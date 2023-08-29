The high school volleyball season is only eight days old. A lot can happen between now and mid-November.
But here is the The News-Gazette’s initial Top 10 poll of the 2023 season, courtesy Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
1. Mahomet-Seymour
Stop if you’ve heard this before: Stan Bergman’s teams are good. Really good. Now in his fifth season leading M-S, Bergman relies on reigning News-Gazette Player of the Year Avery Allen, along with Ellie Barker. So far, so good as the Bulldogs (2-0) have already swept Champaign Central and Danville.
2. St. Thomas more
STM is off to a 2-0 start in coach Brad Dalton’s second stint with the Sabers, already beating Arthur Christian and Champaign Central. Julia Johnson is a High Point commit and the clear leader since she is the only senior on a talented roster featuring the likes of juniors Shannon Monahan and Addie Kerr.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden
The Spartans, led by 16th-year coach Abby McDonald, have won their first four matches, including a 25-23, 25-12 victory Monday night at St. Teresa. SJ-O (4-0) is dangerous this season with seniors like Peyton Williams, Addie Roesch and Halle Brazelton, among others, having prominent roles.
4. Monticello
A good blend of seniors and key underclassmen have coach Kim Allison’s Sages off to a perfect 3-0 start after wins last week against Argenta-Oreana, Heyworth and Maroa-Forsyth. Jobi Smith, Reese Patton and Addison Finet, among others, will try to help Monticello reach 4-0 on Tuesday night in a match at Meridian.
5. Prairie Central
All coach Kirsten Smith’s Hawks have accomplished in the first week is win their first nine matches, including the Livingston County Tournament on Saturday. Prairie Central, sparked by the offensive production from Kerigan Fehr, Bella Mekarski and Gracie Edelman, will try to get to 10-0 on Tuesday against Lexington.
6. Westville
When junior outside hitter Ella Miller, sophomore setter Lainey Wichtowski and senior libero Aubrie Jenkins play well, watch out. Westville carries an undefeated 7-0 record into Tuesday night’s home match with North Vermillion (Ind.), as coach Mariah Rolinitis’ Tigers have not dropped a set so far this season.
7. Judah Christian
Coach Caesar Talili’s team is now 7-0 after Monday night’s 25-8, 25-12 home win against Armstrong-Potomac. The Tribe, who won the eight-team Blue Ridge Early Bird Invitational on Saturday, have received superb production from Rachel Divan, Klementine Davis, Hannah Jackson and Riley Pritts, among others, in its perfect start.
8. LeRoy
The Panthers won their first five matches before Ottawa Marquette stopped the run on Saturday at the Ridgeview Invitational. With sophomore outside hitter Laila Carr and senior setter Haley Cox guiding the offense for coach Linda Slagell, LeRoy (5-1) has the chance to vie for its next win when the Panthers face Cornerstone in a road match on Tuesday.
9. Centennial
Senior Riley Ries gives the Chargers a strong presence at the net, with junior Emily Pitcher another key piece. The Chargers (1-1) swept Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their opener before losing in straight sets to Lincoln. Coach Nicole Winkler’s program will see how they stack up Tuesday night at St. Thomas More.
10. Champaign Central
A tough start to the season for coach Justin Tomaska’s program got a bit brighter with Monday night’s win against Washington. The Maroons (1-2) have lost to quality programs in Mahomet-Seymour and St. Thomas More. Kindle Williams, Bridget Cassady and Central will next take on Unity on Tuesday night in Tolono.