1. Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Record: 14-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ The skinny: The Bulldogs have had a week off in between matches after a strong road win against Taylorville last Tuesday night. Addie Eisenmann and M-S vie for its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when the Bulldogs make the trip to Effingham for an Apollo Conference match with the Flaming Hearts before hosting Charleston on Thursday.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 15-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ The skinny: The Spartans ran their win streak to six following Monday night’s triumph at Marshall. Halle Brazelton and her teammates get back in the swing of Illini Prairie Conference play on Tuesday night when SJ-O hosts rival Unity before traveling to play at Pontiac on Thursday night.
3. Judah Christian
➜ Record: 14-0
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ The skinny: No team has found a way to defeat the Tribe yet a month into the season, with Klementine Davis & Co. winning at Hoopeston Area on Monday night in nonconference play. A huge showdown looms for Judah Christian on Thursday night when it hosts Westville in what should be an entertaining nonconference match in Champaign.
4. Westville
➜ Record: 18-1
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ The skinny: The Tigers sustained their first loss of the season last Tuesday, falling to Milford in two sets. But Maddy Doggett and the rest of the Westville roster responded with a sweep of rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm last Thursday on the road and then topped Villa Grove on Monday night.
5. MILFORD
➜ Record: 10-1
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Anna McEwen and the Bearcats are on a roll right now, carrying a nine-match win streak into Tuesday night’s match at Salt Fork. Milford is the only team to beat Westville so far this season, and after Tuesday’s match with the Storm, the Bearcats will take aim at trying to win the eight-team Watseka Invitational this Saturday.
6. Cissna Park
➜ Record: 13-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 10
➜ The skinny: The Timberwolves took second at the Fieldcrest Invitational on Saturday, and Ava Morrical and her teammates look to make an even bigger statement on Tuesday night if they can pull off a Vermilion Valley Conference win at Westville before hosting Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
7. Cerro Gordo/Bement
➜ Record: 16-2
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ The skinny: The Broncos sported a 3-0 record last week, with Ali Walker and her teammates not letting two losses at the Panther Invite in LeRoy on Sept. 9 slow them down. Another chance at a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory for the Broncos happens on Tuesday night with a home match against Argenta-Oreana.
8. WATSEKA
➜ Record: 11-5
➜ Previous ranking: NR
➜ The skinny: Coach Krista Pufahl’s Warriors opened some eyes last week with a three-set home win against St. Thomas More. Ella Smith & Co. picked up another impressive victory on Monday, defeating Prairie Central in three sets. Up next this week: road trips to Chrisman on Tuesday and Schlarman on Thursday.
9. ST. THOMAS MORE
➜ Record: 10-6
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ The skinny: The talent is there for the Sabers, but they have struggled in the last week-plus to put it all together and come out with wins. STM is 2-4 in its last six matches, with Shannon Monahan and the Sabers looking to take some of that recent frustration out on Rantoul in a Tuesday night Illini Prairie match in Champaign.
10. PRAIRIE CENTRAL
➜ Record: 17-4
➜ Previous ranking: No. 6
➜ The skinny: Three of the Hawks’ four losses this season have happened in three sets, with coach Kirsten Smith’s team falling just short to the likes of St. Thomas More and Watseka in the past 10 days. Callie Eisenmann and the Hawks will try to rebound on Thursday night in an Illini Prairie match at Chillicothe IVC.