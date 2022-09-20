MAHOMET — Keith Pogue’s career plan after playing college football at Illinois Wesleyan initially didn’t include returning to the sport as a coach.
The St. Joseph native obtained his law degree at Washington University in St. Louis and practiced for seven years.
Then, Pogue was drawn to St. Joseph’s youth football scene by a friend, Mark Richards.
“He called me and said, ‘Hey, you played college football. You want to come out and help coach these kids?’” Pogue said. “I just fell in love with it, and it really led to my career change.”
Pogue obtained his teaching certificate and, in 1995, took an assistant coaching job on Tom Shallenberger’s Mahomet-Seymour football staff.
Pogue is now in his 28th season as a Bulldogs football coach, overseeing the quarterbacks and special teams unit for head coach Jon Adkins’ 4-0 team this fall.
But a lot has changed for Pogue in the last five years.
His M-S football coaching tenure appeared finished at 25 seasons.
Physical and mental burnout gave way to a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
In 2019 — for the first time since 1995 — Pogue wasn’t directly involved with the Bulldogs’ football program.
He quickly came to realize he needed to return to the program, if at all possible.
“It was a good year off,” said Pogue, a high school social studies teacher since 1999. “It made me realize how much I missed the game and the kids, outside of the classroom, and how much being part of Mahomet-Seymour sports meant to me. It has been a blessing.”
Pogue watched from Moose Handlin Field’s visiting sideline last Friday night as the Bulldogs routed host Lincoln 63-14 in Apollo Conference play.
The result marked Adkins’ 22nd victory in charge of M-S football.
He needs another 51 triumphs to surpass the 72-39 recordl Pogue accumulated as the Bulldogs’ head coach between 2008 and 2018.
“That man is a Bulldog, through and through,” said Adkins, who gradated from Charleston — an Apollo Conference rival — in 2005, shortly before Pogue succeeded Shallenberger as M-S’s top coach.
“I just think of what he’s done for the program, the effort and energy and everything he’s put into it,” Adkins continued, “and I tell him all the time that he laid the groundwork and started it. I’m just reaping the benefits.”
Pogue doesn’t view himself in quite the same light.
Sure, he guided the Bulldogs to winning records in nine of his 11 seasons at the helm, including nine berths in the IHSA playoffs.
But Pogue is M-S’s historian among the current coaching staff. And he instead looks to guys like Shallenberger, Frank Dutton, Leo Vitale and even the relative newcomer Adkins as bigger names in the Bulldogs’ all-time coaching hierarchy.
“I’m just fortunate. I’m by far the lowest on that totem pole,” Pogue said. “Jon’s a fantastic coach. He’s a better coach than I ever was. Tom and Coach Dutton were amazing and really set the foundation.
“I gave it my best, but I’m just blessed to have known those men.”
Looking past Pogue’s feelings about his place in M-S football history, his seemingly abrupt departure as the Bulldogs’ head coach after a 3-6 season in 2018 drew plenty of questions.
“When I resigned, everybody said, ‘What’s the problem?’” Pogue said. “It’s just time to move on, is what I told people.”
Pogue described himself as “mentally fatigued” even as the 2018 season was just beginning.
“By the end of the season, I was mentally and physically exhausted. I wasn’t really serving the kids,” Pogue said. “I just felt like my time had come, and I just didn’t have the energy to keep going.”
Pogue found out not long afterward that he was dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
“All these problems I had during the season and before the season — I get on some proper medication, do some exercise (and) it’s all gone,” Pogue said. “And I feel great.”
Pogue, a married father of four who has seen three of his children graduate from Mahomet-Seymour High School, continued teaching through his medical diagnosis.
After stepping away from football, though, he fielded several messages from individuals interested in taking the Bulldogs’ top football coaching job.
Adkins, of course, was among them.
He’d previously inquired about becoming an assistant on Pogue’s staff before ultimately latching on as Jerseyville’s head coach in 2016. This time, Adkins had the chance to fill a void created by Pogue’s resignation.
