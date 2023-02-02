With the regular season winding down in the next week, Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the area scene:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 28-0 1 Sydney Moss and Warriors have rematch with St. Teresa in Decatur tonight, play at St. Anthony next Monday in Effingham.
2. Tri-County 21-6 2 Kaylin Williams and Titans carry eight-game win streak into next Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference game at Blue Ridge
3. Mahomet-Seymour 20-8 4 Savannah Orgeron and Bulldogs have challenging posteason path in Class 3A, but focus on visit to Taylorville first tonight.
4. Prairie Central 18-7 3 Marissa Collins and Hawks are Illini Prairie Conference champs after navigating through difficult league play with 9-0 mark.
5. St. Thomas More 20-5 5 Maddy Swisher and Sabers will be tough out in Class 1A. STM, riding six-game win streak, plays at Monticello tonight.
6. Salt Fork 16-7 6 Kendyl Hurt and Storm host nearby Vermilion Valley Conference rival Oakwood tonight, will vie for its eighth win in 2023.
7. Cissna Park 22-5 8 Brooklyn Stadeli and Timberwolves have won three straight leading into tonight’s home game with Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
8. Watseka 20-5 7 Becca Benoit and Warriors will try to bounce back from loss to Salt Fork on Monday when they host Hoopeston Area tonight.
9. Arcola 19-6 9 Makenzie Thomas and Purple Riders play at Cumberland tonight and get another shot at Pirates after close loss on Jan. 16.
10. Armstrong-Potomac 18-9 NR Lily Jameson and Trojans have shot at 20 wins. Could get closer with a Vermilion Valley Conference win tonight at Chrisman.