MAHOMET — A list of athletes who helped Mahomet-Seymour football to one of its best-ever seasons last fall could go on and on for quite some time.
Those who received most of the attention once the Bulldogs’ 11-1 run ended in the Class 5A quarterfinals were individuals who managed to stay healthy for most of the program’s 12 games, if not all of them.
Luke Johnson’s sophomore season abruptly concluded in Week 6. Ryan Yancy’s junior campaign suddenly stopped even sooner, during Week 4.
Yet these two players’ effect on coach Jon Adkins’ fall 2021 squad was unmistakable.
Now, they’re healthy and back for more in 2022.
Johnson, a junior running back, carried the ball 22 times for 90 yards and one touchdown in last Friday night’s 51-14 romp past Morton at Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
It was the first game for Johnson since he sustained a broken bone and ligament damage in his left ankle last October.
Yancy, a senior nose guard, provided two tackles as the M-S defense held firm after allowing an early touchdown to the Potters.
It was his first game back since tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee last September.
Yancy’s injury happened on Sept. 17, 2021, when M-S hosted Lincoln in an Apollo Conference game that fell on the Bulldogs’ homecoming weekend.
As Yancy remembers it, he and teammate Mateo Casillas — both members of the M-S defensive line this season and last fall — were attempting to block a Railsplitters punt.
Yancy went high. Casillas went low, connecting directly with Yancy’s right knee.
A despondent Casillas helped Yancy off the field along with Bulldogs athletic trainer Chris Santarelli. Yancy’s father, Steve, said Casillas constantly was by Ryan’s side the rest of the season.
Ryan Yancy underwent surgery on Oct. 25, 2021, and encountered nine months of rehabilitation.
“Most of (early rehab) was just me lying on a table and working the strength and mobility back into my hips and everything, from all the muscle I lost,” Yancy said. “Within about a month or two, (doctors) finally let me start squatting and lunging and moving around a lot more.”
Johnson was knocked out for the season two weeks later, during an Oct. 1, 2021, nonconference road game with Quincy Notre Dame.
Johnson’s last touchdown run of the fall concluded with a Raiders athlete falling on top of Johnson and “demolishing” his ankle, as Johnson describes it.
“I thought I was only going to be out for a few weeks, and then I got the news I was going to be out for three months,” Johnson said. “It was just a huge thing with supporting my teammates as best I could (while I was out).”
Johnson went under the knife only a few days after his injury, to prevent abnormal healing.
During his physical therapy process, Johnson’s father, Dan, purchased what his son calls “a peg leg” for Johnson, a piece of medical equipment he could “stand” on with a bent knee.
“What helped me a lot was trusting in God’s plan,” Johnson said. “I rehabbed hard, and it was challenging at times. Sometimes I was discouraged. But I stayed true, because I knew that’s what God wanted for me.”
Yancy accumulated 18 tackles last fall before his injury. Johnson rushed 110 times for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 154 yards and two scores en route to first-team All-Apollo Conference recognition despite his season-ending injury.
“He’s looking bigger, stronger, faster than he was before he left,” Adkins said of Johnson, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. “Having Luke back, man, that puts a huge smile on my face because he’s a great kid.”
The 6-0, 230-pound Yancy changed positions between his junior and senior seasons, previously operating as a defensive end.
“We moved him (to nose guard) because of his strength,” Adkins said. “He leads our team in our bench press record for the entire schoo. He’s a freak. He can throw the weights around, and he’s still a good enough athlete.”
Yancy benefited during his injury recovery from conversing with older brother Skyler. A 2021 M-S graduate who now serves in the Air Force, Skyler suffered a torn ACL during his own Bulldogs’ career.
“He was like, ‘You’ve just got to keep working hard.’ And he said, ‘It’s mainly a mental game once you get cleared,’” Ryan Yancy said. “And he’s right. It’s really hard to be able to get back. ... He taught me how to fight it mentally.”
Johnson credits his parents for aiding him through the recovery process.
“They were just really supportive,” he said. “I can’t wait to show everybody what the offseason was like and how I’ve worked so hard. I’m just ready to show people what I’ve got.”