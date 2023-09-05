A strong showing in Edwardsville this past weekend has Mahomet-Seymour at No. 1 in The News-Gazette’s latest high school volleyball Top 10 poll. Here’s the rest of the rankings, via Sports Editor Matt Daniels:

1. Mahomet-Seymour

➜ Record: 7-1

➜ Previous ranking: No. 1

➜ The skinny: Avery Allen earned all-tournament honors at the Edwardsville Invitational as Bulldogs placed fifth at the 14-team event.

2. St. Thomas More

➜ Record: 3-0

➜ Previous ranking: No. 2

➜ The skinny: Julia Johnson and the Sabers return to the court for home match against quality foe in Chillicothe IVC on Thursday night in Champaign.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden

➜ Record: 9-2

➜ Previous ranking: No. 3

➜ The skinny: Led by Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams, the Spartans took second at the Mattoon Invitational. Have tough task on Tuesday night at Tri-Valley.

4. Westville

➜ Record: 9-0

➜ Previous ranking: No. 4

➜ The skinny: Lainey Wichtowski and the Tigers — who have not lost a set yet — could hit 10-win mark on Wednesday against Decatur Eisenhower.

5. Judah Christian

➜ Record: 8-0

➜ Previous ranking: No. 7

➜ The skinny: Rachel Divan and the Tribe haven’t played since sweeping Salt Fork on Aug. 29. That’ll change this Saturday with four matches at the LeRoy Invite.

6. Prairie Central

➜ Record: 9-2

➜ Previous ranking: No. 5

➜ The skinny: Hawks won first nine matches before losing to Lexington and Tri-Valley. Try to avoid another loss on Tuesday against Gardner-South Wilmington.

7. Monticello

➜ Record: 7-3

➜ Previous ranking: No. 4

➜ The skinny: Jobi Smith and the Sages won final two matches at Mattoon Invitational to place fifth. Monticello back on the court Tuesday at home against Tuscola.

8. Champaign Central

➜ Record: 6-4

➜ Previous ranking: No. 10

➜ The skinny: Maroons, paced by Bridget Cassady and Cricket Wagner, finished fifth at the eight-team Charger Invite hosted by Centennial this past Saturday.

9. LeRoy

➜ Record: 6-2

➜ Previous ranking: No. 8

➜ The skinny: Natalie Loy and the Panthers have busy week with six matches, starting on Tuesday night at home against Fieldcrest.

10. BHRA

➜ Record: 4-1

➜ Previous ranking: NR

➜ The skinny: Reis McFarland and Ella McFarland are powering Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin so far. Blue Devils set to host Heritage on Tuesday night.