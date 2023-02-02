12292022 bkbHSgTUSC 15
Tuscola’s Sydney Moss, far left, drives the baseline in Wednesday night’s Holiday Hoopla girls’ championship game in Monticello. Moss and the Warriors took care of Clinton with a 55-44 win.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

With the regular season winding down in the next week, Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the area scene:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 28-0 1 Sydney Moss and Warriors have rematch with St. Teresa in Decatur tonight, play at St. Anthony next Monday in Effingham.

2. Tri-County 21-6 2 Kaylin Williams and Titans carry eight-game win streak into next Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Blue Ridge

3. Mahomet-Seymour 20-8 4 Savannah Orgeron and Bulldogs have challenging posteason path in Class 3A, but focus on visit to Taylorville first tonight.

4. Prairie Central 18-7 3 Marissa Collins and Hawks are Illini Prairie Conference champs after navigating through difficult league play with 9-0 mark.

5. St. Thomas More 20-5 5 Maddy Swisher and Sabers will be tough out in Class 1A. STM, riding six-game win streak, plays at Monticello tonight.

6. Salt Fork 16-7 6 Kendyl Hurt and Storm host nearby Vermilion Valley Conference rival Oakwood tonight, will vie for its eighth win in 2023.

7. Cissna Park 22-5 8 Brooklyn Stadeli and Timberwolves have won three straight leading into tonight’s home game with Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

8. Watseka 20-5 7 Becca Benoit and Warriors will try to bounce back from loss to Salt Fork on Monday when they host Hoopeston Area tonight.

9. Arcola 19-6 9 Makenzie Thomas and Purple Riders play at Cumberland tonight and get another shot at Pirates after close loss on Jan. 16.

10. Armstrong-Potomac 18-9 NR Lily Jameson and Trojans have shot at 20 wins. Could get closer with a Vermilion Valley Conference win tonight at Chrisman.

