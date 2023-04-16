FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Lenee Beaumont Benet Academy 6-0 Sr. G Future Indiana guard and 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for Class 4A second-place team.
Denali Craig-Edwards Peoria 6-0 Sr. G/F Western Michigan signee played vital role in Lions’ Class 3A third-place finish in putting up 15.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Shannon Dowell O’Fallon 5-10 Sr. G Bound for Illinois State next season, Dowell capped her prep career with a Class 4A state title and averaged 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
Katy Eidle Hersey 6-0 Sr. G Eidle, who is headed to Michigan, repeats as a first-team selection after leading Hersey to a Class 4A fourth-place finish averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
Emily Fisher Libertyville 5-10 Sr. G The future Maryland guard is also a repeat first-team pick and put up 13.7 points. 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the 29-win Wildcats.
Kloe Froebe Lincoln 5-9 Jr. G Our All-State Player of the Year epitomized the phrase “stuffing the stat sheet” andhelped the Railers finish second in Class 3A by averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.0 assists.
Amiah Hargrove Christopher 6-2 Jr. F/C Hargrove is back on the first team after averaging 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the 31-win Bearcats, who placed second in Class 1A state tournament.
Skylar Jones Whitney Young 6-0 Sr. G/F Missouri-bound wing integral piece in Dolphins’ 26-6 year and ended final prep season with averages of 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 assists.
Janae Kent Oak Forest 6-1 Sr. G/F Kent will play for reigning NCAA champ LSU next season and heads to Baton Rouge, La., having averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals her senior year.
Alyssa Latham Homewood-Flossmoor 6-2 Sr. F Syracuse lands double-double machine, with Latham wrapping up prep career averaging 22.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 2022-23.
Sophia Loden Mascoutah 5-11 Sr. F Loden also averaged a double-double as a senior, with future Southern Indiana forward scoring 22.6 points and pulling down 13.3 rebounds per game.
Claire McDougall Washington 6-0 Sr. F Future Bradley forward had seriously productive senior season for the 25-win Panthers after averaging 17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.9 steals.
Abbey Schreacke Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 Sr. G Schreacke, a two-time first-team pick who is headed to Missouri, averaged 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Class 2A third-place finishers.
Sophie Swanson Barrington 5-10 Sr. G Swanson is off to Purdue next season after concluding high school career by averaging 23.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals for 26-win Fillies.
Xamiya Walton Butler Prep 5-7 Jr. G Walton led a loaded lineup, putting up 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game for the 30-win, Class 2A fourth-place Lynx.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Evyn Carrier Sycamore 6-4 Sr. C Western Michigan bolstered its roster with two of Illinois’ best, also adding Carrier, who averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for the Spartans.
Amayah Doyle Carterville 5-11 Jr. G/F Doyle is committed to Tennessee to play softball, but she got it done on the basketball court in 2022-23, putting up 22.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the 20-win Lions.
Gracie Furlong Galena 5-10 So. G Furlong has multiple D-I offers as a sophomore with more likely to come after she averaged 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 3.2 assists for Class 1A third-place team.
Peyton Gerdes Grayslake North 6-0 Sr. G/F Future High Point wing finished off her high school career averaging 24.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for a 20-win Grayslake North team.
Ava Gugliuzza Lincoln-Way West 5-7 Sr. G Just as productive in her senior year as she was throughout prep career, SIUE-bound guard averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals.
Aaliyah Guyton Peoria 5-8 Jr. G Guyton gave team potent 1-2 punch next to Craig-Edwards. High-level D-I recruit put up 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals for 29-win Lions.
Sheridan Harris Morgan Park Academy 5-8 Sr. F Harris, who has some D-I offers, did it all for the 23-win Warriors with averages of 19.6 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.6 steals.
Destiny Jackson Whitney Young 5-6 So. G Dolphins’ future looks bright with Jackson breaking through as sophomore to put up 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.0 blocks a game.
Trinity Jones Naperville Central 6-2 Fr. F Jones made quite the splash as a freshman for 23-win Redhawks, averaging 20.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 2.2 assists in debut season.
Emory Klatt Stevenson 6-0 Jr. F Averaging a double-double as a junior(19.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game) will only bolster Klatt’s recruitment, which already includes multiple D-I offers.
Megen Sanaj Chicago Latin 5-7 Sr. G Future UIC guard won’t have to go far for next stage of her basketball career after putting up 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game for the Romans.
Lexi Sepulveda Plainfield East 5-9 Jr. G Sepulveda already has some D-I interest, and it stands to reason that averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists for the 22-win Bengals will generate more.
Xyanna Walton Butler Prep 5-11 Fr. G Walton stepped in immediately as a key contributor for the Lynx as a freshman and averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 4.0 assists in their run to the state tournament.
