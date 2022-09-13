MAHOMET — Tammy Zindars is working on obtaining the license required to drive a charter bus.
That way, if coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football team winds up using such transportation this season, Zindars can ensure she’s behind the wheel. Just as she is for the Bulldogs on the school district’s traditional yellow school buses
“They stand back at the corner of the school, and when they see it’s me, they start to chant and cheer. They’re always so excited,” Zindars said. “They’re a very mature, talented and respectful group of young men. I love them all to death, like they’re my own.”
Zindars didn’t drive part of Adkins’ roster to and from last fall’s season finale, a Class 5A postseason quarterfinals loss at Morton, because of the aforementioned charter bus usage.
She made her 2022 varsity debut last Friday, hauling Adkins and some of his athletes to Mt. Zion for an Apollo Conference game that M-S won by a 49-14 margin, improving to 3-0 on the season.
What was the ride back to Mahomet like, after the Bulldogs collected their first victory at the Braves’ facility since 2013?
“Not as quiet as going (there) because going (there) we always make sure they’re focused,” said Zindars, who is in her 12th school year as a bus driver. “We’re always having a good time playing music (on the way back). … There’s one particular guy on the team, Dayten Eisenmann, he likes country music. So me and him’s buddy-buddy.”
Zindars’ approach to bus driving for the football program is what makes her a favorite among Adkins and his athletes, along with the likes of Nancy Harrison and Bobby Howe.
“She’s one of the fun ones,” Adkins said of Zindars, who has a grandson who is a senior at the high school. “We have a school tradition: every single time that we pull back into the parking lot, after every contest, we always sing the school song. Tammy is really big on that.”
Being bussed to and from games obviously is a major element of road tripping for M-S football.
Yet it’s far from the only thing Adkins is concerned about when it comes to his Bulldogs leaving the confines of Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
“There’s a rhyme or reason for everything we do,” said Henry Turek, a 17th-year M-S assistant who currently serves as defensive coordinator. “It’s not the exciting stuff about a football game, but it’s the important stuff.”
Adkins is meticulous in planning how the Bulldogs travel. Before the season starts, he fills out bus request forms for his varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. The travel party for M-S’s varsity squad includes three school buses — two for players, one for cheerleaders — a school van, a school Chevrolet Suburban SUV and a trailer that attaches to a hitch on the Suburban.
Adkins prefers to pack the trailer by himself on game days.
“I have my little list,” he said, “… and I’m in there stacking it and making sure it’s nice and neat to my liking.”
Among what Adkins heaps into the trailer: a kicking net; a television for watching film as a game is going on; a tent under which that TV resides; water jugs; an electric generator; a table; end zone cameras; athletes’ travel bags, which contain helmets, shoulder pads and cleats; and a Kubota utility vehicle, which the Bulldogs use to move their equipment around opposing venues.
“We take the whole shed, it feels like,” Adkins said. “It takes a good 45 minutes to an hour (to pack).”
For those wondering how the M-S turnover throne makes its way to different locations, the monument to the Bulldogs’ defensive success is transported by the parents of senior Valient Walsh, since the trailer already is packed full.
Adkins seeks consistency with M-S’s travel plan. This includes athletes wearing specific attire for road trips — a navy-blue shirt that bears the words “M-S football” on the front and “family strong” on the back, along with gray shorts containing an orange-and-blue Bulldogs football logo.
If you don’t wear that exact gear, you aren’t playing in that night’s game.
“We had a freshman a couple years ago playing on varsity. He goes out for warmups wearing the wrong shirt,” Turek said. “He was going to start that game, and now he’s not starting. He never made that mistake again, and neither has anyone else.
“Kids get the sense of … if the coaches say this is what we’re supposed to do, this is what we’re supposed to do. There’s no second guessing.”
Athletes and coaches perform a brief walkthrough in the M-S field house before the players are provided with a meal to eat on the bus. While on the bus, Adkins institutes a no-talking policy with limited exceptions.
“This is a business trip. That’s how we have to approach it,” Adkins said. “This is not a field trip. We can’t approach this game like that. If we do, we’re not going to be ready to play.”
Adkins rides on one of the buses. Turek drives the school van, and ninth-year assistant coach Mike Burner, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator, mans the Suburban.
All of the coaches, two game filmers and one trainer pile into the combination of buses and support vehicles along with players and the cheer team.
Statisticians Jim Risley and “CDR” — the code name for Dan Ryan — transport themselves to away games.
“The hay is in the barn at that point. There’s not a whole lot to think about or consider,” Burner said when asked how he balances thinking about a road game while focusing on driving to that game. “I try to go through some worst-case scenario type things. … But, for the most part, the work’s already done by that point. We’re just relaxing and talking.”
Adkins wants the team to arrive at visiting venues by 5 p.m. for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff. After the players drop off their football gear in the locker room, they’re ready for warmups.
“We will walk two-by-two onto the field, where we’ll begin our beast lift, which is a five-station rotation using resistance bands. … About 30 seconds per kid per station,” Adkins said. “As soon as everybody’s finished, I bring them in and say a little something, get a break.
“The line goes two-by-two into the locker room, gets taped up by the trainer. And skill guys stay on the field and play catch for 10 catches, just getting ball in their hands, looking it all the way in, catching, tucking. Then, when they’re all done, two-by-two into the locker room to get ready as well.”
Adkins views the two-by-two setup of walking to and from the football field as a way of showing class, discipline and professionalism.
“He’s very particular and demanding of that consistent routine each week. They know exactly what to expect and what to do,” Burner said. “They get themselves set up for success by repeating the same thing over and over again.”
The Bulldogs have repeated winning quite often under Adkins, posting a victory in 15 of their last 16 games dating back to the condensed 2021 spring season. They’ll attempt to push that streak to 16 of 17 when they visit Lincoln (2-1) for this Friday’s Week 4 game, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the Railsplitters’ Handlin Field.
Zindars and others will be along for the up-close ride to Logan County.
“I’ve worked with this group of kids … (since) when they were just starting Little League, playing in kindergarten or first or second grade,” Zindars said. “It’s been a joy to watch them grow up, now being seniors this year. It’s just phenomenal.”