Congratulations to the players on The News-Gazette's 86th All-State Football team as coordinated by Preps Editor Colin Likas (clikas@news-gazette.com).

FIRST TEAM

QUARTERBACKS

Kaden Cobb mug

COBB

Kaden Cobb

Fenwick

6-2 190 Sr.

Ball State signee had three touchdown passes in Class 5A state title win and threw for 2,846 yards and 30 touchdowns overall.

Mark Forcucci

Wheaton North

6-1 185 Sr.

Holy Cross recruit helped Falcons win the Class 7A state title by completing 67 percent of passes for 2,119 yards and 24 TDs.

Jack Lausch mug

LAUSCH

Jack Lausch

Brother Rice

6-2 180 Sr.

Northwestern signee and Chicago Sun-Times POY threw for 2,447 yards and 20 TDs while rushing for 1,084 yards and 21 TDs.

Ty Lott mug

LOTT

Ty Lott

Springfield SHG

6-2 195 Jr.

College interest should grow after completing 74 percent of tosses for 3,112 yards and 45 TDs for Class 4A state finalists.

RUNNING BACKS

Chandler Binkley mug

BINKLEY

Chandler Binkley

Byron

5-10 175 Sr.

Steamrolled Unity in Class 3A state title game to conclude campaign that saw him rush 172 times for 1,406 yards and 16 TDs.

Maurice Edwards

M. EDWARDS

Maurice Edwards

Warren

6-0 195 Sr.

Vanderbilt signee carried the ball 177 times for 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine-win season for Class 8A Blue Devils.

Seth Glatz mug

GLATZ

Seth Glatz

Morton

5-11 190 Sr.

Rushed for staggering 3,246 yards on 373 carries and 46 scores for Class 5A semifinalist Potters, with six TDs in quarterfinals.

Vinny Iannantone

Joliet Catholic

6-1 205 Sr.

Earned CCL/ESCC Orange Player of the Year status as he ran for 1,837 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to Class 4A state title.

Mike Sajenko mug

SAJENKO

Mike Sajenko

Maine South

5-11 197 Sr.

Ran for 1,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, zooming to 30 all-purpose scores and team-best 180 points for Class 8A state finalist.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Luther Burden III mug

BURDEN

Luther Burden III

East St. Louis

6-1 200 Sr.

All-state Player of the Year bound for Missouri after catching 77 passes for 1,280 yards, 22 touchdowns for Class 6A state finalist.

Reggie Fleurima mug

FLEURIMA

Reggie Fleurima

Naperville Central

6-2 200 Sr.

He’ll soon head to Northwestern after capping his prep career by catching 60 passes for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jashawn Johnson mug

JOHNSON

Jashawn Johnson

Hoffman Estates

5-11 170 Sr.

Western Michigan signee was huge part of offense for a nine-win squad, locking up 77 receptions for 1,432 yards and 20 TDs.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Valen Erickson mug

ERICKSON

Valen Erickson

St. Rita

6-6 305 Sr.

Missouri signee helped Mustangs score 404 points and compile 2,926 rush yards in advancing to Class 7A state championship.

09052021 2 leonard iw
Buy Now

LEONARD

Clayton Leonard

Iroquois West

6-4 265 Sr.

Illinois signee led Raiders to first playoff berth since 2006, blocking and creating holes for offense that averaged 31.8 points.

Jimmy Liston mug

LISTON

Jimmy Liston

Fenwick

6-4 305 Sr.

He’ll bring his talent to Purdue after aiding Class 5A state champions to compiling 2,549 rushing yards and 3,081 passing yards.

TJ McMillen

St. Francis

6-3 270 Jr.

Possesses multiple FBS offers and gave colleges plenty to be excited about, boasting 41 pancake blocks at three positions.

Deuce McGuire mug

McGUIRE

Deuce McGuire

Marist

6-5 270 Sr.

Next stop is Northwestern after helping RedHawks to Class 8A semifinals, playing role in offense that generated 459 points.

ALL-PURPOSE

Hank Beatty mug

HANK BEATTY

Hank Beatty

Rochester

5-11 185 Sr.

Illinois signee did it all for 11-win Rockets — throwing for 1,899 yards and 23 TDs and rushing for 1,371 yards and 24 TDs.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Trystan Anderson mug

TRYSTAN ANDERSON

Trystan Anderson

Buffalo Grove

6-5 225 Sr.

Drake verbal commit produced banner high school finale for nine-win Bison: 177 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.

Andrew Blackburn-Frost mug

BLACKBURN-FROST

Andrew Blackburn-Frost

Lockport

6-3 235 Sr.

