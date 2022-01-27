With the regular season winding down and a handful of 20-win teams, Mahomet-Seymour is the area’s team to beat:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 20-4 1 Rise of Nichole Taylor has M-S on five-game win streak before Thursday night’s tip at Charleston.
2. Tri-County 21-3 3 Millikin commit Bella Dudley playing well for Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament champs.
3. ALAH 22-2 2 Despite loss to Tri-County, Shaylie Miller and rest of the Knights still have plenty to play for.
4. Clinton 24-4 4 Hard to find better area duo than what Maroons have in Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch.
5. Salt Fork 19-5 5 Freshman Alexa Jamison continues to score and Vermilion County champions continue to win.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-6 6 Taylor Wells part of balanced Spartans’ lineup that is still 6-0 in Illini Prairie Conference action.
7. Watseka 18-3 7 Tests with Armstrong-Potomac and Salt Fork waiting for Sydney McTaggart and rest of Warriors.
8. Prairie Central 18-6 8 Hawks and Katy Curl carry six-game win streak into Thursday night at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
9. Unity 19-5 9 Taylor Henry and Rockets have won eight of last nine games, on cusp of 20-win campaign.
10. Tuscola 17-6 — Sophia Kremitzki and rest of Warriors will try to win CIC Tournament title tonight in Tuscola.