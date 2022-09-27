MAHOMET — It’s a message delivered annually by high school football coaches nationwide to their athletes.
It rang even louder in the ears of coach Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour players following last Friday night’s 55-14 runaway victory against Charleston at Frank Dutton Field on homecoming week.
“He stresses, ‘Have fun, be kids, but also make good decisions,’” M-S senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm said. “‘Would you rather be having fun on homecoming or playing in a state championship?’ I think everyone did a great job of staying out of trouble, and having fun and doing it the right way.”
M-S (5-0) now can put homecoming festivities in the rearview mirror and look forward to this coming Friday’s nonconference showdown with visiting Quincy Notre Dame (3-2). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Frank Dutton Field as M-S tries to secure a playoff berth with a sixth victory.
Of course, Adkins’ players also will retain plenty of pleasant memories from the homecoming week that was.
“Our coaches, they’re never going to tell us not to be kids and have fun,” senior defensive back Braden Houchin said. “We had a good time with it, but also knowing the end goal at the end of the week. We also focused on how homecoming is built around the football game.”
Adkins said he experienced perhaps his “easiest” homecoming week as a head coach this year.
“Any time you are a senior-loaded team ... these kids have been through this before,” Adkins said. “They’ve been through homecoming week before, and I think their maturity level as well as them staying focused on their goals made for a great homecoming week.”
There’s more to the M-S homecoming week than a football game and subsequent dance.
Spirit days dominated how the Bulldogs looked in their classrooms Monday through Friday.
Houchin said days in which he could dress like a “grill dad” or “soccer mom” were among the most fun. But one particular form of dress-up seemed to earn top honors among the kids.
“Adam Sandler day was pretty funny,” Houchin said. “I whipped out a ‘Happy Gilmore’ ’fit. I had work boots, jeans and a hockey jersey on.”
Bohm said he enjoyed “bring anything but a backpack to school” day, which afforded him the chance to carry school materials around in a briefcase.
“Braden Houchin ... he gets dressed up every day and gets really into the themes,” Bohm said. “He enjoys that a lot more than I do.”
Wednesday was a jam-packed day that included a parade through town.
Adkins’ players filled two floats and tossed candy to younger kids. Some students, such as Houchin and girlfriend Maddy Payne, rode on personal cars as homecoming court nominees.
Adkins’ one big rule for float-riding: candy must be lobbed underhand, not thrown overhand.
“You remember being a kid, watching the team go through on the float,” Bohm said. “To be on the float, it’s cool to have that full-circle kind of thing.”
The powderpuff football games also happened Wednesday night. They pitted freshmen against juniors in one contest, sophomores against seniors in another game and the winners of those two matchups in a championship.
The seniors repeated as titlists.
Houchin and senior receiver Valient Walsh served as the senior team’s offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.
“We had some headsets and put them on, doing a group call. We all dressed the same,” Houchin said. “We got a night practice under the lights.”
Before Friday’s opening kickoff versus Charleston, M-S recognized its latest athletic Hall of Fame class: current Monticello football coach Cully Welter, Bulldogs coaching icon Jim Risley, Paul Blue, Kendra (Donley) Free and Larry Gnagey.
Adkins’ athletes watched the ceremony after completing their warmup at Frank Dutton Field.
“It’s a great honor for them, and we try to pay our respects,” Adkins said.
Adkins said he fielded questions about this year’s homecoming game meaning something extra because it involved his high school alma mater, Charleston.
“I’m extremely grateful for everything Charleston has given me and done for me,” Adkins said. “I have no ties there anymore. ... It’s just another game.”
Bohm threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns versus the Trojans. Houchin was hoisted up by his teammates upon the Bulldogs’ turnover throne after intercepting a pass from Charleston quarterback Aidan Archibald.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to be there with your entire team celebrating each other, and being able to look up in the stands and see the student section going crazy,” Houchin said. “To get up there during homecoming was an amazing feeling.”
M-S so thoroughly dominated that the Bulldogs turned to many of their backup players for the second half of the Apollo Conference victory.
“(That) was really cool, letting those guys come in and show (what they can do),” Bohm said. “They work really hard, too. That scout defense is better than some of the defenses we’re going to play.”
Both Bohm and Houchin said Adkins’ postgame speech included a line about the coach not sleeping much on homecoming Saturday night.
“I want them to have fun and be a kid, and enjoy your homecoming and your date and the meal and certainly the dance,” Adkins said. “But, again, be smart, be safe and remember our goals.”
M-S’ 2021 homecoming dance was conducted outside in the track space surrounding Frank Dutton Field, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulldogs students voted to retain that tradition in 2022.
Senior lineman Ryan Yancy’s father, Steve, kept the tunes flowing as the dance’s deejay during the night’s festivities.
“He was really good. We’re always very critical of his songs, but they were very good this time,” Bohm said. “It was really fun to ... (have the dance) in the same place where you’re playing.”
Houchin and Payne were recognized as homecoming king and queen. That meant they had to share the first dance of the evening.
“It was a little nerve-racking. Everyone’s awkwardly staring at you,” Houchin said. “You just go with the flow. ... I love homecoming. I really try to embrace every moment of it.”
Houchin and Bohm attended the dance as part of an eight-person group. They were joined by senior teammate Adam Dyer and senior baseball standout Blake Wolters, along with each boy’s date.
Dinner and group pictures preceded the dance for this group of Bulldogs. After the dance, they convened at Bohm’s house and enjoyed his family’s hot tub.
“We all wanted to have a good last homecoming,” Bohm said. “It’s a good memory I’ll have, and something I’ll be able to remember throughout football season and school.”
Now comes four more regular-season games and the hope of an extended IHSA playoff run.
“A lot of people in the community and team were anticipating homecoming,” Houchin said. “Now that it’s out of the way, it’s full-go focus on football.”