The News-Gazette's 86th All-State football team
Congratulations to the players on The News-Gazette's 86th All-State Football team as coordinated by Preps Editor Colin Likas (clikas@news-gazette.com).
FIRST TEAM
QUARTERBACKS
Kaden Cobb
Fenwick
6-2 190 Sr.
Ball State signee had three touchdown passes in Class 5A state title win and threw for 2,846 yards and 30 touchdowns overall.
Mark Forcucci
Wheaton North
6-1 185 Sr.
Holy Cross recruit helped Falcons win the Class 7A state title by completing 67 percent of passes for 2,119 yards and 24 TDs.
Jack Lausch
Brother Rice
6-2 180 Sr.
Northwestern signee and Chicago Sun-Times POY threw for 2,447 yards and 20 TDs while rushing for 1,084 yards and 21 TDs.
Ty Lott
Springfield SHG
6-2 195 Jr.
College interest should grow after completing 74 percent of tosses for 3,112 yards and 45 TDs for Class 4A state finalists.
RUNNING BACKS
Chandler Binkley
Byron
5-10 175 Sr.
Steamrolled Unity in Class 3A state title game to conclude campaign that saw him rush 172 times for 1,406 yards and 16 TDs.
Maurice Edwards
Warren
6-0 195 Sr.
Vanderbilt signee carried the ball 177 times for 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine-win season for Class 8A Blue Devils.
Seth Glatz
Morton
5-11 190 Sr.
Rushed for staggering 3,246 yards on 373 carries and 46 scores for Class 5A semifinalist Potters, with six TDs in quarterfinals.
Vinny Iannantone
Joliet Catholic
6-1 205 Sr.
Earned CCL/ESCC Orange Player of the Year status as he ran for 1,837 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to Class 4A state title.
Mike Sajenko
Maine South
5-11 197 Sr.
Ran for 1,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, zooming to 30 all-purpose scores and team-best 180 points for Class 8A state finalist.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Luther Burden III
East St. Louis
6-1 200 Sr.
All-state Player of the Year bound for Missouri after catching 77 passes for 1,280 yards, 22 touchdowns for Class 6A state finalist.
Reggie Fleurima
Naperville Central
6-2 200 Sr.
He’ll soon head to Northwestern after capping his prep career by catching 60 passes for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jashawn Johnson
Hoffman Estates
5-11 170 Sr.
Western Michigan signee was huge part of offense for a nine-win squad, locking up 77 receptions for 1,432 yards and 20 TDs.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Valen Erickson
St. Rita
6-6 305 Sr.
Missouri signee helped Mustangs score 404 points and compile 2,926 rush yards in advancing to Class 7A state championship.
Clayton Leonard
Iroquois West
6-4 265 Sr.
Illinois signee led Raiders to first playoff berth since 2006, blocking and creating holes for offense that averaged 31.8 points.
Jimmy Liston
Fenwick
6-4 305 Sr.
He’ll bring his talent to Purdue after aiding Class 5A state champions to compiling 2,549 rushing yards and 3,081 passing yards.
TJ McMillen
St. Francis
6-3 270 Jr.
Possesses multiple FBS offers and gave colleges plenty to be excited about, boasting 41 pancake blocks at three positions.
Deuce McGuire
Marist
6-5 270 Sr.
Next stop is Northwestern after helping RedHawks to Class 8A semifinals, playing role in offense that generated 459 points.
ALL-PURPOSE
Hank Beatty
Rochester
5-11 185 Sr.
Illinois signee did it all for 11-win Rockets — throwing for 1,899 yards and 23 TDs and rushing for 1,371 yards and 24 TDs.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Trystan Anderson
Buffalo Grove
6-5 225 Sr.
Drake verbal commit produced banner high school finale for nine-win Bison: 177 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.
Andrew Blackburn-Frost
Lockport
6-3 235 Sr.
Big man allowed numerous other Porters to make plays. Compiled 57 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 sacks for Class 8A champs.
Tommy Corbett
Glenbrook South
6-4 235 Sr.
CSL South Lineman of the Year accumulated 65 tackles (40 solo), 14 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries for eight-win Titans.
Antonio Richardson
IC Catholic
6-2 185 Sr.
