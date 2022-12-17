FIRST TEAM
Lucy Arndt
Freeport Aquin 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter
Arndt will move on to SEMO next year after putting up 464 kills, 226 digs, 35 aces and 30 blocks in leading Aquin to a Class 1A state title.
Lily Barry
Normal U-High 5-6 senior outside hitter
Back-row help is coming for Illinois with Barry, who will enroll early and join the Illini this spring after a senior year that saw her total 362 kills, 333 digs and 26 aces for the Pioneers.
Kamryn Chaney
Marist 6-0 senior outside hitter
The Princeton-bound Chaney was the go-to option for the RedHawks this fall, and she closed out her high school career with 438 kills, 228 digs, 90 blocks and 56 aces as a senior.
Makenna Cox
Springfield Lutheran 6-0 senior outside hitter
Cox broke into the IHSA record books with her 607 kills this season ranking eighth all-time, while also coming up with 418 digs for the Class 1A state runners-up.
Megan DePoorter
Moline 5-5 senior libero
DePoorter, who will play next season at SIU Edwardsville, helped Moline go 26-14 and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 after totaling 487 digs and 40 aces.
Kalei Edson
Centralia 5-10 junior setter/opposite hitter
The Auburn commit was a rock for a young Centralia team this season, with the Annies going 25-11 behind Edson’s 342 kills, 318 assists, 242 digs, 63 aces and 34 blocks.
Hollan Everett
Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 6-3 senior middle blocker
Finished her prep career the way she started it — at the state tournament — and had 399 kills, 100 digs and 97 blocks for the Class 1A third-place finishers.
Delanie Grevengoed
Chicago Christian 6-2 senior outside hitter
The future Appalachian State outside hitter finished her final prep season with 525 kills, 312 digs, 53 aces and 32 blocks.
Jordan Heatherly
Montini Catholic 5-10 senior setter/opposite hitter
It might have been a tough season for the Broncos, but Heatherly, who will play next year at Memphis, was dominant with 467 kills, 459 assists, 355 digs, 50 aces and 32 blocks.
Paige Lauterwasser
Naperville North 6-0 senior outside hitter
Lauterwasser is headed to Wyoming after wrapping up her career with the Huskies with 484 kills, 261 digs, 47 aces and 28 blocks as a senior.
Gigi Navarrete
Mother McAuley 5-6 senior libero
The Northwestern-bound libero anchored the Mighty Macs’ back-row defense en route to their Class 4A state title with 613 digs to go with 114 assists and 40 aces.
Alayna Pierce
Genoa-Kingston 5-11 junior outside hitter
Pierce committed to Tennessee Tech in August in August and then led the Cogs to a Class 2A state title, totaling 452 kills, 294 digs, 37 aces and 30 assists.
Emersyn Robbins
Fairfield 5-10 junior outside hitter
The Utah State commit was even more dominant this fall than in the past for the 33-win Mules, finishing her junior season with 576 kills, 255 digs, 40 blocks and 37 aces.
Kitty Sandt
Nazareth Academy 6-1 senior setter
Sandt, who will play next year at Clemson, had 639 assists, 262 kills, 243 digs, 38 blocks and 29 aces for Class 3A’s state runner-up team.
Kylie Schulze
Woodstock North 5-8 senior setter
Schulze helped the Thunder to a 30-win season thanks to 626 assists, 302 digs, 186 kills and 22 blocks in her final prep season before heading to Loyola Chicago.
Amanda Stephens
Augusta Southeastern 6-0 sophomore setter/middle blocker
Stephens followed up her breakout freshman year for the Suns with an even better sophomore campaign in tallying 473 kills, 253 assists, 222 digs, 57 blocks and 38 aces.
Ellie White
Mother McAuley 5-11 junior outside hitter
The Michigan commit was team’s go-to option in its run to a Class 4A state title, as White delivered with 544 kills, 298 digs, 100 blocks and 26 aces.
Kenna Wollard
Illinois Valley Central 6-1 senior outside hitter
Few athletes in IHSA history had as strong a single season as the Purdue-bound Wollard, who put up 677 kills, 289 digs, 49 aces and 38 blocks for the Class 2A third-place finishers.
SECOND TEAM
Josie Bryan
Illini West 5-foot-7 junior setter/opposite hitter
Bryan did it all for 28-win Chargers with 414 assists, 356 kills, 222 digs, 86 aces and 14 blocks while being a strong back-row presence as a 2.46 passer.
Ava Falduto
Elmhurst IC Catholic 5-9 junior outside hitter
Falduto was a primary reason the Knights posted a 33-2 record and finished as the Class 2A state runners-up, with her 477 kills, 311 digs, 36 assists, 33 aces and 29 blocks.
