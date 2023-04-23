Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the 180 players honored in 2022-23 on The News-Gazette's 91st All-State Boys' Basketball team:
FIRST TEAM
Dai Dai Ames Kenwood 6-2 Sr. G The Kansas State-bound Ames did it all for the the 28-6 Broncos this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Cole Certa Bloomington Central Catholic 6-5 Jr. G Plenty of D-I teams interested — Illinois included — after Certa led Saints to 26 wins and a Class 2A runner-up finish, putting up 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Cameron Christie Rolling Meadows 6-6 Sr. G Christie will follow older brother Max to Big Ten — albeit at Minnesota instead of Michigan State — after averaging 25 points, six rebounds and five assists for the 27-win Mustangs.
DeAndre Craig Chicago Mount Carmel 6-1 Sr. G The Denver-bound guard straddled the line between scorer and facilitator for the 27-7 Caravan in 2022-23 with averages of 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.
Jeremy Fears Jr. Joliet West 6-2 Sr. G Fears racked up plenty of postseason honors, including a McDonald’s All-America nod, after returning to Joliet West and averaging 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Jake Fiegen New Trier 6-4 Sr. G The Cornell-bound Fiegen was instrumental in the Trevians’ state tournament run, putting up 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game while shooing 40 percent from three.
Owen Freeman Moline 6-11 Sr. C His single season with Maroons was a good one. Future Iowa center averaged 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.4 assists for Class 4A champs.
Jalen Griffith Simeon 5-10 Sr. G Griffith made Wolverines go. Future Jacksonville guard tallied 14.9 points, 7.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and two steals per game for Class 3A state runners-up.
Brock Harding Moline 6-1 Sr. G Harding didn’t have to do it all with Freeman on board, but Iowa-bound guard still did plenty averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 35-win state title winners.
Ahmad Henderson Brother Rice 5-10 Sr. G Future Niagara guard was another top player balancing roles as scorer and facilitator with averages of 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Morez Johnson Jr. St. Rita 6-9 Jr. C Future Illinois big man was dominant presence in the paint for St. Rita in 2022-23 and averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the 24-win Mustangs.
Ty Pence St. Joseph-Ogden 6-6 Sr. G Pence, who is off to Illinois State, went from second team to first team All-State this year after averaging 26.6 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.9 steals for the 27-5 Spartans.
Macaleab Rich East St. Louis 6-7 Sr. G/F Kansas State is getting two of the top players in the state next season, with Rich heading to the “Little Apple” after putting up 20 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Class 3A third-place Flyers.
Drew Scharnowski Burlington Central 6-9 Sr. F The Belmont signee epitomizes modern big man given all he did for the 29-win Rockets, averaging 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks.
Danny Stephens Augusta Southeastern 6-7 Sr. G/F Stephens repeats as a first-team selection before heading to Missouri and averaged 29 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, two assists and 1.1 blocks for the 24-9 Suns.
SECOND TEAM
Kaden Augustine Waterloo Gibault 6-1 Sr. G Augustine directed Gibault to 32-7 record and Class 1A state title by putting up 17.4 points, 11.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his final prep season.
Jurrell Baldwin Hyde Park 6-6 Jr. F Baldwin has plenty of D-I interest and should garner even more after his junior-year production hit 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks per game for the 24-7 Thunderbirds.
James Brown St. Rita 6-10 Jr. C Future North Carolina center shared frontcourt with Johnson — and was sometimes overshadowed — but still averaged 11 points and nine rebounds for 24-11 St. Rita.
Mekhi Cooper Bolingbrook 6-0 Sr. G Cooper is headed to Miami (Ohio) to try and repeat what he did at Bolingbrook as a senior, averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals for the 25-win Raiders.
Dalen Davis Whitney Young 6-0 Sr. G Davis is Ivy League-bound to Princeton following a stellar high school career he capped by putting up 18 points, five assists and four rebounds per game for the 23-8 Dolphins.
Jeremiah Fears Joliet West 6-2 So. G Fears gave the 28-6 Tigers a dangerous backcourt playing next to his brother for the first time at Joliet West and averaging 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Zach Hawkinson Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-5 Sr. G/F One of the top seniors in the state starred for a 31-win Cyclones team by averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cyclones. He’s headed to D-II North Georgia.
Nojus Indrusaitis St. Rita 6-6 Jr. G Indrusaitis’ production went down after transferring from Lemont, but the future Iowa State guard still averaged 17 points and four rebounds.
Daniel Johnson Whitney Young 6-7 Sr. F Johnson arguably tops the list of uncommitted seniors in the state and has multiple D-I offers after tallying 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game.
Cooper Koch Peoria Notre Dame 6-8 Jr. F Koch, an Iowa commit, did a little bit of everything for the Irish, averaging 18.6 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals with a 48/40/85 shooting slash.
Mekhi Lowery Oswego East 6-7 Sr. G Lowery is headed to Towson next season after putting up 12.6 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the 28-5 Wolves.
