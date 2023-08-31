08262023 sjo mont fb. 3
Buy Now

St. Joseph Ogden junior Tanner Siems and the Spartans managed to break through for a 40-14 win against Monticello last Friday night. SJ-O hits the road this week, traveling to play Unity at Hicks Field in Tolono, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

1. Unity

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: No. 1

➜ The skinny: Sophomore QB Dane Eisenmenger shined in his first start against Prairie Central. Now, rival St. Joseph-Ogden awaits the Rockets.

2. centennial

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: No. 3

➜ The skinny: Chargers cruised past Urbana 49-14 last Saturday. Junior QB Kellen Davis and Co. hits the road to play Peoria Manual (0-1) at Peoria Stadium on Friday.

3. BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: No. 5

➜ The skinny: Blue Devils showed no let up in home opener with 56-14 rout against Clifton Central. Tougher matchup should await Friday night at Westville.

4. mahomet-seymour

➜ Record: 0-1

➜ Previous: No. 2

➜ The skinny: A 20-14 loss at Morton has the Bulldogs down two spots before coach Jon Adkins’ team gets a shot at another Bulldogs — Highland — on Friday.

5. st. joseph-ogden

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: No. 8

➜ The skinny: Building off its 40-14 win against Monticello is key as senior QB Logan Smith faces stingy Unity defense now.

6. Leroy

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: No. 9

➜ The skinny: Bo Zeleznik helped deliver on both sides of ball in win against Central A&M. Panthers are back at L.A. McKean Field against Meridian on Friday.

7. DANVILLE

➜ Record: 0-1

➜ Previous: No. 6

➜ The skinny: Phil Shaw IV and the Vikings had their chances, but couldn’t capitalize in 14-12 loss at Chatham Glenwood. A talented Peoria team is up next.

8. Westville

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: NR

➜ The skinny: Senior QB Drew Wichtowski and the Tigers, fresh off a 21-14 win against Salt Fork, will try to pull off a surprise Friday night against BHRA.

9. gibson city-melvin-sibley

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: NR

➜ The skinny: Is a turnaround in store for the Falcons? It sure looked like that for Brayden Elliott and his teammates after a 41-13 win against Ridgeview/Lexington.

10. st. thomas more

➜ Record: 1-0

➜ Previous: NR

➜ The skinny: It’s not exactly state title or bust for the Sabers, but the 8-man team in Champaign is fun to watch.