Big man allowed numerous other Porters to make plays. Compiled 57 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 sacks for Class 8A champs.

Tommy Corbett

Glenbrook South

6-4 235 Sr.

CSL South Lineman of the Year accumulated 65 tackles (40 solo), 14 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries for eight-win Titans.

Antonio Richardson mug

RICHARDSON

Antonio Richardson

IC Catholic

6-2 185 Sr.

Made an impression on both sides of ball for 11-win Knights, posting 47 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Tyler Wilms mug

WILMS

Tyler Wilms

Lemont

6-1 230 Sr.

Preferred walk-on at Kentucky played important role in 11-win season, notching 52 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

LINEBACKERS

Denim Cook

St. Teresa

5-10 225 Sr.

Two-way standout for the 12-win Bulldogs, Cook boasted 97 tackles, 15 tackles for loss on top of 2,493 rushing yards, 36 TDs.

James Kreutz mug

JAMES KREUTZ

James Kreutz

Loyola Academy

6-1 210 Sr.

Illinois signee gave Ramblers boost on way to Class 8A semifinals, contributing 137 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Zach Petko mug

PETKO

Zach Petko

Cary-Grove

6-1 225 Sr.

Notre Dame track and field signee helped Class 6A state champions by providing 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks.

Jimmy Rolder mug

ROLDER

Jimmy Rolder

Marist

6-2 220 Sr.

Michigan signee delivered 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three defensive touchdowns for 9-4 RedHawks.

Brock Wood mug

WOOD

Brock Wood

Richmond-Burton

6-1 210 Sr.

A reigning state wrestling champ as well, Wood compiled 126 tackles, 15 tackles for loss as well as 1,658 rush yards, 27 TDs.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Austin Brown mug

BROWN

Austin Brown

Johnston City

6-1 190 Sr.

Wisconsin signee booked 83 tackles and five interceptions for nine-win team, also put forth 1,284 all-purpose yards on offense.

09052021 1 edwards ARC

B. EDWARDS

Beau Edwards

Arcola

5-10 175 Sr.

State track and field medalist this year netted 74 tackles, nine interceptions for Class 1A quarterfinalist while also playing QB.

Toriano Pride Jr. mug

PRIDE JR.

Toriano Pride Jr.

East St. Louis

5-11 190 Sr.

He’ll represent the Flyers at Clemson after giving his prep team 84 tackles and three interceptions during an 11-win season.

Marey Roby

Lena-Winslow

5-10 175 Sr.

Rushed for 241 yards, three touchdowns on ground and made four tackles, one interception in Class 1A state championship win.

SPECIALIST

Allan Richards

Wilmington

6-3 215 Sr.

Unique kicker for the Class 2A state champs hit 50 of 55 PATs and 8 of 9 field goals while making 101 tackles, 11 tackles for loss.

SPECIAL MENTION 100

QUARTERBACKS

Wyatt Bohm Mahomet-Seymour 6-4 190 Jr.

Keegan Glover Benton 6-1 165 Sr.

Chase Hansen Mascoutah 6-1 190 Sr.

Hunter Hoffman Durand-Pecatonica 6-2 165 Sr.

Dontrell Jackson Jr. Marist 5-11 187 Sr.

Blake Kimball Unity 6-0 170 Sr.

Justin Kowalak Crystal Lake South 6-0 190 Sr.

Jimmy Makuh Hersey 6-2 185 Sr.

Rashad Rochelle Springfield 6-0 175 Sr.

Jameson Sheehan Cary-Grove 6-3 190 Sr.

Joey Sprinkle Monticello 6-3 185 Sr.

Hayden Timosciek Lockport 6-7 235 Sr.

Tommy Ulatowski St. Rita 6-2 185 Sr.

Aidan Voss Joliet Catholic 5-11 185 Sr.

RUNNING BACKS

Jordan Anderson Joliet Catholic 6-3 230 Sr.

Matthew Beltran Forreston 6-2 190 Sr.

Jalen Buckley Batavia 6-0 185 Sr.

Palmer Domschke Neuqua Valley 5-9 165 Sr.

Kaden Feagin ALAH 6-3 230 Jr.

Garrett Gensler Rochelle 6-1 190 Jr.

Avery Grenoble Polo 5-10 155 Jr.

Nick Hissong Cary-Grove 6-1 215 Sr.

Albert Kunickis Lemont 6-3 215 Sr.

Gunar Lobdell Orangeville 6-0 175 Jr.

Mark Melton Oswego 5-10 195 Sr.

Vinny Rugai St. Ignatius 6-0 189 Jr.

Garrett Williams Camp Point Central 5-11 155 Sr.

