A strong showing in Edwardsville this past weekend has Mahomet-Seymour at No. 1 in The News-Gazette’s latest high school volleyball Top 10 poll. Here’s the rest of the rankings, via Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
1. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 7-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: Avery Allen earned all-tournament honors at the Edwardsville Invitational as Bulldogs placed fifth at the 14-team event.
2. St. Thomas More
➜ Record: 3-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: Julia Johnson and the Sabers return to the court for home match against quality foe in Chillicothe IVC on Thursday night in Champaign.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 9-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: Led by Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams, the Spartans took second at the Mattoon Invitational. Have tough task on Tuesday night at Tri-Valley.
4. Westville
➜ Record: 9-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: Lainey Wichtowski and the Tigers — who have not lost a set yet — could hit 10-win mark on Wednesday against Decatur Eisenhower.
5. Judah Christian
➜ Record: 8-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 7
➜ The skinny: Rachel Divan and the Tribe haven’t played since sweeping Salt Fork on Aug. 29. That’ll change this Saturday with four matches at the LeRoy Invite.
6. Prairie Central
➜ Record: 9-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: Hawks won first nine matches before losing to Lexington and Tri-Valley. Try to avoid another loss on Tuesday against Gardner-South Wilmington.
7. Monticello
➜ Record: 7-3
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: Jobi Smith and the Sages won final two matches at Mattoon Invitational to place fifth. Monticello back on the court Tuesday at home against Tuscola.
8. Champaign Central
➜ Record: 6-4
➜ Previous ranking: No. 10
➜ The skinny: Maroons, paced by Bridget Cassady and Cricket Wagner, finished fifth at the eight-team Charger Invite hosted by Centennial this past Saturday.
9. LeRoy
➜ Record: 6-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ The skinny: Natalie Loy and the Panthers have busy week with six matches, starting on Tuesday night at home against Fieldcrest.
10. BHRA
➜ Record: 4-1
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Reis McFarland and Ella McFarland are powering Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin so far. Blue Devils set to host Heritage on Tuesday night.