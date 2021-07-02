CHAMPAIGN — One word immediately springs to mind when glancing back at Kyle Jackson’s first Centennial football roster.
Young.
With just seven seniors, the 2019 Chargers struggled to an 0-9 record and were outscored 431-105.
So, nowhere to go but up in Jackson’s second season at the helm.
Even if that second season was played in the spring of 2021 and shortened to a maximum of six games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, indeed, Centennial improved to 3-1 in its limited slate and held its opponents to 29 total points.
Here’s a fascinating additional statistic for that performance: The Chargers’ roster included just six seniors for Jackson’s second go-round.
“We’re pretty excited about this year,” Jackson said. “We’ve got, on both sides of the ball, nine to 10 returning starters or at least guys that rotated. And ... most of those seniors that are going to be starting have been starting since they were sophomores.”
Centennial’s youth finally is giving way to advanced age and experience for the fall 2021 season, which begins Aug. 27 at Big 12 foe Urbana.
And these older players now know what winning at the varsity level tastes like. A 6-2 triumph at Peoria Manual on March 20 ensured that, and they enhanced the good vibes with a pair of victories versus rival Champaign Central.
Based on the successful spring results and a veteran presence, Centennial checks in at No. 10 on The News-Gazette’s preseason high school football rankings ahead of kickoff on Aug. 27.
“We could change our whole look from going 0-9 in 2019,” said senior Braylon Peacock, a running back and safety. “We shocked the world a little bit. We turned a lot of heads around (last) year. So we just want to continue to keep doing the same thing this year, keep proving everybody wrong.”
Gabriel Byrne, a starter along the offensive line and defensive line, said those early signs of success during the spring have proven to athletes — both old and young — that what Jackson preaches is working.
“Some of the younger freshmen are seeing the culture Coach Jackson and the team is starting to build in here, and the (desire) to work and be great,” Byrne said. “The guys are excited to come back in the weight room, work hard all summer, try to come back and have another season just like the last.”
A steady defense allowed the Chargers to thrive despite a tumultuous schedule that included three game cancellations.
Along with Peacock and Byrne, some key returnees on that unit are senior Montez Dubose and junior Brandon Harvey at middle linebacker, seniors Jack Young Jr. and David Navarra at outside linebacker, senior Melo Law at cornerback and sophomore Jack Barnhart on the defensive line.
Jackson also highlighted juniors Jemir Hall and Gurmane Springfield as up-and-comers.
“They’re very good at playing together as a unit and flying around, swarming to the ball,” Jackson said. “They’ve just got a good mindset, a good attitude about them, and we’re happy to have all of them back.”
Centennial’s obvious highlight on defense last spring was shutting out Central in a 22-0 win on April 3.
“The past few seasons we were just not running to the ball. Not aggressive. Didn’t have a passion for it to try to pursue the ball,” Byrne said. “The 0-9 season, it was a bad season. But it was needed for us to come out (last) season and do what we do.”
Room for growth offensively exists with this team. The Chargers managed just six points during their first two games before putting up 50 across the pair of matchups with the Maroons.
Senior Brady Boatright returns as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, and his entire offensive line from the spring will stay intact. Peacock, Harvey and Dubose fill the backfield and Young hauls in passes, while Jackson said junior Donovyn Chambers “is a name to look for” as he searches for more receivers.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Peacock said. “I see potential in this team every single day. I think the only thing stopping us is us, so I think if we ... dedicate ourselves to being great and winning, going to the playoffs this year, we can really do that.”
Centennial last experienced a playoff atmosphere in 2015, when former coach Lekevie Johnson led the Chargers to a 5-5 mark and a spot in the Class 6A postseason.
Putting together a winning record, as Jackson’s crew did last season, hadn’t been done at Centennial since 2014.
After bringing an end to that issue, the Chargers are determined to stop their playoff drought next.
“We are pumped,” Jackson said. “We’ve spent over a year now talking about, ‘Hey, adversity. We’re going to overcome this together. We’re going to get through it.’ And we’re finally at a place now where we feel like maybe, almost at the end of that tunnel. So we got through it together, and we’re ready to take on whatever this fall.”