Bragging rights in Champaign is on the line Friday night when Centennial and Champaign Central play at Tommy Stewart Field. The Chargers are
The News-Gazette’s No. 1 team for the second straight week, with Sports Editor Matt Daniels offering up a breakdown on the rest of the weekly poll:
1. Centennial
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: Chargers are back home for the first time since Week 1 and aim for their fifth straight win against Central after back-to-back road games in Peoria.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: After late defensive stand to top Prairie Central last Friday, SJ-O will try for its first 4-0 start since 2018 when it hosts winless Chillicothe IVC on Friday.
3. LeRoy
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 6
➜ The skinny: First road game of the season — the Panthers only have two — sees coach BJ Zeleznik’s team head to Tremont on Friday to face the winless Turks.
4. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 2-1 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: Luke Dyer and the rest of the Bulldogs head to Charleston for their Apollo Conference opener on Friday. M-S has won the Apollo title the last two seasons.
5. Unity
➜ Record: 2-1 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: Brock Suding and the Rockets’ defense will be tested when St. Teresa visits Hicks Field in Tolono on Friday night for Unity’s lone nonconference game.
6. Sullivan/Okaw Valley
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 9
➜ The skinny: Are Aian Fryman and the rest of his teammates for real this season? The answer leading into Friday’s home game with Argenta-Oreana is a loud “yes.”
7. Westville
➜ Record: 2-1 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: It’s Coal Bucket time. Cade Schaumburg and the Tigers play at rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Friday night, with the Buffaloes winless so far.
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
➜ Record: 2-1 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 7
➜ The skinny: Enrique Rangel and the Blue Devils are striving for second straight win when they host Iroquois West on Friday night at Payton-Moss Field.
9. St. Thomas More
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: No. 10
➜ The skinny: They play defense in the 8-man game. Sabers edged South Fork 20-14 last Saturday night and host Milford/Cissna Park on Saturday night.
10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
➜ Record: 3-0 ➜ Previous ranking: Not ranked
➜ The skinny: The post-Kaden Feagin era is treating ALAH well. Jayce Parsons and the unbeaten Knights host Sangamon Valley this Friday night.