Mya Wardle Peoria Notre Dame 5-7 Jr. G Wardle doubled as a scorer and distributor for the 24-win Irish, averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals to go with a 45/52/73 shooting slash this past season.
Jordan Wood Carmel Catholic 6-4 Sr. F/G Wood reopened recruitment after Michigan State coaching change and should have plenty of suitors after tallying 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Denver Anderson Mt. Zion 6-0 Jr. G/F
Miah Ballard North Clay 5-5 Jr. G
LaKeeyah Barnes Morgan Park 5-4 Jr. G
Natasha Barnes Kenwood 5-9 Sr. G
Danielle Beach Geneseo 5-10 Sr. G
Anna Beyers Pana 5-8 Sr. G
Shannon Blacher Montini Catholic 5-11 Sr. G
Sophie Bormann Massac County 5-9 Sr. G
Shelby Bowman Biggsville West Central 5-6 Jr. G
Ella Boyer Tuscola 5-5 Sr. G
Ellie Cahill Eureka 5-10 Sr. G
Lexi Carlsen Sycamore 5-8 Jr. G
Brooke Carlson Batavia 5-6 Jr. G
Grace Carstensen Nazareth Academy 5-10 Sr. G
Trinity Chears Thornwood 5-5 Jr. G
Abby Compton Goreville 6-0 Jr. F
Ciara Davis Dyett 5-9 Sr. G
Dalia Dejesus Deer Creek-Mackinaw 5-11 Fr. F
Maddy Fay Fremd 6-2 Sr. F
Lucy Fearday Effingham St. Anthony 6-0 Sr. F/C
Katey Flynn Brown County 5-10 Sr. G
Mia Gaines Hyde Park 6-3 Jr. C
Aubrey Galvan Deerfield 5-6 So. G
Apple Guerrero Argo 5-10 Sr. F
Norah Gum Waterloo 6-0 Sr. F
Gracie Heckert Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 5-10 Sr. G
Alyssa Hughes St. Charles North 5-7 Sr. G
Alexa Jamison Salt Fork 5-6 So. G
Baylei Johnson Larkin 6-1 Sr. C
Rachel Kaus Lake Forest 6-0 Sr. F
Bella Kedryna Lemont 5-9 Sr. G
Lexi Kerstein Deerfield 5-6 Sr. G
Nikki Kerstein Deerfield 5-7 So. G
Kiarra Kilgore Galesburg 5-9 Jr. G
Grace Koepke Vernon Hills 6-2 Sr. C
Alayna Kraus Okawville 5-7 Jr. G
Justice Malone Mt. Vernon 5-8 Sr. G/F
Mia Moore East Aurora 5-9 Sr. G
Grace Nelson Altamont 5-9 Jr. G
Azyah Newson-Cole Lincoln-Way Central 5-7 Sr. G
Jessie Ozzauto Huntley 5-9 Sr. G
Brook Pieper Abingdon-Avon 6-1 Sr. C
Annalise Pietrzyk Providence Catholic 5-9 Sr. G
Kaylen Reed Rochester 5-6 Sr. G
Lexi Salazar Plainfield North 5-7 Sr. G
Angelina Smith Bolingbrook 5-9 Jr. G
Ensley Tedeschi Benton 6-1 Sr. G
Alexis Wade Mt. Pulaski 5-8 Sr. G
Mya VanEtten Rockford Christian Life 5-11 Jr. G
Shelby Veltrop Morrison 6-3 Sr. F/C
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Kennady Anderson Wethersfield 5-8 Jr. G
Josie Armstrong Tri-County 5-8 Jr. G
Cassidy Arni Geneva 6-0 Sr. G/F
Ashlynn Arnsman Mendon Unity 6-0 Sr. F/C
Carson Arthalony Petersburg PORTA 6-1 So. C
Chloe Ashcraft Pana 5-9 Sr. F/C
Ella Ausmus Eureka 5-11 Sr. F
Olivia Austin Nazareth Academy 6-1 Jr. F
Jerzy Bittle Marion 5-9 Sr. G
Mariann Blass York 5-9 Sr. G
Jase Burkett Woodlawn 5-6 Jr. G
Jazmyne Bynum Hyde Park 5-5 Jr. G
Laney Cahoon Orangeville 5-7 So. G
Haylee Campbell Neoga 5-10 Jr. F
Ally Cesarini Lyons Township 5-7 Sr. G
Kaitlyn Coombes Paris 5-4 Sr. G
Tessa Crawford Jerseyville 5-6 Jr. G
Taylor Curry Waubonsie Valley 5-9 Sr. G
Charleece Davis Belleville Althoff 5-3 Sr. G
Madison Davis Marian Catholic 5-10 Jr. G
