MAHOMET — Fans of some local high school football teams might struggle to find a way in which they can keep up, play by play, with the program’s on-field exploits.
That’s not the case at Mahomet-Seymour, especially when it comes to home games.
Bulldog TV is constantly on the call, available for free viewing on a YouTube channel of the same name.
And while listeners will hear two adults’ voices calling the action from those football games, a small group of M-S students is a big reason why the live-streaming operation is both available and as successful as it is.
“They’re building life skills that are totally going to transfer and make them better someday,” said Dan Waldinger, Bulldog TV’s color commentator for football games. “Ryan Ziegler deserves a lot of credit. The kid’s going places. He’ll be in (professional) media some day.”
The senior Ziegler was one of three students manning Bulldog TV’s technology last Friday evening at Mahomet’s Frank Dutton Field, where coach Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs turned away Ottawa 40-14 in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.
Ziegler operated the sound board that controls the headsets of Waldinger and play-by-play voice Chad Collins.
Ziegler also handled the computer through which he controlled much of what Bulldog TV viewers saw on their digital screens. That includes two different camera feeds, commercials spliced throughout the broadcast and graphics offering information about the game’s score, down and yardage situation and clock time.
“I have a lot of pride in what our team is able to do on a Friday night,” said Ziegler, who plans to attend Parkland College after high school and study media production. “Just being able to have a good show that people were able to watch (is important), and they’re actually able to see what’s going on.”
Sophomore Mason Corray and freshman Alex Ziegler controlled the two cameras atop Frank Dutton Field’s press box, in which Ryan Ziegler, Waldinger and Collins are set up.
Waldinger calls this the “core group” of students that allows Bulldog TV to function during football season, though there are others who play a role in the organization’s efforts.
Adult volunteer Chris Roberts works as a halftime sideline reporter who obtains quotes from Adkins during intermission.
Overseeing it all is Simon Anderson, a 13th-year M-S teacher in the Bulldogs’ career and technical education department.
He recalls taking over operation of Bulldog TV around 2016 or 2017, when its student staff still was comprised entirely of individuals taking a specific class.
“(Now) Bulldog TV is technically a separate student organization and club. ... In recent years, I’ve just found it to be easier to recruit students from all over the building who are interested,” Anderson said. “Some of my most active students in Bulldog TV haven’t even taken the (corresponding) course yet.”
Ryan Ziegler was in Anderson’s digital multimedia class when he heard about Bulldog TV, and he began working on content as a sophomore.
He’ll arrive at Frank Dutton Field sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. — Bulldog TV primarily focuses upon broadcasting home games — for 7 p.m. opening kickoffs.
Ziegler and other students actually went to the press box during school hours last Friday to begin setting up the cameras.
“When I get there ... I turn on all the cameras, basically get everything working,” Ziegler said. “Make sure all the graphics that I’ve updated are downloaded and ready to go. And then, once Dan and Chad arrive, they go live and we just go from there.”
When it’s mentioned how professional the Bulldog TV broadcasts look and sound on YouTube, Collins points out “when you say that, what you’re referring to is the people that are running the cameras and the whole system.”
But Collins and Waldinger deserve credit for their work, as well.
Waldinger, the father of M-S senior receiver/defensive back Jake Waldinger, said he had no past sports broadcast experience prior to Bulldog TV. Collins previously worked with Parkland “when they used to go around and be the radio for high school football” about 25 years ago.
“It’s the highlight of my week to be able to show these guys off,” Dan Waldinger said.
Waldinger and Collins aim to bring a broadcast that can appeal to the visiting teams’ fans, as well.
“(I spend) two to three hours a week before, just looking at stats, looking at what the other team’s doing,” Collins said. “There’s some prep work going into it, otherwise it’d be a pretty dull broadcast.”
“Yes, we’re homers. It’s Bulldog TV,” Waldinger added. “But we want to be fair to the other team as best we can.”
Collins is struck by how far Bulldog TV’s reach extends.
“We play a little game during the broadcast that’s called ‘closest and farthest,’” Collins said. “We’re always amazed at who’s tuning in from places you would not even imagine — like Barcelona, Spain, or Italy. Someone from Hawaii.”
Ziegler said there were about 550 steady viewers for the M-S/Ottawa game. Anderson sells advertisers on their brands being seen by between 1,000 and 2,000 sets of eyes, depending on the event.
Anderson was the biggest voice behind Bulldog TV being moved from a home on the NFHS Network to its current free-to-watch YouTube platform.
“At the time, we were paying NFHS a fee to allow our stuff to be public without (a viewer) being a paying member of NFHS,” Anderson said. “Everyone can watch YouTube ... and it’s been working great. It’s a format that works really well.”
Waldinger also conducts a short weekly interview with Adkins that appears on Bulldog TV before an upcoming game.
And Bulldog TV’s reach extends far beyond M-S football.
“Last year, I did almost all of the baseball games. I did a few softball games,” Ziegler said. “I was at every single boys’ and girls’ basketball game, except for maybe a few of them. I was at every home football game and most of the volleyball games last year.”
Waldinger points to other volunteer adults, such as Ryan Heiser and Mike Orton, for putting in work on Bulldog TV’s basketball and volleyball exploits.
“I’ve got to give props to my parent volunteers, because they know how to bring the hype,” Anderson said. “(Students) all get paid per event they do. It’s awesome. It’s not only an opportunity to build these skills and gain that interest.”
Bulldog TV will be active again this coming Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff between top-seeded M-S (10-0) and eighth-seeded Metamora (7-3) in the Class 5A playoffs’ second round.
This will benefit not only those who want to see the football team compete but can’t attend the game in person, but also individuals like Ziegler and his classmates.
“It’s a game-changer,” Ziegler said, “because I know there’s some high schools that have video streaming now, but most of it’s done by a Hudl camera. And there’s not a lot of kids that are behind the scenes.
“The more you can get involved with it in high school, the better chance and opportunity you’ll have with it in college.”