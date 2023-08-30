Excessive heat derailed opening week for many area high school boys’ soccer teams. But with mild temperatures back in store, the action is starting to pick up on the field. So much that Sports Editor Matt Daniels unveils The News-Gazette’s first Top 10 poll of the season:
1. Urbana
The Tigers had to wait more than a week to open the season, but coach Miki Kowalski’s team opened with a resounding 7-0 win at Rantoul on Tuesday evening. Urbana has proven time and time again it is a force to be reckon with every fall, with two straight regional titles to back up that sentiment. Expect another strong season out of the Tigers.
2. Champaign Central
The Maroons started off with a tough 2-1 loss to Normal Community on Monday evening, but responded with a solid home win Tuesday night against Uni High. Ben Wellens and Matthew Winterbottom are some key playmakers for Central this fall as the Maroons strive for their sixth consecutive winning season.
3. Centennial
Matches at Bloomington Central Catholic and Mahomet-Seymour were postponed last week, but the Chargers opened with an entertaining 5-4 win against Normal U-High this past Saturday, highlighted by two goals from Victor Fernandez and three assists from Tyler Luchinski. Centennial will try to get to 2-0 on Thursday at Morton.
4. Mahomet-Seymour
A 1-1 tie at Dunlap on Saturday was followed up with a 0-0 tie at Mt. Zion on Tuesday night for the Bulldogs. M-S, like Champaign Central and Urbana, is set to take part in the Urbana Invitational, starting on Friday afternoon with a match against Mascoutah. Isaac Warren and Nolan Wheeler are two to keep an eye on.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden
A team with only two seniors has won its first three matches in a four-day span by a combined 22-4 margin. First-year coach Chris Stevens will try to keep the Spartans — who play Meridian on Wednesday in the Argenta-Oreana tournament — rolling after SJ-O finished 18-5-1 last fall and reached a Class 1A regional championship match.
6. Fisher/GCMS
The Bunnies carry a 3-0 record into Wednesday’s home match with Watseka, the team’s third match in as many days. It’s a good start for coach Robby Dinkins’ team, with Sid Pfoff and Isaiah Johnson playing well in helping the Bunnies beat Monticello, Bishop McNamara and Judah Christian by a 13-1 margin.
7. St. Thomas More
First-year coach Zach Megginson enters a program used to success. The Sabers won a Class 1A regional title last season, the sixth such time STM has accomplished that feat since 2013. A win against Altamont, a loss to Richland County and a tie with Danville is how STM has fared in its first three matches before it hosts Cornerstone on Sept. 5.
8. Danville
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin has fond memories of playing this sport with the Vikings, who last won a regional title in 2016 when Griffin won N-G Player of the Year honors. Coach Ron Sillings’ team is 1-0-2 after beating Robinson and tying Effingham and St. Thomas More before Wednesday’s home match with Rantoul.
9. Bismarck-Henning/
Rossville-Alvin
Plenty of goals was the theme of the opening week for the Blue Devils. Coach Justin Hall’s team beat Iroquois West 8-7 in its season opener on Aug. 22 and then topped Judah Christian 5-0 on Saturday. Bryson Lithgow scored seven goals in just those two matches alone as BHRA waits to host Watseka on Thursday.
10. Hoopeston Area
The Cornjerkers had their first three matches postponed because of the weather and lost their delayed season opener 4-2 to St. Joseph-Ogden. But coach Kevin Root’s team responded on Tuesday with a close 2-1 victory at Oakwood, starting off a stretch of four consecutive road games for Hoopeston Area.