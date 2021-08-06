CHAMPAIGN — All 10 of Bret Bielema’s assistant coaches played college football.
At some level of the sport.
That past, plus their present status with the Illinois football team, leaves them with an interesting vantage point to discuss the latest trend in college athletics: name, image and likeness.
For defensive backs coach Aaron Henry, talking about NIL brought him back to his own college career at Wisconsin when he played under Bielema a decade ago.
“I can remember being at the Rose Bowl and someone asked me a very similar question, ‘Should players get paid?’” said Henry, a safety with the Badgers.
His emphatic response then and now: absolutely.
“I was a college student-athlete, and my mom’s salary was $12,000 a year, and I was at a university that made millions,” Henry said. “And we had to keep the lights on. I’ve got nine sisters. Anything these athletes can do to profit, I’m all for.”
Henry said he believes pros and cons exist under the current NIL landscape, which was determined statewide in late June when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an NIL law into effect at State Farm Center in Champaign, but which also is awaiting a concrete, long-term decision from NCAA officials.
For example, he believes limits need to be placed on potential benefits for tax reasons.
But the native of Immokalee, Fla., can’t get behind the idea that “some coaches probably think it’s toxic.”
“When you grow up in poverty, it’s a whole different ballgame, man,” Henry said. “It’s easy to tell a kid to suck it up and be this and be that, but when you’re hungry at night, you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from, it’s a whole different perspective.
“Some guys have been given a silver spoon in this profession. Some guys don’t know what it’s like to grow up in poverty, and so those are the guys who oftentimes don’t understand (NIL).”
Henry said Patrick Pierson, the Illini’s director of football branding and creative media, has done “a great job” getting athletes up to speed on NIL. Henry himself is willing to broach the topic with players, as well — at least as a means of encouragement.
“Illinois in the realm of college football probably isn’t as sexy as some other places, but I’ll tell you this: If you play great football ... and you’re a really good player, you’re going to have opportunities,” Henry said. “So I think some of these young men in college got it backward. They think, ‘I’m going to go market myself and I’m going to try to make as much money as I can, and then I’m going to try to be a good football player.’ It don’t work like that. It just doesn’t.”
Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald, back coaching the position group he played for from 1995-98, echoes Henry’s sentiment.
“You encourage (NIL), and you have honest conversations and say, ‘The more you do on the field, the more you’re probably going to get off the field,’” McDonald said. “So let’s concentrate on being great football players, and then the byproduct will be the stuff you can make off your name.”
How would McDonald have fared on the NIL front had such possibilities existed when he compiled 57 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 1,276 yards in kickoff returns playing for Lou Tepper and Ron Turner?
“I would’ve been broke still,” McDonald said with a laugh. “Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy ... my friends would’ve been making some money.”
Illinois tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Ben Miller started on the offensive line at Air Force in the early 2000s and earned all-conference honors with the Falcons. He views his past earning potential in the same light as McDonald.
“I was a small offensive tackle, so I would’ve just done nothing,” Miller said. “And we didn’t have Twitter, so I was out of that. I wouldn’t have done much.”
Miller said he isn’t overly concerned in discussing NIL with his current athletes.
“That’s something for somebody else to manage,” Miller said. “Obviously we’re going to speak with our players about being smart, having the right message, doing the right things, being around the right people. But for me, that’s what I preach and they’ve got to take it to that land they’re going in for themselves.”
Linebackers coach Andy Buh played that position at Nevada during the early 1990s, but agrees with Miller and lets Pierson handle NIL-related questions that come up.
“The more we can give the players, I’m for it,” Buh said. “Gosh, I would’ve loved it (in my playing days). We all would’ve loved that. It’s a change in times. It’s a change for the positive.”
One unexpected positive from the NIL discussion: it caused Henry to compare himself to the King of Pop.
“If you’re a really, really good football player, somebody’s going to have an opportunity for you. ... That’s the way life is,” Henry said. “You’re going to pay a lot more money, God rest his soul, to go and see Michael Jackson (than) you would to go and see me perform. That’s just the way it is, man. The better you perform, the better your opportunities are going to be.”