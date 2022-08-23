MAHOMET — It’s not glamorous work.
The dirt on their hands attests to that.
As does the paint on their pants, sleeves and exposed skin. Don’t forget about the early start time for their shifts, either.
But David Kiest, Dale Diskin, Steve Kreps and Rod Shilts gladly accept all of the duties assigned to them.
Among the biggest is preparing Mahomet-Seymour High School’s football facility for games in August, September, October and — they hope — November.
Ever wondered who carves the crisp patterns into Frank Dutton Field’s grass? Who ensures the white yard lines and yardage numbers are clearly visible to the Bulldogs and their opponents? Who guarantees the goal posts don’t topple over? Who cleans up the bleachers after every home game?
That would be Kiest, Diskin, Kreps and Shilts.
“We thrive on it looking well,” said Kiest, who is in his fifth season on this crew and is the only team member who isn’t retired from full-time employment. “It just all adds up to doing everything we’re supposed to and having pride in doing it.”
Kiest, 65, works as director of grounds for the school district. The M-S graduate could be viewed as the boss of this foursome, but all of the men see this as an equal partnership.
“We don’t have a serious leader,” Kiest said. “We work together, try to get everything done. One tells one what to do, the other tells the other what to do.”
Kreps, 70, is the longest-tenured member of the Frank Dutton Field preparation committee, starting his eighth season servicing the Bulldogs’ football setup. Diskin, 65, has been at it for about 71/2 years.
Both men were previously teachers and coached football in the school district.
“Steve recruited me,” Diskin said.
“From the golf course,” Kreps added with a laugh.
“First year (after retiring), I was out at Lake of the Woods mowing three days a week,” Diskin continued. “Hanging out on the football field is not all bad.”
Shilts, 58, is in his first month on this team. He replaced Bob Seaman, father of former M-S standout Jason Seaman. Bob recently moved to Indiana to be closer to his son.
“I got a phone call, and I was able to do it,” said Shilts, who formerly worked through State Farm.
The men traditionally begin work at 6 a.m. on Thursdays during the football season. That was the case last week, when they prepared for the Bulldogs’ preseason intrasquad scrimmage the following evening.
“Start on Thursday, and hopefully we’re finished by noon Friday,” Kreps said.
Kreps is in charge of mowing Frank Dutton Field’s grass.
“I mowed it four times (last Thursday),” he said. “I go back over each five-yard block seven times to get it to where it lays down right. (It usually takes) an hour.”
The district provides a “water cannon,” as Diskin calls it, for keeping the grass healthy. Diskin said they typically water the field about three times per week.
Also included with the mowing process is sweeping the dispersal of leftover grass clippings.
Ahead of the scrimmage, Frank Dutton Field’s five-yard intervals featured a back-and-forth scheme of darker-colored grass and lighter-colored grass. This is the result of an action called striping.
“We’ve got a device on the back of the mower that lays it flat in different directions,” Kiest said. “Then we come up and we start stringing the field, so that our lines are accurate.”
Those lines are the ones used to determine just how far football teams are moving at any given time.
“Dale gets behind the painter (machine),” Kiest said. “We’ll drag the numbers around, Steve and I, and paint them. ... It takes about four hours.”
This explanation doesn’t address the orange, blue and white checkerboarding featured in the two end zones during last season’s pair of Class 5A home playoff games at the Bulldogs’ field.
“We had to paint the end zone white, then you ... had to paint individual boxes orange, blue, orange, blue,” Kiest said. “It took several hours to paint the end zone white, and then we had to let it dry. You’ve got to paint one color, then you’ve got to take it back and take the machine apart and clean it. Then you’ve got to put the other paint in it and clean it again. So it’s quite the process to do it.”
“It was a good 21/2 days,” Kreps added.
A small group of team parents and other community members assisted with that project. Kreps also pointed out a few M-S football fathers handled painting upkeep on both goal posts last season.
“We’re going to pat them on the back and shake their hands,” Diskin said.
“Might even buy them a case of beer,” Kreps added.
The quartet does have to keep those posts upright and straight, battling with wind and other elements.
That’s a two-person job, with one inserting a pole through a small hole in each post’s base and the second loosening and tightening a large bolt to allow for adjustment. And then there’s the postgame cleanup.
“(We go through) the stands, dumping garbage and everything. It’s usually a few-hour process,” Diskin said. “Most people probably don’t realize what all we have to get done.”
These men also perform maintenance on the school district’s numerous other athletic spaces.
But the four recognize their efforts give the M-S football players the best possible facilities.
“They’ll love it. They always enjoy it,” Shilts said. “You can be anywhere around people, and they’ll talk about the way the field looks.”
Fans will get a chance to see their hard work at 7 p.m. Friday when M-S hosts Morton at 7 p.m. Then comes the annual Dawgapalooza event on Sept. 2 when the Bulldogs host Effingham.
M-S athletic director Matt Hensley said Dawgapalooza is not happening on Week 1 this season to prevent an overlap with the Mahomet Music Festival.
Dawgapalooza’s highlights include a cookout, inflatables for young kids to jump around on and a pep rally with cheerleaders and high school band members.
“Our extracurriculars are a really, really important part of our identity,” Hensley said. “To have an event where we open our doors to bring the community out ... is a fun and important part of what we do.”
Hensley is glad Kiest, Diskin, Kreps and Shilts provide their time to make Frank Dutton Field look as great as possible for moments like Dawgapalooza.
“When you’ve got people who are invested in your community, you turn them loose and try to stay out of their way,” Hensley said. “Give them what they need, and you know they’ll turn out a quality product.”
Kreps hopes that quality product is put to good use by a football team that finished 11-1 last season.
“They’re not going to be able to complain about having a decent field to play on,” Kreps said jokingly. “They should be excellent. ... It’ll be fun to watch.”
“I don’t think there’s a better way of starting a school year off,” Diskin added, “than with high school football.”