FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Darrin Ames Kenwood 6-2 Jr. G
Ames is one of the top point guards nationally in the 2023 class and put up 24 points, five assists and three steals per game for the 26-win Broncos
Robbie Avila Oak Forest 6-9 Sr. F
Avila is headed to Indiana State after another stellar season that saw him average 23.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and two blocks
NJ Benson Mount Vernon 6-8 Sr. F/C
Missouri State is getting a double-double machine in Benson, who put up 21.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 61 percent for the Rams
AJ Casey Whitney Young 6-8 Sr. F
The future Miami forward played a vital role for the Class 4A state runners-up and averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks as a senior
DeAndre Craig Chicago Mount Carmel 6-1 Jr. G
Craig’s D-I recruitment has only just begun, but he’s bound to draw more interest after averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Caravan
Braden Huff Glenbard West 6-11 Sr. F
Huff will head to Gonzaga for versatile big man finishing school after he averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds, three assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals for the Class 4A champions
Morez Johnson Jr. St. Rita 6-9 So. F
The early Illinois commit established himself as one of the state’s best averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and is only getting better
Christian Jones East St. Louis 6-5 Sr. G
Jones just decommitted from Missouri but should have plenty of options after putting up 15.2 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for the Flyers
Mikell Jones Clark 6-4 Sr. F/C
Jones was particularly productive on a strong Clark team and headlined the Eagles’ 23-5 season averaging 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and four assists
Nick Martinelli Glenbrook South 6-7 Sr. G/F
Martinelli is back on the market after decommitting from Elon and has real interest after he averaged 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Titans
Trey Pettigrew Kenwood 6-4 Sr. G
Pettigrew, who signed with Nevada, returned to the state after one season in Arizona and averaged 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals
Jalen Quinn Tuscola 6-3 Sr. G
Quinn, who will play next season at Loyola Chicago, was the catalyst for the Warriors’ 28-win season and averaged 24.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals
Ty Rodgers Thornton 6-6 Sr. G/F
The do-everything future Illini averaged nearly a triple-double in his lone season in the state at 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds and eight assists to go with 3.3 steals and three blocks per game
Jaden Schutt Yorkville Christian 6-6 Sr. G
The future Duke guard led the Warriors to a Class 1A state title and put up 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game
Danny Stephens Augusta Southeastern 6-7 Jr. G/F
Arguably one of the best small-school players in the state, Stephens averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the 28-win Suns
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Xavier Amos Whitney Young 6-8 Sr. F
The future Northern Illinois big man gave the Dolphins a 1-2 punch in the paint next to Casey and put up 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game
JaKeem Cole Leo 6-0 Jr. G
Cole led the Lions to a 25-4 season and finished his junior year averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals
Jaylen Drane Simeon 6-3 Sr. G
Drane is uncommitted with multiple D-I offers and put up 17.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds for the 28-7 Wolverines in 2021-22
Owen Freeman Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-10 Jr. F/C
The Iowa commit followed up a strong sophomore season by averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals as a junior
