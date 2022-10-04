MAHOMET — Consider a high school football game’s atmosphere — at Mahomet-Seymour or elsewhere — in three rings.
The innermost ring includes the actual teams locked in competition. It’s what tends to draw the loudest cheers and jeers on any given evening.
The middle ring includes the band, cheerleaders, dance team and color guard. They provide support for the football product, but plenty of folks also are equally interested to watch them perform.
And the outermost ring contains all of the fans, whether they be in the student section or elsewhere at a field. Not to mention the concessions they’ll consume during the course of four quarters. When these three rings are operating together in perfect synchronization, it creates the ideal environment for a Friday night.
Such as what was seen and heard at Mahomet’s Frank Dutton Field last Friday, when the host Bulldogs defeated Quincy Notre Dame 35-10 for an all-important sixth victory on the season, qualifying M-S for the IHSA playoffs.
“It absolutely sets the tone,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “We are incredibly lucky as a football program to have the game-day experience that we have, and none of that would be possible or take place if it wasn’t for all those groups.”
The Bulldogs’ cheer squad gets as close to the players as any non-football entity can during a game.
In Mahomet, multiple rows of orange-and-blue clad girls line the black track in front of the home bleachers.
They wave white pom-poms in the air with controlled furor.
They bellow well-recited chants in an attempt to elicit crowd reaction.
And they perform thrilling stunts, such as ones that end with a girl balancing on one leg while hoisted by her teammates before dropping into a sea of humanity below.
“It shows our talents and lets people actually see that cheer can be a sport rather than just hopping around,” said Chandler Denby, a 2014 M-S graduate in her fourth season coaching Bulldogs cheer. “They can show their actual athletic skills by lifting each other in the air and throwing each other.”
Denby said there were around 40 individuals suiting up for M-S cheer when she graduated. After earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona, she came to learn that total had fallen to nine.
“I saw they were hurting and looking for somebody,” said Denby, who currently is working on her master’s degree. “I knew a number of the girls, and they all were asking me to come help.”
Denby said the team practices twice per week and incorporates about 10 dances, 30 cheers and a “countless amount” of stunts that can be used during a game.
“Most of the time, the girls don’t know what they’re doing until the week of because we add new things to make things stay exciting,” Denby said. “The girls are so loud. They’ll scream from the sideline to the boys, and the parents love it.”
Denby’s crew travels for road games and participates with the football team in stopping by Mahomet’s younger schools for spirit events.
“We greet them and hand out stickers and high-fives,” Denby said. “The little kids love it.”
If fans arrive early at Frank Dutton Field, they might catch the Bulldogs’ marching band rehearsing in the parking lot just above the high school baseball and softball fields.
Band director Michael Stevens is in his 30th year overseeing the brass, woodwind, percussion and string instruments. His musicians, plus the attached color guard regiment, numbers 160 total students.
“The average person in Mahomet does not come to see our bands play in concert. The average person in Mahomet sees the band play at the football games,” Stevens said. “So, for me, that’s a way for outreach — for us to show, ‘Here’s what our band does.’”
The Bulldogs’ band plays a halftime number titled “The Twilight Zone” for this season’s home games.
It includes music from Bernard Herrmann — a film composer known for his work in Alfred Hitchcock projects — as well as selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Waterfront” movie soundtrack.
“In Mahomet, the football game is where we have the biggest community get-together,” Stevens said. “We want to be part of that. The big thing is we want to show our crowd that the football team works incredibly hard. They’re very good. We want to come out at halftime and show that we work really hard and are incredibly good.”
This past Friday, the musicians traipsed across Frank Dutton Field’s grass in white T-shirts and jeans while seamlessly playing their instruments.
Color guard members swirled around them in blue long-sleeves, swinging large, colorful flags and white rifles in conjunction with the audio.
“We have a system, and as long as you work in that system ... they pick it up relatively quickly,” Stevens said. “I have great student leadership, great captains, drum majors.”
Along with providing halftime entertainment, the band also leads Adkins’ players onto Frank Dutton Field before opening kickoff and forms a human tunnel through which the athletes run, after exiting an inflatable helmet.
Stevens said he first envisioned this year’s halftime show last winter and worked with multiple other professionals — including middle school band teacher Evan Bossenbroek — to flesh it out.
What follows are multiple rehearsals beginning in June, a 45-hour band camp in August and 71/2 hours per school week of additional rehearsing.
And this isn’t only for football games. The band also is performing at multiple contests this month, with the first occurring this past Saturday in Mt. Zion.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” Stevens said. “Lots of kids involved, lots of parents involved, and it’s been a tradition here for a long time.”
M-S’s student section fills an outsized end portion of the home bleachers for each home game, and the informal “Dog Pound” tends to travel in some form for road games — especially during the playoffs.
Seniors Luke Severns, Alex McHale and Blake Wolters are the section leaders. Severns is the only one of the three who doesn’t participate in any Bulldogs sports, making him an ideal candidate to round up interest in the Dog Pound.
“We post (on social media) a little bit, but a lot of it is just expectation by now,” Severns said, “that everybody just shows up.”
The three boys estimate approximately 200 students show up to fill the student section for home football games. The group also maintains good standing at other M-S sporting events, such as basketball games.
“It’s usually filled up to the top,” said McHale, a baseball player. “Every once in a while, at lunch, I’ll just take the microphone and tell everyone to be there.”
Last Friday’s section theme was blackout, which meant students dressed in all-black attire. McHale said a whiteout theme is planned for this Friday’s game, a senior night Apollo Conference matchup against Taylorville that will serve as M-S’s regular-season home finale.
“(The blackout) strikes fear into their eyes,” McHale said with a laugh. “They can’t see us.”
Wolters, a baseball and basketball player who is verbally committed to play college baseball at Arizona, is able to worry less about his athletic future and focus more upon his senior year while at football games.
“It just gives everybody something to look forward to each week,” Wolters said. “It’s just great to come out and support the boys.”
Unsurprisingly, Wolters said the Dog Pound plans to have a presence at all M-S football playoff games this fall.
Especially a possible season finale at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, home of this year’s IHSA state championships.
“You bet,” Wolters said. “Wherever they go during the playoffs, we’ll make sure to be supporting them.”
“Quote this in the paper: best student section in the 217,” Severns added.
Adding in Frank Dutton Field public address announcer Max McComb and deejay Steve Yancy — the latter of whom is called “DJ Mister Mix” by Adkins — puts the finishing touches on the Bulldogs’ home experience.
“We certainly appreciate them,” Adkins said. “We’re going to need them not only ... against QND, but then for senior night and hopefully when we get the chance to return home for some playoff games.”