Luke Woodson Deerfield 5-11 190 Sr.

James Williams Evergreen Park 5-10 185 Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Joey Antonietti Lyons Township 6-2 190 Sr.

Jacob Bostick Palatine 6-3 170 Sr.

Kaleb Brown St. Rita 5-11 191 Sr.

Adam Criter St. Francis 6-2 195 Sr.

Malik Elzy Simeon 6-1 185 Jr.

Trey Johnson Lincoln-Way East 6-2 185 Sr.

Seth Kortenhoeven Wheaton North 6-2 190 Sr.

Kaiden Miller Grayslake Central 6-3 190 Jr.

Madixx Morris Springfield SHG 6-2 185 Jr.

Luke Parmentier Civic Memorial 6-2 180 Sr.

Max Reese Fenwick 6-3 220 Sr.

Quenton Rogers Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 180 Jr.

Isaac Turner Nashville 6-3 175 Sr.

Max Ziebarth Normal West 6-5 235 Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Lincoln Cooley Sycamore 6-0 270 Jr.

Luke Dalton Marian Central 6-5 300 Sr.

Paolo Gennarelli St. Charles North 6-3 280 Sr.

Matt Haan Chicago Christian 6-3 270 Sr.

Charles Jagusah Rock Island Alleman 6-6 285 Jr.

Miles McVay East St. Louis 6-7 336 Jr.

Jarrett Robertson Central A&M 5-11 215 Sr.

Paulie Robertson Glenbard North 6-1 285 Sr.

Nick Sanford Wilmington 6-4 260 Sr.

Jack Schnoor Prairie Ridge 6-3 285 Sr.

Cooper Starks North Mac 6-4 325 Jr.

Jacob Welch Johnsburg 6-6 295 Jr.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Brooks Bahr Loyola Academy 6-6 255 Jr.

Nasim Cairo Edwardsville 6-3 260 Sr.

James Conner Kewanee 6-3 290 Sr.

Tyress Cunningham-Smart Rockford East 6-2 240 Sr.

Jake Davies Yorkville 6-5 215 Jr.

Kody Marschner Reed-Custer 5-9 230 Jr.

Demarco Mason Bremen 6-4 220 Sr.

Austin McDaniel Unity 5-9 275 Sr.

Djabril McNabb St. Rita 6-0 235 Sr.

Roderick Pierce III Brother Rice 6-3 280 Jr.

Ben Sahakian Prospect 6-4 215 Sr.

Chris Terek Glenbard West 6-6 295 Jr.

Justin Yeazell Plainfield North 6-0 200 Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Sean Allison Hinsdale Central 6-0 205 Sr.

Jacob Bottarini Marmion 6-0 212 Sr.

Michael Carver Montini 5-11 215 Sr.

Jeff Coglianese Jr. York 5-11 190 Sr.

Ross Dansdill Wheaton North 6-3 218 Jr.

Rylee Edwards Westville 5-8 185 Sr.

Carson Eggebraten St. Viator 6-0 205 Sr.

Trell Harris Nazareth Academy 6-1 185 Sr.

Ashton Harvey Coal City 5-9 190 Sr.

Malachi Hood Joliet Catholic 6-2 210 Sr.

Kyle Kuhn Pana 6-4 180 Sr.

Johnny Neal Rochester 5-7 170 Sr.

Tye Niekamp Normal Community 6-4 220 Sr.

Adrian Palos Harlem 6-2 225 Sr.

Grant Pohlman Carrollton 6-1 210 Sr.

Brock Uihlein Lake Forest 6-2 205 Sr.

Aaron Winters Belvidere North 6-2 200 Sr.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Matthew Bailey Moline 6-2 190 Sr.

Saveon Brown Thornwood 6-0 190 Sr.

Justin Harris Lincoln-Way West 6-0 185 Sr.

Jyaire Hill Kankakee 6-2 180 Jr.

Nick Mabutas Willowbrook 6-1 191 Sr.

Jalil Martin Kenwood 6-2 189 Sr.

Jayce Napovanice Breese Mater Dei 6-0 160 Sr.

Ethan Palzkill Byron 5-11 160 Sr.

KJ Parker IC Catholic 6-0 170 So.

Jake Pieper Vernon Hills 5-8 175 Sr.

Omari Rhinehart Mundelein 6-1 175 Sr.

Damon Walters Bolingbrook 6-1 175 Jr.

Kendrick Washington Shepard 5-11 180 Sr.

Reece Young Wheaton Warr. South 5-11 175 Sr.

SPECIALIST

Kevin Landa Crystal Lake South 5-11 195 Sr.