Brock Harding Moline 6-0 Jr. G
Harding has drawn the interest (and offers) from multiple D-I programs and put up 20.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals running the point for the Maroons
Kellen Henze Lanark Eastland 6-2 Sr. G
Henze stuffed the stat sheet as a senior and averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cougars
Nojus Indrusaitis Lemont 6-5 So. G/F
One of the state’s top sophomores with multiple D-I offers, Indrusaitis led 27-8 Lemont by averaging 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds
Conrad Luczynski Bartlett 7-3 Sr. C
Luczynski had a breakout seniors season for the Hawks and dominated in the paint like a 7-3 center should by putting up 18.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game
Amarion Nimmers Rock Island 6-3 Sr. G
Nimmers, who averaged 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rocks, is one of the top unsigned senior guards in the state
Toby Onyekonwu Joliet West 6-1 Sr. G
The future Stony Brook point guard put up 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals per game and shot 41 percent from three as a senior
Ty Pence St. Joseph-Ogden 6-6 Jr. G
Pence was the go-to scorer for the 23-win Spartans again this season and averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists
Macaleab Rich East St. Louis 6-6 Jr. G/F
Rich averaged a double-double and then some for the Flyers, accounting for 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists per game
Asa Thomas Lake Forest 6-7 Jr. G
Thomas became a high major D-I recruit last summer and followed it up by averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Scouts
Ben VanderWal Timothy Christian 6-7 Sr. G/F
VanderWal did it all for the Trojans, as the Furman signee averaged 26.6 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks in 2021-22
Damari Wheeler-Thomas Larkin 6-0 Sr. G
The future North Dakota State guard put up 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals per game for the 31-3 Royals
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Dylan Arnett DePaul Prep 6-10 Sr. F
Connor Brown Cerro Gordo/Bement 6-5 Sr. F James Brown St. Rita 6-10 So. C Timaris Brown St. Patrick 6-5 Sr. F
Cole Certa Bloomington Central Catholic 6-4 So. G
Cameron Christie Rolling Meadows 6-6 Jr. G
Zach Cleveland Normal 6-7 Sr. F
Ben Cresap Monticello 5-9 Sr. G
Christian Cummings Rockford Christian 5-10 Fr. G
Baylen Damhoff Fulton 6-6 So. F
Dalen Davis Whitney Young 6-0 Jr. G
Duane Doss Beecher 5-9 Sr. G
Ryan Duncan Chicago U-High 6-3 Sr. G
Cormaic Flynn Monmouth United 5-10 Sr. G/F
Tate Fullerton Brown County 6-1 Sr. G
Jake Funk El Paso-Gridley 6-6 Sr. F
Jacob Gaither Dixon 6-2 Sr. G/F
Will Grudzinski Barrington 6-6 Sr. G
Davontae Hall Hyde Park 6-2 Sr. G Jake Hamilton Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-3 Jr. G
Paul Hart Peru St. Bede 6-4 Sr. G
Zack Hawkinson Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-5 Jr. F
Jack Haynes Streator 6-7 Sr. F
Nate Henry Rockridge 6-4 Sr. G
Ricky Hill Jr. Minooka 5-10 Sr. G
Walt Hill Jr. Rockford Lutheran 6-1 Jr. G
Jonah Hinton Naperville Central 6-1 Sr. G
David Hise Knoxville 6-0 Sr. G
Isaac Hosman Massac County 6-0 So. G
Wes Hunt Peoria Christian 6-7 Sr. F
Tavari Johnson Lyons Township 6-0 Sr. G
Donovan Jones Solorio 6-0 Sr. G
Mikqwon Jones Clark 6-3 Sr. G/F
Terrence Jones Longwood 6-3 Sr. G
Gage Kennard Mount Carmel 5-11 Jr. G
Cooper Koch Peoria Notre Dame 6-8 So. F
Davius Loury Kenwood 6-7 Jr. F
Taj McKinney Wayne City 6-0 Sr. G
Graham Meisenhelter Macon Meridian 5-11 Sr. G/F
Bryce Moore Carmel Catholic 6-5 Sr. G/F
Justin Mullins Oak Park-River Forest 6-5 Sr. G
Jackson Munro New Trier 6-8 Sr. F
Cooper Noard Glenbrook South 6-2 Sr. G
Miles Rubin Simeon 6-9 Jr. F
Jeremiah Talton Quincy 6-6 Sr. G
Lane Thomann Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6-3 Sr. G