Kate Goudreau
St. Charles East 5-11 senior outside hitter
Goudreau led the charge for Fighting Saints in their 33-8 season and fourth-place state finish in Class 4A with 425 kills, 77 digs, 29 blocks and 25 aces.
Megan Holder
Freeport Aquin 5-8 junior setter
Holder had plenty of weapons to choose from on the Bulldogs’ roster and keyed team’s run to Class 1A state title with 961 assists, 191 digs, 48 kills, 45 blocks and 41 aces.
Jessica Horn
Joliet Catholic 5-10 junior setter
Horn kept the Angels on track this season with 905 assists, 138 digs, 66 kills, 38 aces and 25 blocks en route to a 24-18 record and a Class 3A third-place state finish.
Addy Horner
Wheaton St. Francis 6-2 sophomore setter/opposite hitter
Horner was a weapon as a facilitator and scorer for Class 3A state champion St. Francis, putting up 372 assists, 321 kills, 145 digs and 80 aces for the 30-win Spartans.
Jessica Howarth
Barrington 6-1 senior outside hitter
Howarth is heading to Arizona to play beach volleyball, but finished her indoor career with 399 kills, 271 digs, 47 aces and 27 blocks for the 40-win Class 4A third-place state finishers.
Ally Lange
Carterville 6-0 senior middle blocker
Lange’s next stop is Division II Colorado State-Pueblo after she led Carterville to 29 wins behind her 394 kills, 235 digs, 72 blocks and 32 aces this season.
Hannah Langton
Genoa-Kingston 5-9 junior libero
Langton is drawing some Division I interest and only helped her recruiting cause with 455 digs, 108 assists and 52 aces for the Cogs’ Class 2A state-title squad.
Kamryn Lee-Caracci
Lyons Township 6-0 senior outside hitter
Lee-Caracci, who will play next at Georgetown, propelled the Lions to a 30-win year with 414 kills, 181 digs, 34 blocks and 33 aces in her final prep season.
Grace Nelson
Oak Park-River Forest 6-1 junior outside hitter
The Kansas commit showed why she’s a high-major Division I prospect after finishing the 2022 season with 446 kills, 261 digs, 32 aces, 25 blocks and 23 assists for the 27-10 Huskies.
Amanda Otten
Batavia 6-3 senior setter/opposite hitter
The Bowling Green-bound Otten did a lot for the Bulldogs this fall and finished season with 319 kills, 253 assists, 187 digs, 60 aces and 59 blocks.
Sydney Sennett
Normal West 6-0 senior setter
Sennett is off to Morehead State next year after leading Normal West to a 32-win season with 753 assists, 172 digs, 86 kills, 35 blocks and 32 aces.
Abbey Schreacke
Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 senior middle blocker
Reigning N-G All-State girls’ basketball Player of the Year (and Missouri commit) is pretty good at volleyball, too, and had 374 kills, 53 blocks and 45 aces for the Raiders.
Abby VanderWal
Timothy Christian 6-3 sophomore outside hitter
VanderWal started receiving Division I interest last year and that’s only grown, as she put up 440 kills, 276 digs, 52 aces and 31 blocks for the 31-win Trojans this season.
Brooke Veldhuizen
Grant Park 6-1 senior middle blocker
Veldhuizen was a force at the net this year for the Dragons and finished out her prep career with a season of note, with 294 kills, 210 digs, 131 blocks and 56 aces.
Addie Waggoner
Pinckneyville 5-10 senior outside hitter
Division II Christian Brothers University might have gotten a steal in Waggoner, who had 478 kills, 402 digs and 32 blocks for the 26-win Panthers as a senior.
Aniya Warren
Benet Academy 5-8 sophomore libero
One of the up-and-coming liberos in the state, Warren had 497 digs, 40 assists and 25 aces for Redwings, who finished as state runner-up in Class 4A.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS.