Made an impression on both sides of ball for 11-win Knights, posting 47 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Tyler Wilms
Lemont
6-1 230 Sr.
Preferred walk-on at Kentucky played important role in 11-win season, notching 52 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
LINEBACKERS
Denim Cook
St. Teresa
5-10 225 Sr.
Two-way standout for the 12-win Bulldogs, Cook boasted 97 tackles, 15 tackles for loss on top of 2,493 rushing yards, 36 TDs.
James Kreutz
Loyola Academy
6-1 210 Sr.
Illinois signee gave Ramblers boost on way to Class 8A semifinals, contributing 137 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Zach Petko
Cary-Grove
6-1 225 Sr.
Notre Dame track and field signee helped Class 6A state champions by providing 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks.
Jimmy Rolder
Marist
6-2 220 Sr.
Michigan signee delivered 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three defensive touchdowns for 9-4 RedHawks.
Brock Wood
Richmond-Burton
6-1 210 Sr.
A reigning state wrestling champ as well, Wood compiled 126 tackles, 15 tackles for loss as well as 1,658 rush yards, 27 TDs.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Austin Brown
Johnston City
6-1 190 Sr.
Wisconsin signee booked 83 tackles and five interceptions for nine-win team, also put forth 1,284 all-purpose yards on offense.
Beau Edwards
Arcola
5-10 175 Sr.
State track and field medalist this year netted 74 tackles, nine interceptions for Class 1A quarterfinalist while also playing QB.
Toriano Pride Jr.
East St. Louis
5-11 190 Sr.
He’ll represent the Flyers at Clemson after giving his prep team 84 tackles and three interceptions during an 11-win season.
Marey Roby
Lena-Winslow
5-10 175 Sr.
Rushed for 241 yards, three touchdowns on ground and made four tackles, one interception in Class 1A state championship win.
SPECIALIST
Allan Richards
Wilmington
6-3 215 Sr.
Unique kicker for the Class 2A state champs hit 50 of 55 PATs and 8 of 9 field goals while making 101 tackles, 11 tackles for loss.
SPECIAL MENTION 100
QUARTERBACKS
Wyatt Bohm Mahomet-Seymour 6-4 190 Jr.
Keegan Glover Benton 6-1 165 Sr.
Chase Hansen Mascoutah 6-1 190 Sr.
Hunter Hoffman Durand-Pecatonica 6-2 165 Sr.
Dontrell Jackson Jr. Marist 5-11 187 Sr.
Blake Kimball Unity 6-0 170 Sr.
Justin Kowalak Crystal Lake South 6-0 190 Sr.
Jimmy Makuh Hersey 6-2 185 Sr.
Rashad Rochelle Springfield 6-0 175 Sr.
Jameson Sheehan Cary-Grove 6-3 190 Sr.
Joey Sprinkle Monticello 6-3 185 Sr.
Hayden Timosciek Lockport 6-7 235 Sr.
Tommy Ulatowski St. Rita 6-2 185 Sr.
Aidan Voss Joliet Catholic 5-11 185 Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
Jordan Anderson Joliet Catholic 6-3 230 Sr.
Matthew Beltran Forreston 6-2 190 Sr.
Jalen Buckley Batavia 6-0 185 Sr.
Palmer Domschke Neuqua Valley 5-9 165 Sr.
Kaden Feagin ALAH 6-3 230 Jr.
Garrett Gensler Rochelle 6-1 190 Jr.
Avery Grenoble Polo 5-10 155 Jr.
Nick Hissong Cary-Grove 6-1 215 Sr.
Albert Kunickis Lemont 6-3 215 Sr.
Gunar Lobdell Orangeville 6-0 175 Jr.
Mark Melton Oswego 5-10 195 Sr.
Vinny Rugai St. Ignatius 6-0 189 Jr.
Garrett Williams Camp Point Central 5-11 155 Sr.
Luke Woodson Deerfield 5-11 190 Sr.
James Williams Evergreen Park 5-10 185 Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Joey Antonietti Lyons Township 6-2 190 Sr.
Jacob Bostick Palatine 6-3 170 Sr.
Kaleb Brown St. Rita 5-11 191 Sr.
Adam Criter St. Francis 6-2 195 Sr.