“I said, ‘Coach, we just need a coach with energy and vision, and this place is set to go. It is a sleeping giant,’” Pogue said about what he told Adkins at that time. “I’ve never been around someone with the energy level of Coach Adkins. It’s awesome to behold. I certainly don’t have it.”
Adkins first met Pogue when the former was trying to become a high school head coach in the early 2010s.
“I listened to him speak at a clinic way back in my younger years,” Adkins said. “The very first thing I remember about him is being overwhelmed with how knowledgeable he was.
“He’s incredibly intelligent, knowledgeable and breaks everything down to the finest of the details. ... The guy is literally one of the smartest guys I’ve met in my entire life.”
Adkins was hopeful Pogue would remain on M-S’s coaching staff after the change of leadership became official in 2019.
“He openly said, ‘Jon, I want the kids to know it’s your team,’” Adkins said. “I flat out told him, ‘Coach, if you ever want to come back and be part of this staff, just know I’ll take you in a heartbeat.’”
Pogue didn’t find himself missing the on-field product associated with football — though he acknowledges “winning makes things a lot more fun.”
“This is going to sound odd, but what I missed most was the locker room,” Pogue said. “What I missed most was talking to the kids in the locker room and having a way to deal with kids outside the classroom.”
Since hopping back on the coaching horse, beginning with the Bulldogs’ condensed spring 2021 season, Pogue has worked with now-graduated Braden Finch, senior Wyatt Bohm and sophomore Luke Dyer at the quarterback position.
Bohm is shredding opposing defenses this year, including a 312-yard, seven-touchdown aerial display last week versus Lincoln.
“Wyatt’s having to get better at all the finer details of playing quarterback because of Keith,” Adkins said.
And Pogue’s special teams group includes senior standouts Quenton Rogers and Valient Walsh, the latter of whom returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown during a Week 1 home win against Morton.
“Not many coaches are beating down the door to coach special teams, but that’s one of the things he asked to basically help out with,” Adkins said. “You’re taking a former head coach who’s so knowledgeable about the game of football, and he wants to do special teams. You don’t find that.”
Pogue grins when mentioning the differences between being an assistant coach and a head coach.
He doesn’t miss items like scheduling school buses for the program’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman rosters when the Bulldogs have a road game to play.
“You just know that if we get everything in order, that’s the situation you want if you’re going to take off to the next level,” Pogue said. “I’m proud of my teams and I’m proud of my career as a head coach, but I’m also proud of stepping aside when I did. I feel like I did that for the right reasons at that time, and I have no regrets.”
Pogue’s additional duty within the program ties back to his knowledge of M-S football through the years.
“One of my roles on this staff has been to talk about Bulldog tradition, talk about Mahomet-Seymour, talk about Frank Dutton and talk about Leo and talk about Tom Shallenberger,” Pogue said. “I mentioned to (Adkins), the last time we had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons — which you’re not supposed to say as a coach — was 1961-’62.”
Adkins puts it bluntly when talking about Pogue’s aptitude for recalling tidbits pertaining to Bulldogs football.
“If you ever want to know anything — history, statistics, facts,” Adkins said, “that dude knows it all.”
There was a specific moment, however, when Adkins became aware just how much Pogue still needed to be involved with M-S football.
That this partnership wasn’t merely an example of Adkins and his athletes benefiting from everything Pogue brings to the table as a coach.
“It was a game last year where we were on special teams and returned a kick for a touchdown,” Adkins said. “Keith’s on the sideline pumping his fist, high-fiving, and he has the biggest smile on his face, from ear to ear.
“(Athletic director Matt Hensley) said, ‘You got Coach Pogue to smile bigger than I’ve ever seen him smile before.’ Keith’s having a blast.”
Pogue concurs. His position on staff might be different, but he’s loving his role on a Bulldogs team that celebrates homecoming week this Friday by hosting Charleston at Frank Dutton Field.
“I’ve had a blessed time with it,” Pogue said. “I just try to be an asset. I try to stay out of the way and make sure Jon’s vision is something we can all work toward and get done, and it’s been great. I’ve enjoyed it.”