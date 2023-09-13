Amid a season that has seen parity reign supreme, Sports Editor Matt Daniels offers up his latest weekly Top 10 poll featuring a familiar team in the top spot:
1. Champaign Central
➜ Record: 7-2-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: Tuesday night’s win against Centennial marked the third straight victory for coach Alex Zarco’s program ahead of Thursday night’s home match with crosstown rival Urbana.
2. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 5-1-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: Stingy defense and a quick-strike offense has highlighted coach Jeremy Davis’ team’s recent run of good fortune. M-S is the clear-cut favorite in the Apollo Conference.
3. Urbana
➜ Record: 4-3-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: Despite Tuesday night’s home loss to Normal Community, coach Miki Kowalski’s team is still more than capable of racking up significant wins. Just ask Monticello or Uni High.
4. Uni High
➜ Record: 6-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 7
➜ The skinny: The Illineks carry a three-match win streak into Wednesday’s home match with Oakwood/Salt Fork, as coach Joe Krebhiel’s team has outscored its foes 20-7 in that span.
5. Fisher/GCMS
➜ Record: 8-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: The only loss so far for the Bunnies is to Uni High on Sept. 2. Coach Robby Dinkins’ team has won four straight going into Wednesday’s road match against Rantoul.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 8-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: Expect a bunch of goals when you watch coach Chris Stevens’ program. The Spartans have scored 56 this season, while giving up 19 going into Thursday’s match at Olympia.
7. Hoopeston Area
➜ Record: 10-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 9
➜ The skinny: Coach Kevin Root’s team is the first one in the area to reach double-digit wins. The Cornjerkers will try to earn their 11th straight win on Thursday at home against Watseka.
8. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville
➜ Record: 5-1-1
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Buffaloes extended their unbeaten streak to four matches Tuesday against Watseka. Coach David Barney’s team hosts First Baptist Thursday.
9. Watseka
➜ Record: 7-3
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Coach Diego Cintora’s team lost Tuesday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville to put an end to the team’s five-match win streak ahead of Thursday’s match at Hoopeston Area.
10. Centennial
➜ Record: 2-5-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ The skinny: After Tuesday night’s loss at Champaign Central, coach Paul Hackman’s Chargers are 0-5-1 in their last six matches. Will try to get on track Thursday at home against Bloomington.