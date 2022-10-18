How are you feeling entering the regular-season finale at Bloomington, knowing it’s one of just two guaranteed games remaining on the team’s schedule?
➜ Dan Waldinger, father of receiver/defensive back Jake Waldinger: “It’s super emotional for us as parents, way more than it is for him. The biggest thing for us is trying to slow time down. Time is obviously a thief, so we’ve really been trying to soak it in as parents and pass on some guidance to Jake in terms of, ‘Enjoy this, because you’ll miss it.’”
➜ Derrick Eisenmann, father of receiver/defensive back Dayten Eisenmann: “Twenty-seven years ago, I was in his spot (also with M-S football). ... I remember my last game and where I was at, and I remember the picture that was taken was in The News-Gazette, that last moment. For me, my emotions are wild because it’s almost like a part two.”
➜ Teresa Houchin, mother of receiver/defensive back Braden Houchin: “We’re really just riding the wave, celebrating this specific team we’ve been able to follow the last four years. They’ve been such a joy to be able to watch, so (we’re) just making every moment a celebration.”
➜ Andrew Ziegler, stepfather of tight end/defensive lineman Ethan Harrell: “I actually started coaching Ethan and these boys when they were in third grade, and coached them all the way through eighth grade. ... Seeing all these guys to where they are now is kind of surreal.”
➜ Brent Golden, father of linebacker Nick Golden: “We know it won’t be the last game, but it could be the last Friday night lights game. So there are some emotions tied to that. We know the end is going to be here at some point — whether that’s on the Memorial Stadium field two days after Thanksgiving or before that.”
What was senior night like on Oct. 7 against Taylorville?➜ Jodi Eisenmann, mother of Dayten Eisenmann: “My tears came during the day, that morning going into it. ... We got to walk on the field, and they led us down the field. Then (the public-address announcer) said their future plans. ... I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ to hear it announced in front of everybody.”
➜ Teresa Houchin: “Having watched last year’s senior team walk the field, I was very apprehensive of my reaction watching these boys. It was a great moment, and just getting to watch them embrace each other and enjoy the moment was incredible for us. But we’re also excited ... and hopeful for what’s to come.”
➜ Jason Bohm, father of quarterback Wyatt Bohm: “When they were in elementary school, you’d go to the games and see it happening. For you to be walking next to your son is really something. It’s emotional and exciting all at the same time, and what a great group to do it with.”
➜ Kristin Golden, mother of Nick Golden: “I was most impressed with Coach (Jon) Adkins. We have 24 seniors. All 24 seniors lined up with their parents ... and he shook the hands and hugged every player, every parent and said ‘I love you,’ and he means it.”
➜ Andrew Ziegler: “Two, 21/2 hours before the ceremonies were supposed to start, I was stuck in Dallas. I was returning home from a work trip. ... Finally, I made it. I flew into Bloomington. I had to break the speed limit a little bit.”
➜ Dana Ziegler, mother of Ethan Harrell: “The senior dads have a texting group, and all of them are worried about him — like, ‘Who do we know who has a private jet in Dallas who can fly you home?’” ... With Ethan being a junior last year and watching the seniors and senior parents, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, good thing we have another year.’ And that seems like it was two months ago.”
➜ Brad Houchin, father of Braden Houchin: “One thing (Braden) and I like to do a lot is we sit on our back porch and talk through the previous game, and talk through the game plan leading to the upcoming week. We had some real special conversations talking about senior night.’
What are some non-game memories you’ve made as a result of being Mahomet-Seymour football parents?➜ Kristine Waldinger, mother of Jake Waldinger: “It’s a little bit easier, because of the other parents we share it with. ... The families are all the same. We genuinely care about the other kids. It’s not just about (Jake). I care just as much about the college offers (Quenton Rogers) will get or Nick as I do about my own son.
➜ Dana Ziegler: “The tailgate we have before the (home) games ... is lined up right outside the boys’ locker room. So they come in and out, and we’re cheering, ringing bells. I’ve heard the boys say, ‘It’s so cool to see our parents over there.’”
➜ Derrick Eisenmann: “On away games, we travel to the town we’re going to go play (in), find a little place to eat ... and we’ll eat supper and talk about pregame and enjoy it. We went to Quincy Notre Dame, and they had a really cool place along the river. Canton had a really neat old place.”
➜ Brad Houchin, father of Braden Houchin: “We dissect games (in the senior dads’ group text) all week long. And then probably one of my favorite things is after every home game, the football players come out to our tailgate and we heat up the food and feed them and get to celebrate what they accomplished.”
➜ Andrew Ziegler: “The senior trip with the dads to the Indianapolis Colts game (in August’s preseason). ... Hanging with all those guys was awesome.”
➜ Caroline Bohm, mother of Wyatt Bohm: “Last year, after we lost to Morton (in the playoffs), it was either Thursday or Friday and I felt like I was grieving. ... The routine, Coach Adkins does such a great job of that. It’s not only good for the boys, but for the parents. We have our routine as well. We’ll keep doing it as long as we can.”
➜ Jodi Eisenmann: “Last year, a few weeks into the games, (Dayten) stopped shaving his mustache. He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to shave until we lose.’ ... This year he’s like, ‘All right, I’m starting Week 1.’ He’s gotten quite a mustache going.
How are you approaching playoff football, knowing it’s a win-or-go home scenario starting next week?➜ Dan Waldinger: “When I was a senior, I went to state (with Sciota Northwestern in 1996). Unfortunately, we didn’t win. But, for me, this feels like a repeat 25 years later. ... They’re way, way better than we were. Just that feeling of success and being undefeated — the march — feels very familiar.”
➜ Brad Houchin: “Us dads are already making plans. Our goal is we want to be deep-frying a turkey at Memorial Stadium the Saturday after Thanksgiving.”
➜ Kristin Golden: “We’re planning on turkey and pumpkin pie at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26. ... This group of juniors and seniors currently has played at Memorial Stadium before, during youth football. It is not foreign to them. Not only is it a home-field advantage because it’s so close, but our boys have played in championship youth football games several times on that field. They’re comfortable there.”
➜ Jason Bohm: “I get pretty nervous before the games. Wyatt handles it so much better than either Caroline or I do. The spotlight when it’s your child, it’s nerve-racking. But that’s why he’s good at what he does.”
➜ Caroline Bohm: “I said to (Wyatt), ‘Your dad and I get so nervous.’ He just look at me like, ‘Why?’ And I thought, that’s why you’re where you’re at and we’re where we’re at.”
➜ Jodi Eisenmann: “Last year’s football season and them being great, it brought joy back into our community (in the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath). It was just electricity, and they really brought the community back together. Everybody, of course, was saying, ‘It’s so sad we lost to Morton,’ and a lot of tears were cried. But that season lit a flame back into Mahomet, and that was awesome. ... I keep calling it a ride. We don’t want the ride to end. We want to stay on a few more weeks.”