 18-4 3 Jalen Quinn and his 2,006 career points are No. 1 seed in CIC Tournament, hosted by Meridian.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-4 5 Sophomore guard Logan Smith gives Spartans different dynamic besides relying on Ty Pence.
5. Prairie Central 17-4 6 Impressive home win by Drew Haberkorn and Co. on Tuesday night against Monticello.
6. Unity 14-6 2 Sophomore guard Henry Thomas is showing progress, but Rockets have lost two straight.
7. BHRA 18-7 — Return of Mason Hackman has Vermilion County Tournament champs playing at their best.
8. Centennial 10-8 8 If Trae Warren and Chargers beat Peoria Notre Dame on Friday night, they’ll move up this list.
9. LeRoy 14-5 — Jack Edmundson and Panthers get another shot at state-ranked El Paso-Gridley on Friday night.
10. Cerro Gordo/Bement 18-4 7 Connor Brown and Broncos won’t play for LPC tournament title after semifinal loss to Arcola.