Kennedy Adair Macomb Sr. 6-0 OH
Avery Allen Mahomet-Seymour Jr. 5-7 OH
Ali Bainter Illinois Valley Central Jr. 5-7 S
Addie Beekman Hartsburg-Emden Jr. 5-6 OH
Hailee Belscher Lincolnwood Sr. 6-1 MB
Kaleigh Bergschneider Springfield Lutheran Sr. 5-7 OH
Kyra Carothers Mendon Unity Sr. 5-9 MB
Kaylee Celus Annawan Jr. 5-11 S/OPP
Reilly Chausse Sandburg Jr. 5-4 L
Charley Condill Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Sr. 5-9 MB
Avary DeBlieck Huntley Sr. 6-3 MB
Annie Eaton Quincy Notre Dame So. 5-8 S
Alyssa Frederking O’Fallon Sr. 5-8 S
Gracie Furlong Galena So. 5-9 OH
Marcelina Gorny St. Viator Sr. 6-1 MB
Ava Grevengoed Joliet West Jr. 5-11 OH
Abby Grohmann Gibault Catholic Sr. 5-10 OH
Avery Hesseldenz Freeburg Jr. 5-7 OH
Jessalin Johns Sterling Newman Jr. 5-8 OH
Calli Kenny Willowbrook Jr. 5-9 S/OPP
Lilly King Wheaton Warrenville South Sr. 5-9 OPP
Kylie Kisgen Freeburg Sr. 5-4 L
Alyssa Koerkenmeier Breese Mater Dei So. 6-5 MB
Megan McNitt Murphysboro Jr. 5-10 OH
Brooke Miller Valmeyer Jr. 5-10 MB
Julia Mize Decatur Lutheran Sr. 5-2 S
Sophie Mizeur Taylorville Sr. 5-5 S
Halle Moomaw Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Jr. 6-3 MB
Mackenzie Pitera Lake Forest Sr. 5-10 OH
Emma Ratermann Breese Central Sr. 5-9 S
Elle Richards Taylorville Sr. 5-8 OH
Ellie Rink Normal West So. 6-0 OH
Ellery Rees Mother McAuley Jr. 6-3 MB
Rhiannon Robertson Durand Jr. 6-1 OH
Alayna Rudebeck Limestone Sr. 5-5 S
Emily Ruppert Pinckneyville Sr. 5-5 L
Natalee Rush St. Charles East Sr. 6-1 MB
Lucy Russ Elmhurst IC Catholic Jr. 5-9 S
Lauren Salata Nazareth Academy Jr. 5-9 OH
Paige Sexton Serena Sr. 5-9 OH
Jillian Shaneyfelt Pinckneyville Sr. 5-7 S
Madison Shroba Bolingbrook Sr. 5-10 OH
Maggye Smith Decatur Lutheran Jr. 5-10 OH
Bree Vollman Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Sr. 5-4 S
Britni Walters Williamsville So. 5-8 OH
Kaitlyn Wickersheim Woodstock North Sr. 5-6 OH
Chelsea Williams Lake Zurich Sr. 5-11 OH
Ashby Willis Mount Carmel Sr. 6-0 OH
Gabby Wire Crystal Lake South Jr. 5-10 OH
Emmy Wizceb Johnsburg Sr. 6-0 MB
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS.
Gwen Adler Barrington Jr. 5-10 S/OPP
Audrey Asleson Benet Academy So. 5-11 S
Chloe Austin Oswego East Sr. 5-7 L
Olivia Austin Nazareth Academy Jr. 6-2 MB
Becky Barrett Athens Sr. 5-4 S
Allie Becker Mascoutah Jr. 5-10 S/OPP
Claire Bickett Rock Falls Jr. 5-11 OH
McKenna Blackwell Sherrard Sr. 5-9 OH
Libby Bodine Mahomet-Seymour Sr. 5-2 L
Kierra Brown Springfield Southeast Sr. 5-9 OH
Avery Bruns Okaw Valley Sr. 5-7 MB
Kennedy Buck Erie-Prophetstown Jr. 5-7 S/OPP
Bella Bullington Marist So. 6-1 OH
Lauren Buxton Pleasant Plains Sr. 6-0 MB
Vivian Campbell Oswego East Sr. 5-10 S/OPP
Demi Carpio Glenbard West Sr. 5-0 L
Katie Czajkowski Warrensburg-Latham Jr. 5-8 MB
Allison Deardorff Lake Park Sr. 6-0 OH
Libby Detweiler Tri-Valley Jr. 5-11 MB
Jori Dowling Washington Sr. 6-0 MB
Maggie Duyos Huntley Sr. 5-5 S
Annie Eschenbach Benet Academy Sr. 6-4 MB
