A new No. 1 team is atop our weekly rankings. Welcome, Centennial. The Chargers (2-0) have posted lopsided wins already against Urbana and Peoria Manual, with standout defensive end Jack Barnhart (above) and his teammates trying to get another victory on Friday night at Peoria Richwoods in Big 12 action. Sports Editor Matt Daniels breaks down the rest of the field:
1. Centennial
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: A balanced offense and superb defense have helped the Chargers not miss a beat. They’ll want to carry a 3-0 record into their Sept. 15 game against Champaign Central.
2. ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: Coy Taylor and the Spartans’ offense can put up points. Ask Unity. SJ-O’s defense will get tested again, though, when Prairie Central visits Dick Duval Field on Friday night.
3. WESTVILLE
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ The skinny: Beating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin made people take note of what Trent McMasters and the Tigers are doing going into Friday night’s home game with Momence.
4. MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
➜ Record: 1-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: Jack Gallier and the Bulldogs’ defense got after it in a 28-0 win against Highland. M-S will need that same type of effort on Friday after the long trip to Quincy Notre Dame.
5. UNITY
➜ Record: 1-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: All is not lost on the Rockets’ season just because they lost to SJ-O by three points. Really. Brock Suding & Co. hit the road to play at Chillicothe IVC on Friday night.
6. LeROY
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 9
➜ The skinny: Third straight home game for Matt Stuepfert and the Panthers at L.A. McKean Field presents their toughest test with Deer Creek-Mackinaw visiting on Friday night.
7. Bismarck-henning/rossville-alvin
➜ Record: 1-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: Blue Devils are reliant on the pass game now. But coach Mark Dodd would certainly like to see more balance on Friday at home against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
8. paxton-buckley-loda
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Robert Boyd-Meents just scored another touchdown. Only slightly kidding. The Panthers will find out just how good they are Friday night at Bloomington Central Catholic.
9. sullivan/okaw valley
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Sullivan/OV ended a 36-game losing streak last season. Now, Cooper Christensen and his teammates could get halfway to playoff eligibilty with a win on Friday at Cumberland.
10. st. thomas more
➜ Record: 2-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 10
➜ The skinny: The Sabers host South Fork on Saturday night after Peace Bumba and his teammates delivered a too-close-for comfort win at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland last Friday night.