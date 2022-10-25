MAHOMET — Some of Jon Adkins’ Mahomet-Seymour football players came to an important realization about five minutes before the Class 5A bracket was revealed within Saturday night’s IHSA football playoff pairings television program.
The Bulldogs’ fourth-year coach assumed the show was operating on the quieter side.
That his athletes, even when not speaking, couldn’t hear co-hosts Dave Bernhard and Matt Rodewald because of something beyond Adkins’ control.
And then it was pointed out to Adkins that the volume was at about half power on one of two televisions mounted outside his family home.
Even though Adkins quickly cranked it up to 100 percent, the players found a way to easily overwhelm the voices of Bernhard and Rodewald.
When the TV screen eventually displayed the 5A south bracket’s top half, the top white box was filled with “MAHOMET-SEYMOUR” and featured next to a numerical “1” in a blue box.
This confirmed the Bulldogs will enter the IHSA playoffs as a favorite to win a state title after finishing their regular season at 9-0 with a 47-20 road victory versus Bloomington on Friday.
The reveal set off a raucous celebration among M-S’ players, each of them clad in an orange sweatshirt designed to recognize the Bulldogs’ playoff qualification.
Players jumped from their seats in front of the Adkins family’s covered pool. Clapped and threw their hands up toward the dark night sky.
And then they all joined together in a “HOO, HOO, HOO” chant as Bernhard and Rodewald briefly discussed M-S getting to host 16th-seeded Ottawa (5-4) in a first-round game that will kick off at 7 p.m. this Friday from Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
“It’s awesome to see that we got that number one,” M-S senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm said. “We worked hard for that all season ... and we know that’s going to take us far.”
The Bulldogs boast one of just two unbeaten records in the 5A bracket entering the playoffs, joined by north No. 1 seed Sycamore.
That allowed M-S to check off one of its previously established missions.
“We’ve had three goals all year: back-to-back (Apollo) conference champs, back-to-back undefeated seasons and now we’re pushing toward the goal of a state title,” senior safety Braden Houchin said. “The road is just now beginning, so it’s going to be great.”
Athletes began arriving at Adkins’ house a bit past 7 p.m. Saturday. They were greeted by Jack and Emma, Jon and wife Kelly’s two young children.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all day,” Houchin said. “It’s been hard sleeping at night. ... It’s just an amazing time. These are the memories that you’ll remember forever, even more than just the football games themselves.”
Jack Adkins exuberantly watched the playoff pairings show alongside his dozens of “older brothers,” buddying up next to senior defensive lineman Mateo Casillas in particular.
The players indulged in games of cornhole or watched one of two college football games playing on the TV outside — Alabama vs. Mississippi State and TCU vs. Kansas State — before getting their dinner.
Jon Adkins said the school’s Bulldog Gridiron Club ponied up for 35 pizzas, 10 boxes of breadsticks and two boxes of cookies from Domino’s, plus assorted water and Gatorade drink options.
Also available to munch on: a variety of sweet treats provided by Jon and Kelly Adkins or the assistant coaches.
Each player was allowed two slices of pizza, with seniors getting first dibs.
Athletes enjoyed some insight from preshow experts Steve Soucie and Tim “EdgyTim” O’Halloran — what they could hear, anyway, since the TV volume still hadn’t reached full blast.
And then they focused intently upon the screen once the main show began shortly after 8 p.m.
“Last year, we did something like this, and it was awesome,” Bohm said. “I’ve never done anything like this on any team I’ve been part of, so it was really special.”
Jon Adkins hasn’t received too many chances to host such a party, either. This is his third IHSA postseason berth as a head coach, across his time at M-S, Jerseyville and Peoria Heights.
“It’s awesome, man. This is exactly where I want to be, with my family. And every one of these people here is part of my family,” Adkins said. “It’s a special night, and the fact we get to share it together, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Kelly Adkins asked her husband if he’d want to spread the players out across two rooms inside their house.
But Jon opted to take advantage of a warm, breezy evening and bring the kids outdoors.
“One of my assistants (Blake Begner) used to be my quarterback back in Peoria Heights. And I made a comment to him, ‘Remember this six years ago?’” Jon Adkins said. “We were down in my basement — I lived in Metamora at the time — and brought all my team over.
“I tell them all the time ... ‘You’ll get to look back on this someday and realize what you accomplished,’ because winning is extremely hard. This is year 14 for me, and this is only the third time I’ve been able to do this. It’s special. Every opportunity like this, you can’t take for granted.”
Adkins shifted back and forth between his athletes’ outdoor setting and his assistant coaches lounging in the living room, also watching the playoff pairings show. He’d occasionally offer an observation once a team’s name showed up across the 1A through 4A brackets.
Adkins managed to find out ahead of time where M-S fell in the postseason field. His players were left in the dark, save for looking at projections provided by the likes of Soucie.
When the 4A bracket came and went without mention of the Bulldogs, they seemed to realize their time would come after a commercial break that preceded the 5A reveal.
“You never really know who you’re going to play,” Bohm said. “To finally have that done with, not have to worry about it anymore, know who you’re going to play for the rest of the season ... that’s just comforting.”
During that commercial break, senior linebacker Nick Golden yelled out from the middle of the players group to ask Adkins if he’d be dropping a scouting report once M-S’ playoff fate was unveiled.
“I’ve already got it made,” Adkins responded.
Adkins actually posted something else through the team’s Hudl account Saturday night before knocking out a short interview with a local television station.
“(The No. 1 seed) doesn’t mean anything if you can’t get it done at the end of the day,” Adkins said. “It definitely puts us in the driver’s seat. We feel good about the seed, definitely feel good about our pairings.”
The players dispersed in short order after the show turned to discussion about the 6A bracket. Houchin could think of just one way they might enjoy the moment later in the evening.
“Coach is going to get that scouting report out to us real quick,” Houchin said. “So start digging into our first opponent and just really focus in on this week’s game.”
Adkins is a fan of the Ottawa matchup. The Pirates are making their first playoff appearance since 2012, when they garnered a No. 2 seed in Class 6A and ultimately finished 11-1.
“We’re going to have to show up,” Adkins said. “But we’re back home. Our community is raving for this opportunity. It’s going to be a packed house.”