MAHOMET — Sadness permeated the Mahomet-Seymour football ranks this past Saturday evening.
Nearly all of the Bulldogs — coach Jon Adkins included — shed at least a few tears at the conclusion of a 35-14 road loss to Morris in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
This wasn’t how they envisioned their 2022 season ending. Conversation throughout the campaign centered upon making a run to the 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
On Wednesday, a different environment surrounded M-S’ equipment turn-in session.
Players joked with one another between 7 and 8 a.m., carrying gear from the school locker room outdoors and across a parking lot to a large equipment shed.
Light but steady snow fell over them, just as it had in Morris four days prior.
Adkins waited at the top of a staircase within the shed, in a room cordoned off specifically to hold football helmets, jerseys, pads and other clothing.
Athletes walked up those stairs one at a time, lugging their team-issued M-S football duffle bags filled with gear.
Most returned all of their equipment as requested. A few were missing specific items, which Adkins documented.
Then there was the curious case of sophomore lineman Channing Byers.
After Adkins uttered the phrase “the next Mateo Casillas” upon Byers’ entry to the room — high praise, considering Casillas, a senior, was a multi-year starting defensive lineman for the Bulldogs — Byers opened his duffle bag.
To reveal he’d somehow acquired 10 knee pads throughout the course of the season.
“That’s got to be a record,” Adkins said with a laugh. “I’ve never seen that in my life.”
Adkins hustled kids up and down that staircase, having them hand off jerseys, shirts, pants, belts, helmets and pads for the coach to organize in specific spots across the room.
It fits in line with his meticulous planning for M-S’ road trips, as previously covered in this series.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Adkins enjoys the process.
“Unfortunately, I have a problem, because I’m so anal about where stuff has to go and how it has to be labeled,” Adkins said. “But, I guess, maybe the fun of it is getting the conversations with the kids.”
Adkins had at least one question for nearly every athlete who entered the room Wednesday.
About how that morning’s basketball or wrestling practice went. (Senior Carter Selk admitted he had gotten into an argument with Bulldogs boys’ basketball coach Ryan Bosch about an apparent scoreboard discrepancy.)
About his players’ non-football offseason plans. (Nearly everyone had something sports-related on tap — if not in the winter sports season, then in another venture like baseball.)
About where missing pieces of equipment could be found. (This allowed Adkins to break out such lines as “excuses justify failure” and “I’ve got to keep track of all this stuff, or else I’ll get fired.”)
When senior Valient Walsh made the short trip up the stairs, Adkins informed Walsh he’d be retiring the standout receiver’s white No. 17 jersey.
“It’s definitely pretty cool that I’ll be the last guy to wear it,” Walsh said.
Adkins then gauged Walsh’s interest on getting into coaching after the young man’s playing days end.
“I definitely am going to try to play college football,” Walsh said. “(In the) offseason, working for more goals and reach the next level.”
Despite Saturday’s loss, Walsh is able to recognize the importance of M-S football in his life.
“It’s definitely going to be a memory forever. Having this group of guys feels like true family, true brothers,” Walsh said. “I’ll be friends with these guys for the rest of my life, whether we keep in contact or not. I’ll always be able to be buddies with them, so that’s definitely what I got out of this season.”
Adkins described the Sunday after the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal defeat as “probably one of the hardest days that I’ve had in a long, long time.”
For Walsh, the day contained a sense of disbelief.
“It definitely didn’t feel real,” Walsh said. “I was kind of in denial, waiting for a phone call like, ‘Oh, something happened. We’re back in it.’
“But it wasn’t going to happen, so I just kind of took a couple days to get out of the denial phase that we lost.”
Walsh is part of Adkins’ first four-year class at Mahomet-Seymour.
Many of the 24 seniors on this year’s roster joined the Bulldogs as freshmen when Adkins took the team’s top coaching job in 2019.
“But I feel like Monday made it all better,” Adkins said, “getting to come in here and see their faces and know that, although our season is over, life still goes on.”
Indeed, Adkins’ players milled about the locker room as usual before and after turning in their equipment.
Some showered away the sweat of basketball and wrestling workouts. Others lounged around, chatting or getting work done on their laptops.
Unless someone were to look within the Bulldogs’ lockers, it’d be hard to know their football season was done.
“The chance to get to watch them in sports through the rest of their senior season and having our banquet (in December), I think, is going to be huge,” Adkins said. “One last time to honor those kids. That’s what’s helping get me through it.”
These last two seasons were among the most successful in M-S football history. They’ll go down as the Bulldogs’ first back-to-back 11-win campaigns since 2004 and 2005.
“It’s definitely cool to be a part of the change and be a part of the class that changed the program,” Walsh said, “and was really able to come through and build a family that’s going to live on.”
Adkins, meanwhile, will balance looking to the future with appreciating what’s now in the past.
“It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later,” Adkins said. “I want them to enjoy their experience of playing the game of football. But, at the end of the day, I can only hope I had an impact in their life that maybe they remember or use 10, 15, 30 years down the road.”