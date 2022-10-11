MAHOMET — Jon Adkins finds creating Google Documents and organizing spreadsheets “helps relax me.”
So it’s not surprising the Mahomet-Seymour football coach would spend some time in the COVID-19 pandemic’s earliest stages watching coaching clinic videos, looking for ways the Bulldogs could spruce up their processes.
It’s what he said led to the creation of a practice schedule M-S began using in the condensed 2021 spring season.
Which means the Bulldogs’ 21-4 record during the last two-plus campaigns came with that plan in place.
Seems like as good a reason as any to stick with it.
“We try to stay pretty consistent with our schedule,” said Nathan Sievers, the M-S offensive line coach in his fifth season with the program. “Change for those players is tough. We try to treat every week ... the same, try to give the same level of effort. Because when you get to playoff time, that matters.”
The Bulldogs (7-0) will be competing in the IHSA postseason starting later this month.
They still have two regular-season games on the docket, including this Friday’s trip to Mattoon (2-5) that could allow M-S to finish unbeaten in Apollo Conference play for the second consecutive season.
How the Bulldogs approach the lead-up to facing any foe — whether it be a struggling Green Wave squad or opponents experiencing a bit more success — rarely wavers under Adkins.
The lone exception to that is for Saturday games come playoff time, though Adkins notes M-S prefers Friday kickoffs for the postseason as well.
The Bulldogs practice on Mondays from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
And on Saturdays?
“We give the kids Saturday off, believe it or not,” Adkins said. “When I first started here, we brought them in on Saturday mornings. We would stretch and watch film and feed them breakfast.”
This is one change Adkins has enacted since the pandemic began.
“It’s such a grind of a season that any chance we can get to give these kids rest and kind of be away from it (is good),” Adkins said. “They want to be here now on a Monday rather than, ‘Man, I’ve just been here six days, I only got Sunday off and now I’m right back at it.’”
Mondays include M-S’s only in-season conditioning sessions, which also is a departure from Adkins’ past way of doing things.
“We feel the way we practice gives us enough conditioning,” Adkins said, “because we’re very fast-paced, up-tempo, flying around segment to segment.”
The Bulldogs’ Monday routine includes a sprints package directed by assistant coach Keith Pogue, plus three timed 40-yard dashes per athlete.
Also on Mondays, M-S goes through its scouting report for that week’s game, some special teams conversation and a 45-minute weight room workout.
“After lifting, we’ll typically get some Gatorade, shakes, protein and bars. Then we’ll head to the classrooms where it’s offense and defense separated, kind of go over more specifics of their game plan,” Adkins said. “We finish out on the field with a walkthrough of that game plan.”
Tuesdays and Wednesdays start with what Adkins calls “small groups,” in which players spend time with their position coaches and “talk about everything not football.”
That sort of less-intense interaction rears its head at the end of these practices, too.
“We did offensive linemen versus defensive linemen throwing a football into the target,” Adkins said. “We’ve done linebackers versus running backs catching a ball off the Jugs machine. We’ve done offense versus defense, pass the bag over your head in a little relay race.
“It kind of goes back to the goal of we want every kid to leave practice with a smile on their face.”
Tuesdays and Wednesdays also include a pre-practice period in which various position-related actions happen, such as quarterbacks and centers practicing snaps and receivers catching tennis balls.
Then there’s team takeoffs, which Adkins views as “an upgraded, intense version of a walkthrough” used to incorporate new plays.
There’s also a stretch-flex-agility session, an individual position groups segment and a “team group” period in which the Bulldogs might take part in 1-on-1, 3-on-3 or 7-on-7 exercises.
“It’s fast-paced,” said Sievers, who also has coached at FCS, Division II and D-III colleges. “We try to keep guys on the move, jumping from drill to drill to relate to that game-time Friday night pace. And we get a lot of good competition out of it.”
Thursdays are used for what Adkins terms a “runthrough.”
“We actually do (the walkthrough) like a game. We literally script it out like a normal game,” Adkins said. “We start with kickoff, boom. Then we bring our defense on for three plays. Then it’s punt return. Then our offense drives to score. Then we go PAT. Then we go kickoff again.”
This hustle and bustle gets finished early in the day by design.
“Why we go Thursday mornings is that rest aspect,” Adkins said. “Our philosophy of our program is we want to be as fresh as we possibly can for that game on Friday.”
“That’s been very beneficial for them,” Sievers added. “And for the staff, too. It lets everybody get some time, get a night with the family.”
Adkins actually likes to start watching film on an upcoming opponent more than a week before the game is scheduled to transpire.
For example, he began scouting Week 6 opponent Quincy Notre Dame the day before the Bulldogs hosted Charleston in Week 5.
It’s not meant as a slight to the Trojans, or anyone else.
“There comes a point in the week when the hay is already in the barn,” Adkins said. “I’m also creating the next PowerPoint scouting report. I’m creating the next shared Google Sheets document that I send out to the staff. I’m getting all those ducks in a row.
“I have to have something to do because if I don’t, then I’m going to sit here and go crazy continually watching Charleston film.”
Each M-S position coach is tasked with scouting something on the opposing team. Sievers, for instance, looked at Mattoon’s defensive line ahead of this coming Friday’s matchup.
“Our offensive line is going to know everything about their defensive line,” Adkins said. “Shoot, sometimes I feel like we know the kids’ zodiac signs.”
The Bulldogs’ entire weekly scouting report will appear in a PowerPoint uploaded through the team’s Hudl page.
Adkins constantly keeps that page open, along with numerous others.
Prior to last Friday night’s 58-6 win against Taylorville, Adkins had 22 open tabs on his school-issued laptop. Eight of those resided within Google Sheets, and each of those pages contains even more tabs pertaining to specific topics.
Similarly to how the Bulldogs haul a large trailer with them to road games that contains anything players and coaches might possibly need, Adkins and his staff are preparing down to the smallest detail how M-S football gears up for its opponents.
That’s resulted in plenty of winning, especially last season and this year. The only loss in that stretch came to Morton in the 2021 Class 5A quarterfinals.
So Adkins hasn’t needed to worry lately about tailoring his practice schedule to helping his kids bounce back from a defeat.
But he knows how to do so. It was required when the Bulldogs finished 4-5 in his first season of 2019, and during their shortened spring 2021 schedule.
“What we as a staff do a great job of is not beating a dead horse,” Adkins said. “We pick five plays, we pull those five out, we talk about what went wrong, what we need to fix to make that play ultimately better, and then we’d go out right on the spot and fix it. ... And then that was it. We’d move on.”
With practicing after a loss currently rare for Adkins’ program, he makes sure players and coaches find plenty of value in preparing for a new opponent after picking up another win.
“Great teams learn from wins,” Adkins said. “Against QND was case in point. Everybody was, ‘Oh, yay, 35-10, now you’re 6-0.’ That wasn’t the case (for us). We didn’t really celebrate anything. It was kind of the exact opposite, and that’s our whole philosophy.”