Jordan Pickett Belleville East 6-3 Sr. G Pickett will stay close to home next season at SIUE after finishing his prep career with averages of 20 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals for the Lancers in 2022-23.
Miles Rubin Simeon 6-9 Sr. F Rubin swatted 14 shots at state tourney, and future Loyola Chicago big man posted 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for Class 3A state runners-up.
Wesley Rubin Simeon 6-8 Sr. G/F The Northern Iowa-bound Rubin twin flashed a versatile skill set for the 31-win Wolverines, putting up 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 blocks this season.
Asa Thomas Lake Forest 6-7 Sr. G Considered one of the top wings in the state for several seasons, Clemson signee didn’t change any minds averaging 19 points and 5.7 rebounds this year.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Niko Abusara Benet 6-5 Sr. G
Gavin Arthalony Petersburg PORTA 6-2 Sr. G
Darrion Baker Hillcrest 6-8 Sr. F
Richard Barron St. Ignatius 6-5 Sr. G
Dylan Bazzell Prairie Central 6-3 Sr. G
Christian Benning Streator 6-1 Jr. G
Braeden Carlsen Wauconda 6-3 Jr. F
Matas Castillo Lemont 6-0 Sr. G
Rokas Castillo Lemont 6-0 Sr. G
Stefan Cicic Riverside-Brookfield 6-11 Jr. C
Gianni Cobb Perspectives-Leadership 6-0 Jr. G
JaKeem Cole Perspectives-Leadership 6-1 Sr. G
Christian Cummings Rockford Christian 6-10 So. G
Baylen Damhoff Fulton 6-6 Jr. F
Aidan Dodson South Central 5-10 Sr. G
David Douglas Jr. Yorkville Christian 6-5 Sr. G
Justin Durham Wayne City 6-6 Sr. F
Zack Evans Winchester West Central 6-1 Jr. G
Logan Fleener North Clay 6-2 Sr. G
Roderic Gatewood Mounds Meridian 5-9 Sr. G
Connor Glasgow Galena 6-4 Jr. G/F
Brett Gomez Kennedy 6-1 Sr. G
Jake Hamilton Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-4 Sr. G
Carlos Harris III Curie 6-2 Jr. G
Caden Hawkins Carterville 6-0 Sr. G
Walt Hill Jr. Rockford Lutheran 6-1 Sr. G
Ethan Kizer Metamora 6-6 Sr. G
Cooper LePage Crystal Lake South 6-1 Sr. G
Sam Lewis Simeon 6-6 Sr. G
Ben Lothery Harvest Christian Academy 6-1 Sr. G
Tyler Mason Metamora 6-1 Jr. G
Adyn McGinley Beecher 5-11 Jr. G
Ben Oosterbaan Hinsdale Central 6-6 Sr. G
Justin Page East Peoria 6-5 Sr. G
Devon Peebles Pana 6-3 Sr. G
Niklas Polonowski Lyons Township 6-6 Sr. G/F
Adin Portwood Milford 6-3 Sr. G
Ross Robertson South Beloit 6-8 So. C
Jaheim Savage Phillips Academy 6-4 Sr. G
Dylan Schmidt Johnsburg 6-3 Sr. F
Lucas Simpson Sterling Newman 6-2 Jr. F
James Stevenson Jr. Momence 6-7 Sr. G
Je’Shawn Stevenson Jr. Lindblom 6-3 Jr. G
Garrett Taylor Salt Fork 6-6 Sr. F/C
Grady Thompson Princeton 6-4 Sr. G
Wyatt Thompson Dwight 6-7 Sr. F/C
Owen Treat Vienna 6-2 Jr. G
Qi’Andre Washington Manley 6-0 Sr. G
Luke Williams Naperville North 6-1 Jr. G
Calvin Worsham Christ The King 6-7 Jr. F
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Avian Abrams Blue Island Eisenhower 5-10 Jr. G
Hank Alvey Illini Bluffs 6-9 Jr. C
Elijah Aumann Nokomis 6-2 Sr. G
Lucas Austin Sterling 6-6 Jr. F
Jakson Baber Bloomington Cornerstone 6-2 Sr. F
Christian Bentancur Marian Central 6-5 Jr. F
Gannon Birkner New Athens 6-3 Sr. C
Connor Brown Springfield Calvary 6-3 Jr. G/F
Landon Bull Rockridge 6-4 So. F
Jatwan Candler Christ The King 6-2 Sr. G
Ronald Chambers North Lawndale 6-2 Sr. G
PJ Chambers DePaul Prep 6-2 Jr. G
Brady Clark Kewanee 6-3 Jr. G
