MAHOMET — Matching Jon Adkins’ energy isn’t an easy task.
The fourth-year Mahomet-Seymour football coach and physical education teacher is always ready to offer a smile and a handshake. He’s consistently prepared to discuss the Bulldogs.
Or football in general.
Or any other topic, really.
Luckily for Jon, he found a spouse who shares that outgoing nature.
And one who readily plays a massive role in Jon being able to oversee another promising season of M-S football.
“I hit a home run, didn’t I?” Jon quipped. “Not only did I outkick my coverage, but then I hit the home run.”
Kelly Adkins sat on a well-worn, brown couch within the M-S football coaches’ room this past Thursday — less than 48 hours before her husband’s Bulldogs defeated Effingham 35-14 in an Apollo Conference matchup at Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
A pair of old footballs rested under her right elbow. Off to her left, a thick stack of paperwork occupied the couch’s middle cushion.
Assignments to grade from her M-S junior and freshman English classes.
That task takes up just a portion of Kelly’s life these days.
She’s also a mother to the Adkins’ children, 8-year-old Jack and 4-year-old Emma.
She serves as the Bulldogs’ junior varsity cheerleading coach, a gig she took up prior to this school year.
And she’s working toward a master’s degree through Illinois State University.
“I’m just insane,” Kelly said with a laugh. “At the end of the day, it’s so fun. All of it’s been so, so fun.”
The Adkins family appears to have found an ideal match with M-S football, and with the community as a whole.
Jon was approved as the Bulldogs’ next coach in March 2019, replacing 11-year leader Keith Pogue. After guiding M-S to a cumulative 7-8 record in his first two campaigns, Jon watched the Bulldogs rack up 11 victories last fall while advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals. And they’re in the midst of a 2-0 start to their 2022 schedule, amid heightened expectations.
Jon recognizes none of this — the wins, the losses or being part of M-S football in general — could transpire without Kelly by his side.
“Throughout our marriage and throughout every stop we’ve been at, she’s been fully invested,” Jon said. “She’s fired up, and sometimes she gets more fired up than I do. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to coach football.”
Jon and Kelly met in 2012 when both were working at Peoria Heights High School. Jon had just finished his second season as the Patriots’ football coach, accumulating an 0-18 record to that point. He also was a seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach, while Kelly was a teacher and cheer coach.
“I met him after football season had ended, so we spent a lot of time together in the winter and then in the springtime,” Kelly said. “By the time football season rolled around, it was almost a little bit shocking the amount of time. You don’t realize how much he put into it.”
Kelly admits she wasn’t very football savvy at this point in her life. Despite her father, according to Jon, being “a football guy.” Neither of these factors deterred Kelly from forging a serious relationship with Jon.
The duo married on July 29, 2014. Their first child, Jack, was born seven days later.
“He was born during the dead week. So, shoutout to Jack for having good timing on that,” Kelly said with a smile. “That was an adjustment, having a newborn and just (Jon) being gone a lot.”
A Peoria Notre Dame graduate, Kelly watched Jon end Peoria Heights football’s playoff qualification drought at 12 seasons when the Patriots cracked 2015’s Class 3A field.
That was Jon’s last season in charge there. He took the head job at Jerseyville prior to the 2016 campaign.
“It was another adjustment because it’s the first time I ever lived pretty far away from home,” Kelly said. “It was busy for him because he was trying to build up a program, and then we got pregnant with Emma.”
After two seasons at Jerseyville, the Adkins family made a much bigger move. Jon became an assistant coach at Cape Coral High School in Florida.
“We got spoiled a little,” Kelly said. “He got to live the life of an assistant coach ... so he got to be around a little bit more. Which was so great because that was Emma’s first year.”
Kelly sometimes has to play the bad guy with her two children, as far as letting them know Jon might be busy.
“What has gotten harder for me is all the times the kids say, ‘I miss Daddy. When’s Daddy going to be home?’” Kelly said. “When he is home, that doesn’t always mean he gets to clock out. Sometimes, when I look at his phone, it gives me so much stress seeing the amount of emails and phone calls and text messages that are just constant. He tries really hard to be present when he is home. But, again, you’ve got to be flexible.”
That flexibility was stretched for Kelly and the kids when Jon received another head coaching opportunity after just one season at Cape Coral.
The Mahomet-Seymour job.
“We were ready to go,” Kelly said. “A lot of people here immediately offered help if I needed anything.”
Jon’s parents split their time between Florida and Mattoon. Kelly’s mother still lives in Peoria. Kelly said those three, plus numerous Mahomet residents, have aided she and Jon with childcare and other concerns.
Bulldogs junior defensive lineman Jack Gallier is one of the family’s top babysitter options, according to Kelly.
“But, quite honestly, most of the time, everything we do, the kids just tag along,” Kelly said. “And I love it, because Jack, I think, feels like he has a million and one older brothers, and Emma feels like she has so many of these cool big sisters through cheerleading.”
Kelly said the family maintains a large calendar on its home fridge that contains all of their commitments.
Jon has Bulldogs practices running mostly from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. He attends all of the program’s junior varsity and freshman games and also has team dinners and other culture-building activities to contend with.
“He gets to go pick up Emma from school,” Kelly said. “But it really is a lot of he’s gone sometimes before the kids wake up, and many times he’s walking in just as they fall asleep. So I kind of have found my schedule.”
Here’s how Kelly maps out that schedule.
“Mondays, cheer. Tuesdays, cheer. Wednesdays, (post-graduate) class. Thursdays, cheer. Fridays, game,” Kelly said. “And then Saturdays and Sundays, kid time, basically.”
This doesn’t even cover Kelly’s English teaching, her cheer duties for junior varsity home games, or her involvement in Jack and Emma’s extracurricular activities. Jack is into flag football, soccer and wrestling. Emma is taking dance classes.
“We kind of have our groove,” Kelly said. “I just had to be flexible and understand that he wants to be there. He obviously would want to be there. But there are just times when he can’t be.”
Knowing what Kelly says is true, Jon quickly supported Kelly’s decision to get back into cheer coaching.
“She’s been supportive of me and what I do throughout this, and this is something she wanted to do,” Jon said. “It’s pure chaos, but we make it work.”
One might assume Kelly keeps to herself come Friday nights, following the busy lead-up to varsity football games.
“We have a coaches’ wives tent, and it is set up at the end zone,” Kelly said. “A lot of us — mostly me, I’m very vocal — are down there yelling and screaming.”
This season, Kelly stands along the track that encircles Frank Dutton Field, assisting varsity cheer coach Ashlie Sizer and the cheerleaders with their crowd-rousing mission.
“Which has been even more fun,” Kelly said. “You get to see all the energy from them, and just see how that energy plays off of the boys.”
Kelly is all in on being a key figure in helping Jon and the Bulldogs.
And she’s especially enjoying what the Bulldogs have accomplished since the Adkins family arrived in town.
“I knew he was going to be able to do something amazing,” Kelly said. “Did I know 11-1 (last season)? I did not know. But I definitely was not fully surprised by that, and ... I wouldn’t be shocked again. Not in the least.”