Mia deGrasse Willows Academy 5-6 Sr. G
Amalia Dray Nazareth Academy 5-8 Jr. F
Blair Eftink Quincy Notre Dame 5-8 Sr. G
Paige Engels Loyola Academy 5-8 Jr. G
Lily Esparza Rockford Boylan 6-2 Jr. C
Meegan Fahy Maine South 5-5 Jr. G
Anna Forbes Vandalia 5-9 Sr. F
Mia Gillis Carmel Catholic 6-1 Sr. F/C
Addie Hefel Galena 5-9 Jr. G
Ava Heinz Brimfield 6-1 So. F/C
Becca Heitzig Lincoln 5-7 Jr. G
Ariella Henigan Kenwood 5-8 So. G
Madison Hoffmann Grayslake Central 6-1 So. G/F
Sophia Hoffmann Carlyle 5-6 So. G
Clair Hulke Rock Island Alleman 6-0 Jr. F
Jenna Hunter Peotone 5-11 Sr. F
Mya Janssen Stillman Valley 6-1 Jr. F
Karsen Jany Columbia 5-9 Sr. G
Lindsey Knuth Rockford Guilford 6-0 Sr. F
Kylie Kisner Greenfield/Northwestern 5-11 Sr. C
Alyssa Koerkenmeier Breese Mater Dei 6-5 So. C
Ava Kultgen Byron 6-1 Sr. C
Addison Lucht Cissna Park 5-8 Fr. G
Victoria Matulevicius Montini 5-8 Jr. G
Ashlyn May Fieldcrest 5-9 Sr. G
Tatianna McClaren Phillips Academy 5-7 Sr. G
Addy McLeod Champaign Central 5-9 Sr. G
Lauren Miller Central/Augusta SE 5-10 So. G/F
Lauren Miller River Forest Trinity 5-10 Jr. G/F
Macey Moore Herscher 5-8 Sr. G
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Meghan Mrowicki Hersey 5-11 Sr. G/F
Kaylee Niebrugge Teutopolis 5-9 Sr. F
Savannah Orgeron Mahomet-Seymour 5-10 Sr. G/F
Leah Palmer Geneva 5-11 Jr. G/F
Delaney Panozzo Grant Park 6-3 Sr. G
Baylie Parks Lake Zurich 6-0 Sr. G
Natalie Peterson Freeburg 6-0 Sr. G/F
Jailah Petty O’Fallon 5-10 Sr. G
Kiyoko Proctor Alton 5-6 So. G
Ruari Quarnstrom St. Thomas More 5-8 Jr. G/F
Elaina Rager Pecatonica 5-9 So. G
Alondra Reyes Chicago Hope Academy 5-8 Sr. G/F
Christina Rice Decatur MacArthur 5-8 Sr. F
Kayla Rice Rock Island 5-6 Sr. G
Sydney Richards Neoga 6-0 Sr. G/F
Ciarra Richardson River Forest Trinity 5-5 Sr. G
Sidney Rogers Glenbrook South 5-4 Sr. G
Grace Roland Timothy Christian 6-2 Sr. C
Nancy Ruholl St. Anthony 5-7 Fr. G
Whitney Rumbold Tremont 5-10 Sr. F
Layne Rupert Hillsboro 5-7 Sr. G
Rayvan Rush Thornton Fractional South 5-7 Jr. G
Audrey Sabol Nokomis 6-0 Fr. F
Keyana Sanderson Dyett 5-8 So. G
Campbell Schrank Winnebago 5-9 Sr. G/F
Madi Schroeder Peotone 5-11 Jr. G/F
Claire Seal ALAH 5-10 Jr. F
Reagan Sipla St. Charles North 6-1 Jr. G
Chloe Sisco Prairie Central 5-6 Sr. G
Lauren Slagle Geneva 6-1 Sr. F
Hayven Smith Lincoln-Way East 6-6 Jr. C
Yahri Smith Butler Prep 5-8 Jr. G
Raegen Stringer Tolono Unity 5-4 Jr. G
Whitney Sullivan Orangeville 6-3 Jr. G/F
Addison Swadinsky Deer Creek-Mackinaw 5-7 Sr. G
Maddy Swisher St. Thomas More 6-0 Sr. G/F
Addison Tarr Taylorville 5-11 So. G/F
Ada Taute St. Ignatius 5-11 Sr. G
Ella Todd Fremd 6-0 So. G
Samantha Trimberger Benet Academy 6-0 Sr. C
Jocelyn Trotter Plainfield East 5-10 Sr. G
Clara Bella VanOpdorp Annawan 5-3 So. G
Camryn Veltrop Morrison 6-2 So. C
Stacie Vonderheide St. Anthony 5-7 Jr. G
London Walker-George DePaul Prep 5-9 So. F
Elise Ward Marist 5-11 Sr. F
Aspen Weeks West Aurora 5-7 Sr. G
Taryn Wickman Havana 5-9 Sr. G/F
Marisa Zane Robinson 5-6 Jr. G
Kate Zipprich Hardin Calhoun 6-1 So. C/F