1. Unity
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: No. 1
➜ The skinny: Sophomore QB Dane Eisenmenger shined in his first start against Prairie Central. Now, rival St. Joseph-Ogden awaits the Rockets.
2. centennial
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: No. 3
➜ The skinny: Chargers cruised past Urbana 49-14 last Saturday. Junior QB Kellen Davis and Co. hits the road to play Peoria Manual (0-1) at Peoria Stadium on Friday.
3. BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: No. 5
➜ The skinny: Blue Devils showed no let up in home opener with 56-14 rout against Clifton Central. Tougher matchup should await Friday night at Westville.
4. mahomet-seymour
➜ Record: 0-1
➜ Previous: No. 2
➜ The skinny: A 20-14 loss at Morton has the Bulldogs down two spots before coach Jon Adkins’ team gets a shot at another Bulldogs — Highland — on Friday.
5. st. joseph-ogden
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: No. 8
➜ The skinny: Building off its 40-14 win against Monticello is key as senior QB Logan Smith faces stingy Unity defense now.
6. Leroy
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: No. 9
➜ The skinny: Bo Zeleznik helped deliver on both sides of ball in win against Central A&M. Panthers are back at L.A. McKean Field against Meridian on Friday.
7. DANVILLE
➜ Record: 0-1
➜ Previous: No. 6
➜ The skinny: Phil Shaw IV and the Vikings had their chances, but couldn’t capitalize in 14-12 loss at Chatham Glenwood. A talented Peoria team is up next.
8. Westville
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: NR
➜ The skinny: Senior QB Drew Wichtowski and the Tigers, fresh off a 21-14 win against Salt Fork, will try to pull off a surprise Friday night against BHRA.
9. gibson city-melvin-sibley
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: NR
➜ The skinny: Is a turnaround in store for the Falcons? It sure looked like that for Brayden Elliott and his teammates after a 41-13 win against Ridgeview/Lexington.
10. st. thomas more
➜ Record: 1-0
➜ Previous: NR
➜ The skinny: It’s not exactly state title or bust for the Sabers, but the 8-man team in Champaign is fun to watch.