Wyatt Thompson Dwight 6-6 Jr. F/C
Benjamin Vandigo Scales Mound 6-4 Sr. F
K.J. Vasser Yorkville Christian 6-2 Sr. G
Matthew Volkening Marengo 6-6 Sr. G
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Suliman Agiste Clark 6-9 Sr. C
Elijah Aumann Nokomis 6-1 Jr. G
Jeremiah Babers Galesburg 6-1 Sr. G
Tye Banks Springfield Lanphier 6-4 Sr. G
Richard Barron St. Ignatius 6-5 Jr. G
DJ Bates De La Salle 6-2 Sr. G
Dylan Bazzell Prairie Central 6-2 Jr. G
Gannon Birkner New Athens 6-3 Jr. C
Chase Bonder Libertyville 6-7 Sr. F
Cam Cleveland Leo 6-3 Sr. G
Ryan Cohen Glenbrook North 6-3 Jr. G
Teegan Davis Princeton 6-2 Jr. G
Koen Derry Galesburg 6-6 Sr. F/C
Justin Durham Wayne City 6-6 Jr. F
Bobby Durkin Glenbard West 6-7 Sr. G
Beau Edwards Arcola 5-10 Sr. G
Jake Fiegen New Trier 6-4 Jr. G
Dylan Ginalick Monticello 6-0 Sr. G
Connor Glasgow Galena 6-5 So. G
Jalen Griffith Simeon 5-9 Jr. G
Ethan Hamrick Mount Zion 6-0 Sr. G
J.P. Hanley Riverside-Brookfield 6-3 Sr. G
Da’Qwon Hargrove Longwood 5-10 Sr. G
Jeremy Harrington Curie 6-5 Jr. F Reid Harriss Steeleville 6-5 Jr. F
Caden Hawkins Carterville 6-0 Jr. G
Ethan Hefel Galena 6-0 Sr. G
Trevor Heffren Eureka 6-2 Sr. G
Tyler Heffren Eureka 6-3 So. F
Ahmad Henderson Brother Rice 5-11 Jr. G
Nate Hill Kankakee 5-9 Sr. G
Saxton Hoepker Nashville 6-7 Sr. F
Hayden Hoffmann Carlyle 6-0 Sr. G
Eric Hurst Madison 6-4 Sr. F
Ethan Ivan Batavia 6-5 Sr. F
Asher Jackson Carmel Catholic 6-5 Sr. G
Cordy Johnson Clark 5-10 Jr. G
Mike Jones Rockford Auburn 6-6 So. C
Lucas Kessinger Ridgewood 6-1 Sr. F
Blake Kimball Unity 6-0 Sr. G
Justin King Mascoutah 6-5 Sr. G
Ethan Kizer Metamora 6-6 Jr. G
Breiton Klingele Liberty 6-4 Sr. F
Alex Krejci Somonauk 6-2 Sr. G/F
Cam Lawin Orr 6-2 Sr. G
Cannon Leonard Iroquois West 6-9 Jr. C
Drew Lewis Washington 6-2 Sr. G
Ben Lothery Harvest Christian 6-1 Jr. G
Elliot Lowndes Cobden 6-11 Sr. C
Andrew Marincic Elmwood 6-3 Sr. G
Jackson McDonald Putnam County 6-3 Jr. F
Christian Meeks Homewood-Flossmoor 6-5 Sr. G/F
Drew Meyers Aurora Christian 6-1 Sr. G
Liddell Miller Morgan Park 6-7 Sr. F/C
Michael Morawski Andrew 6-4 Sr. F
MJ Murphy Warrensburg-Latham 5-8 So. G
Mark Nikolich-Wilson Rolling Meadows 6-7 Jr. C Michael Osei-Bonsu Bolingbrook 6-4 Sr. F
JaQuwan Payton Perspectives 6-1 Sr. G
Ben Peacock Lexington 5-8 Sr. G
Fernando Perez Jr. Larkin 6-3 Sr. G
Zach Pfeifer Seneca 5-11 Sr. G
Brylan Phillips Decatur MacArthur 6-0 Sr. G
Jordan Pickett Belleville East 6-4 Jr. G/F
Caden Pierce Glenbard West 6-6 Sr. G
Niko Powe Kewanee 6-1 Sr. G
Jaxson Provost Bishop McNamara 5-10 Jr. G
Owen Relander Mercer County 6-3 Jr. G/F
Ross Robertson South Beloit 6-7 Fr. C
Wesley Rubin Simeon 6-7 Jr. F
Carter Salisbury Bureau Valley 6-1 Sr. G
JP Schilling Sterling 6-0 Jr. G
Easten Schisler Abingdon-Avon 5-10 Sr. G
Dylan Schmidt Johnsburg 6-3 Jr. G
Brenden Schoonover Pana 5-10 Sr. G
Zack Schroeder Metamora 6-3 Sr. G
Trey Schwarzkopf Herscher 5-9 Sr. G
Ryan Simmons Rochelle 6-6 Sr. G
Cale Steinbaugh Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5-9 Sr. G
James Stevenson Momence 6-7 Jr. G
Brandon Stone Riverdale 6-0 Sr. G
Lonnel Strickland Fenger 6-4 Sr. G
Kyle Thomas Benet Academy 6-9 Sr. C
Orlando Thomas Rolling Meadows 6-3 Sr. G
Grady Thompson Princeton 6-3 Jr. G
Trent Tousana Batavia 5-11 Sr. G
Chase Travis Richland County 6-5 Sr. G
Julian Triffo Maine South 6-7 Sr. F
Isaac Turner Nashville 6-3 Sr. G
Sam Vonderheide Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6-4 Sr. F/C
Mike Vuckovic Hoffman Estates 6-0 Sr. G
Paxton Warden Glenbard West 6-4 Sr. G
Deontrae Warren Centennial 6-2 Sr. G
Ben Werner Scales Mound 6-4 Sr. F
Joshua West Westinghouse 6-3 Sr. G
Marcus Williams Sterling Newman 6-1 Sr. G
Jamauri Winfrey Peoria Richwoods 6-2 Sr. G
Gavin Woodland Sesser-Valier 6-3 Sr. G
Blake Wolters Mahomet-Seymour 6-3 Jr. F
Brendan Yarusso Wheaton St. Francis 6-0 Sr. G