Ryan Cohen Glenbrook North 6-3 Sr. G
Bruce Coleman Proviso East 6-7 Sr. F
Ju’Juan Cozark Chicago Marshall 6-5 Sr. F
Jordan Davis St. Anne 5-11 So. G
Teegan Davis Princeton 6-2 Sr. G
Vontez Dent Rockford Lutheran 6-5 Jr. F
Seth Doss Springfield Southeast 6-6 Sr. F
Brayden Fagbemi Benet 6-0 Sr. G
Jacob Finley Williamsville 6-9 Sr. C
Tyler Franklin Cobden 6-6 Sr. F
Grant Fridley Wesclin 6-2 Sr. G
Jonah Funk El Paso-Gridley 6-8 So. C
Mason Funk Normal U-High 6-5 Sr. G/F
Korbin Gann Pecatonica 6-5 Sr. F
Isaac Genenbacher Camp Point Central 6-3 Sr. F
Jake Gibson Grayslake Central 6-7 Sr. C
Paxton Giertz Seneca 6-0 So. G
Phoenix Gill St. Ignatius 6-3 So. G
Will Gonzalez Riverside-Brookfield 6-5 Jr. G
Billy Guyse Decatur St. Teresa 5-7 Sr. G
Jabe Haith Marmion Academy 6-3 Sr. G
Jeremy Harrington Jr. Curie 6-5 Sr. F
Tyler Heffren Eureka 6-4 Jr. F
Oliver Heinz Brimfield 6-4 Sr. F
Gavin Hendrix Cumberland 6-6 Sr. F
Thomas Hereau Scales Mound 6-2 Jr. G
Sebastian Hill Decatur Lutheran 6-3 Jr. G
Isaac Hosman Massac County 6-0 Jr. G
Ayden Ingram Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-2 Jr. G
Bryant Jenkins Lawrenceville 6-3 Jr. F
Quentin Jones Marian Catholic 6-3 Sr. G
Greg Kennard Mt. Carmel 5-11 Sr. G
Gavin Kesler Waterloo Gibault 6-3 Jr. F
Nolan Killion Jacksonville Routt 6-2 Sr. G
Charles King Vienna 6-5 Sr. F
Andre Klaver Sterling 6-3 Jr. G
Brady Kunka Benet 6-4 Sr. F
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
John Kveck Grant Park 6-6 Sr. C/F
Martin Ledbetter Hinckley Big Rock 6-5 So. F
Cannon Leonard Iroquois West 6-9 Sr. C
Bristol Lewis East Moline United 6-3 Sr. G
Mykel Lindsey Phillips Academy 6-6 Sr. F
Cooper Loll Robinson 6-5 Sr. G
Connor May Palatine 6-7 Jr. G
Kelton McEwen Bartlett 6-1 Jr. G
Micah Meiss El Paso-Gridley 6-4 So. G
Braylen Meredith Wheaton Warrenville South 6-6 Sr. F
Damarion Morris Hyde Park 5-10 Sr. G
Dylan Murphy Columbia 6-7 Sr. F
Navontae Nesbit Jr. Mount Vernon 5-11 Jr. G
Caden Nichols Newton 6-2 Jr. G
James Niebrugge Teutopolis 6-3 Sr. G/F
Blake Norton Salt Fork 6-3 Sr. G/F
Marquel Newsome Peoria Richwoods 5-10 Sr. G
McGrady Noyes Triad 6-5 Sr. F
Cesar Ortiz Woodstock North 6-3 Sr. G
Aidan Parker Robinson 6-6 Sr. F
Malachi Persinger Peoria Christian 5-10 So. G
Zach Powell Pleasant Plains 6-5 Sr. F
Jaxson Provost Bishop McNamara 5-10 Sr. G
Myles Pryor Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 6-0 Sr. G
Jordan Quinn Tuscola 6-3 Jr. F
Milan Raval Vernon Hills 6-2 Sr. G
Diddy Robinson Danville 6-0 So. G
Mason Robinson Altamont 6-3 Sr. G/F
Rae’Qwon Rogers Bowen 6-0 So. G
Wes Shats Reed-Custer 6-5 Sr. C
Caleb Siemer Teutopolis 6-6 Sr. F/C
Artavious Smith Peoria Richwoods 6-1 Jr. G
Tyson Swanson Metamora 6-3 Sr. G
Kam Sweetnam Tuscola 5-8 So. G
Garrett Taylor Salt Fork 6-6 Sr. F
Docker Tedeschi Benton 6-8 So. C
Alec Thomas Lexington 6-2 Sr. F
Maurice Thomas DePaul Prep 6-0 Sr. G
Ryheem Tyus Decatur St. Teresa 6-4 Jr. F
Collin Wainscott Marmion Academy 6-1 Sr. G
Larenz Walters Kankakee 6-1 Jr. G
Jevon Warren Thornton Fractional North 6-2 Sr. G
Jaheem Webber Normal Community 6-8 Jr. C
Riley Weber Pontiac 6-4 Jr. G
Jase Whiteman Rockridge 6-1 Sr. G
Camron Wilford Hyde Park 6-1 Sr. G
Abel Wilson Monmouth United 6-0 Sr. G
Michael Wilson Jacksonville Routt 6-5 Sr. F
Austin Wittenberg Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6-3 Sr. G