Kerigan Fehr Prairie Central Jr. 5-6 OH
Katya Flaugher Prairie Ridge Sr. 5-9 OH
Esma Frieden Metamora Jr. 6-0 OH
Kloe Froebe Lincoln Jr. 5-9 OH
Olivia Gustafsson Champaign Central Sr. 5-8 S
Brooke Gwiazda Peotone Sr. 6-3 MB
Victoria Hall Metamora Sr. 5-7 S
Tess Hayes Mother McAuley Sr. 5-7 S
Caleina Herman Springfield Lutheran Sr. 5-4 S
Sydnie Hernandez Normal West Jr. 5-8 L
Brooklyn Holdener Williamsville Sr. 5-9 MB
Paeton Hyde Galena Sr. 6-0 MB
Shayne Immke St. Joseph-Ogden Sr. 5-7 OPP
Lauren Jansen Plainfield North Sr. 5-11 OH
Karsen Jany Columbia Sr. 5-10 MB
Emma Johnson Breese Mater Dei Jr. 6-2 MB
Julia Johnson St. Thomas More Jr. 6-0 S/MB
Keira Kasten Libertyville Sr. 6-0 OH
Ella Kinkelaar Windsor/Stew-Stras Jr. 5-7 S
Carli Kobbeman Rock Falls Jr. 5-4 L
Mikayla Knake Cissna Park Sr. 5-8 S
Taylor Kruser Newark Sr. 5-5 L
Haylee Lambert Marion Sr. 5-6 S
Natalie Lawton Morris Sr. 5-8 OH
Alaina Lester Belleville Althoff Jr. 5-10 MB
Molly Littlefield Hononegah Sr. 5-3 L
Sam Logue Taylorville Sr. 5-4 L
Abby Markworth Lyons Township Jr. 5-11 S
Mia Mattingly Lincoln-Way Central Sr. 6-2 MB
Anna McEwen Milford Jr. 5-5 OH
Abby McMillen Augusta Southeastern Sr. 5-9 MB
Annalie McWhorter O’Fallon Sr. 5-9 OH
Jenna Metzler Barrington Jr. 6-1 S/OPP
Emma Meyer Carlyle Jr. 5-10 OH
Ella Miller Westville So. 5-10 OH
Shannon Monahan St. Thomas More So. 6-0 OH
Kylie Murray Alton Marquette Sr. 5-11 MB
Lindsey Muskopf Freeburg Jr. 5-7 OH
Ava Nepkin Lincoln-Way East Sr. 6-2 OH
Gabby Orlet Belleville Althoff 6-0 So. S/OPP
Chidera Ozoh Homewood-Flossmoor Sr. 6-0 MB
Delaney Panozzo Grant Park Sr. 6-3 MB
Jessica Parker St. Charles North Sr. 5-10 S
Avery Poppe Lexington Fr. 5-8 OH
Ava Pratt Glenbrook South Jr. 6-1 OH
Audrey Prusko Dundee-Crown Jr. 5-11 MB
Addison Qualters Lincoln Jr. 5-10 S
Kinley Quast Windsor/Stew-Stras So. 5-3 L
Brenda Reynaga Metea Valley Sr. 5-3 L
Katelyn Rossini Grant Jr. 5-10 OH
Meg Rossow Champaign Central Sr. 6-0 MB
Kennedy Rowzee Sterling Newman Jr. 6-3 MB
Katie Scherer St. Charles North Jr. 6-2 OH
Abi Schlueter Dakota Sr. 5-6 OH
Lia Schneider St. Charles East Sr. 5-9 L
Jaiden Schneiderman Forreston So. 6-0 OH
Devynn Schulze Woodstock North So. 5-6 L
Gracie Shaffer Blue Ridge Sr. 5-7 S
Kinsey Smith Oak Park-River Forest Jr. 5-8 S
Ella Strausberger Plainfield North Jr. 5-10 S
Kyra Staples Sacred Heart-Griffin Sr. 5-4 L
Denali Stonitsch Rock Falls Jr. 5-5 S
Ainsley Stovall Freeport Aquin Jr. 5-11 OH
Bentleah Stovall Freeport Aquin Sr. 5-9 MB
Emma Stowasser Crystal Lake South Sr. 5-9 S
Emma Taylor Breese Central Sr. 5-10 MB
Baleigh Todd Woodlawn Sr. 6-1 MB
Julia Townsend Galena Sr. 5-8 S
LaDonna Trantham Homewood-Flossmoor So. 5-8 OPP
Reanne Valera St. Viator Sr. 5-8 L
Reese Varel Nashville Sr. 6-2 MB
Gabby Vonderheide Windsor/Stew-Stras Jr. 5-8 OH
Addison Walton Columbia Jr. 5-5 L
Elise Ward Marist Sr. 5-11 OPP
Hailey Warfel Tri-Valley Jr. 6-0 S/OPP
Josie Wettig Trico Jr. 5-9 MB
Audrey Witte Indian Creek Sr. 5-10 OH
Ruth Ziegler Warren Jr. 6-3 MB