Malik Elzy Simeon 6-1 185 Jr.
Trey Johnson Lincoln-Way East 6-2 185 Sr.
Seth Kortenhoeven Wheaton North 6-2 190 Sr.
Kaiden Miller Grayslake Central 6-3 190 Jr.
Madixx Morris Springfield SHG 6-2 185 Jr.
Luke Parmentier Civic Memorial 6-2 180 Sr.
Max Reese Fenwick 6-3 220 Sr.
Quenton Rogers Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 180 Jr.
Isaac Turner Nashville 6-3 175 Sr.
Max Ziebarth Normal West 6-5 235 Sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Lincoln Cooley Sycamore 6-0 270 Jr.
Luke Dalton Marian Central 6-5 300 Sr.
Paolo Gennarelli St. Charles North 6-3 280 Sr.
Matt Haan Chicago Christian 6-3 270 Sr.
Charles Jagusah Rock Island Alleman 6-6 285 Jr.
Miles McVay East St. Louis 6-7 336 Jr.
Jarrett Robertson Central A&M 5-11 215 Sr.
Paulie Robertson Glenbard North 6-1 285 Sr.
Nick Sanford Wilmington 6-4 260 Sr.
Jack Schnoor Prairie Ridge 6-3 285 Sr.
Cooper Starks North Mac 6-4 325 Jr.
Jacob Welch Johnsburg 6-6 295 Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Brooks Bahr Loyola Academy 6-6 255 Jr.
Nasim Cairo Edwardsville 6-3 260 Sr.
James Conner Kewanee 6-3 290 Sr.
Tyress Cunningham-Smart Rockford East 6-2 240 Sr.
Jake Davies Yorkville 6-5 215 Jr.
Kody Marschner Reed-Custer 5-9 230 Jr.
Demarco Mason Bremen 6-4 220 Sr.
Austin McDaniel Unity 5-9 275 Sr.
Djabril McNabb St. Rita 6-0 235 Sr.
Roderick Pierce III Brother Rice 6-3 280 Jr.
Ben Sahakian Prospect 6-4 215 Sr.
Chris Terek Glenbard West 6-6 295 Jr.
Justin Yeazell Plainfield North 6-0 200 Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Sean Allison Hinsdale Central 6-0 205 Sr.
Jacob Bottarini Marmion 6-0 212 Sr.
Michael Carver Montini 5-11 215 Sr.
Jeff Coglianese Jr. York 5-11 190 Sr.
Ross Dansdill Wheaton North 6-3 218 Jr.
Rylee Edwards Westville 5-8 185 Sr.
Carson Eggebraten St. Viator 6-0 205 Sr.
Trell Harris Nazareth Academy 6-1 185 Sr.
Ashton Harvey Coal City 5-9 190 Sr.
Malachi Hood Joliet Catholic 6-2 210 Sr.
Kyle Kuhn Pana 6-4 180 Sr.
Johnny Neal Rochester 5-7 170 Sr.
Tye Niekamp Normal Community 6-4 220 Sr.
Adrian Palos Harlem 6-2 225 Sr.
Grant Pohlman Carrollton 6-1 210 Sr.
Brock Uihlein Lake Forest 6-2 205 Sr.
Aaron Winters Belvidere North 6-2 200 Sr.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Matthew Bailey Moline 6-2 190 Sr.
Saveon Brown Thornwood 6-0 190 Sr.
Justin Harris Lincoln-Way West 6-0 185 Sr.
Jyaire Hill Kankakee 6-2 180 Jr.
Nick Mabutas Willowbrook 6-1 191 Sr.
Jalil Martin Kenwood 6-2 189 Sr.
Jayce Napovanice Breese Mater Dei 6-0 160 Sr.
Ethan Palzkill Byron 5-11 160 Sr.
KJ Parker IC Catholic 6-0 170 So.
Jake Pieper Vernon Hills 5-8 175 Sr.
Omari Rhinehart Mundelein 6-1 175 Sr.
Damon Walters Bolingbrook 6-1 175 Jr.
Kendrick Washington Shepard 5-11 180 Sr.
Reece Young Wheaton Warr. South 5-11 175 Sr.
SPECIALIST
Kevin Landa Crystal Lake South 5-11 195 Sr.
