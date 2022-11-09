MAHOMET — It’s difficult to say Brennan Houser made an incorrect decision with his plan of playing sports as a junior at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
He opted to focus solely upon wrestling, instead of playing football for a third consecutive year in the lead-up to his time on the mats.
Houser ended his IHSA wrestling campaign with a sixth-place finish in the Class 2A 170-pound state bracket. Not an easy accomplishment, even in a notoriously strong M-S wrestling program.
Bulldogs football coach Jon Adkins offered support for Houser, who started at H-back on offense during the condensed 2021 spring season.
“As much as I hated it for our sake, I understood it from his perspective,” Adkins said. “It wasn’t two weeks into the season he told me how much he regretted not playing football and couldn’t wait to play again his senior year.
“He’s glad he’s back out, and I know we’re glad he’s back out.”
Houser has made his presence felt in meaningful multiple ways on the football field his senior season, which carries an 11-0 record and No. 1 seed into Saturday’s Class 5A quarterfinal matchup at fourth-seeded Morris (9-2), scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Though he’s primarily used at middle linebacker, the duality of his roster presence made itself known in this past Saturday night’s 44-28 second-round triumph versus Metamora at Frank Dutton Field.
Houser produced a team-best 11 tackles against the Redbirds and intercepted two passes thrown by senior quarterback Kaden Hartnett, including one in the end zone.
But Houser also carried the ball five times as part of the Bulldogs’ diesel package on offense, including a direct snap he took 3 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.
“I really like whenever I have an opportunity to make a big play and a momentum swing,” Houser said. “Just being around the team and coaching staff is awesome. I love football, so I was missing that.”
Houser missed direct involvement with M-S football so much that attending games last fall became painful for him. Especially once the Bulldogs surged to an unbeaten regular-season record and 5A quarterfinal appearance.
“I thought I was doing the right thing with wrestling,” Houser said. “Probably around Week 3 or 4 last year, I couldn’t even go to the games. I was too sad. It was kind of tough for a while.”
Houser said getting back into football after one year away didn’t prove too difficult. The biggest reminder he needed was delivered by senior teammate Ben Wagner, an outside linebacker, during a summer practice.
“I had to definitely get used to getting hit again,” Houser said. “But conditioning wasn’t really an issue.”
The biggest change for Houser within the Bulldogs’ setup was becoming a starting defensive player, though he played linebacker in the past. Mitchell Gallier’s graduation created a vacancy at the position, and both Houser and Adkins felt they knew who could fill the void.
“I love the linebacker position. I wouldn’t really change my position,” Houser said. “I wish I would’ve played linebacker all four years.”
“He pretty much asked us if he could play middle linebacker,” Adkins added. “He’s your true old-school middle linebacker. Maybe he’s a little more athletic, but he’s your downhill player. He can fill a gap. He’s going to hit you really hard, then smile, get up and do it again.”
Houser enjoys getting to star in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense, which held Metamora scoreless in the second half, between Wagner and senior outside linebacker Nick Golden.
“They’re just really good,” Houser said of his teammates, “and we feed off each other. It’s really fun to play around (them), and that makes it easier to go to war all the time.”
Opponents couldn’t be as familiar with Houser going into this season as they were with Golden and Wagner. It didn’t take long for that to change, according to Adkins.
“I can almost guarantee no team has a collective three linebackers, as a whole, that we have,” Adkins said. “Teams knew about Nick, so they were running away from him. Then everybody was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, who’s this kid (Wagner)? Now, we have to go back to Nick’s side.’
“All along there’s been Brennan Houser, who’s been leading our team in statistics.”
M-S is coming off its “worst” defensive performance of the season, strictly speaking in terms of opposing points scored. But the Bulldogs also pitched a second-half shutout against Metamora despite their starters not playing in the majority of second halves this fall.
That momentum, plus the new task of shutting down a Morris offense that scored 56 points in its second-round win at Centralia, has Houser and his friends looking forward to this weekend.
“It’s going to take us all to play our best game,” Houser said. “We’re not going to hopefully have that slow start on defense. And offensively, they’re going to keep doing what they did last Saturday.”