1. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 13-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: The Bulldogs went 4-1 and placed fifth at the Lincoln Invitational this past weekend, the second straight weekend with a strong showing at a respectable tournament. Ellie Barker & Co. will try to keep it rolling Tuesday night in tough Apollo Conference match at Taylorville.
2. St. Thomas More
➜ Record: 8-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: Sabers completed a 5-0 day at the Clinton Classic on Saturday, winning the championship of the 10-team tournament. Addie Kerr and her teammates play at Watseka on Tuesday before hosting St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday night.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 12-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: Coach Abby McDonald won her 400th match in charge of the Spartans on Monday night after SJ-O swept visiting Hoopeston Area. Spartans carry a three-match win streak into Wednesday night’s home match with Danville before Thursday night’s showdown at STM.
4. Westville
➜ Record: 16-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: No telling when the Tigers might slow down, especially after Monday night’s home win against Unity. Maddie Appl and her teammates go for their 17th win on Tuesday night back at home against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Milford.
5. Judah Christian
➜ Record: 13-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: The Tribe have a potent offense with Rachel Divan, Hannah Jackson and Avoni Kelly at the net. Judah Christian won the Panther Invite in LeRoy on Saturday and will have a perfect record the rest of this week until Judah Christian plays again next Monday at Hoopeston Area.
6. Prairie Central
➜ Record: 16-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 6
➜ The skinny: The Hawks pushed STM in the Clinton Classic title match before losing in three sets. Gracie Edeleman and teammates got back on track Monday night with a road win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda before playing at Olympia on Tuesday night.
7. Monticello
➜ Record: 10-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 7
➜ The skinny: Reese Patton and the Sages have won five in a row after Monday night’s nonconference road victory against Clinton. Monticello will try to make it six in a row when it hosts Sullivan on Thursday night at the Sievers Center in another nonconference match.
8. Cerro Gordo/Bement
➜ Record: 14-2
➜ Previoius ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: The Broncos won their first 13 matches thanks to strong contributions from Ali Walker, Haylei Simpson and Skye Tieman before losing to Judah Christian and host LeRoy on Saturday at the Panther Invite. Broncos play at Arcola on Tuesday.
9. Champaign Central
➜ Record: 10-6
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ The skinny: Maroons rebounded from tough first day at Crossroads Classic in Effingham this past weekend to beat teams out of Missouri (St. Louis Ursuline), Kentucky (McCracken County) and Indiana (Terre Haute South) on Saturday. Central hosts Peoria on Tuesday night.
10. Cissna Park
➜ Record: 7-1
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: The Timberwolves made it five straight victories with a Monday night home sweep of Clifton Central. Ava Morrical and her teammates travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday night in Vermilion Valley Conference play.