Week 1: Unity 27, Prairie Central 12
The Rockets trailed early against Prairie Central, with Hawks running back Hudson Ault breaking through Unity’s defense for an 84-yard touchdown run after the Rockets couldn’t convert in the red zone on their opening drive. Not an ideal start.
“That definitely wasn’t the way we drew it up,” Hamilton said. “But we rebounded with a nice drive.”
The offense, led by sophomore quarterback Dane Eisenmenger making his first start, clicked after that en route to the Week 1 win. Eisenmenger completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns, with seniors Aiden Porter (seven catches for 124 yards, two touchdowns), Jay Saunders (six catches for 80 yards, one touchdown) and Eric Miebach (two catches for 49 yards, one touchdown) all having important roles.
“All in all, a good day,” Hamilton said. “A lot of new kids on defense, and I thought after that first play, our defense really settled in. What Week 1 is really about is finding out what you do good, what you don’t do really well and what you’ve got to do to get better. For me, obviously it’s always great to win Week 1, but it’s about how you handle that and what you do in those types of situations.”
Week 2: Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m., Friday
With thunderstorms rolling through the area last Friday night, a few Unity assistant coaches were able to make the short drive from Tolono to St. Joseph to catch the final quarter of St. Joseph-Ogden’s 40-14 season-opening win against Monticello.
“They’re really athletic,” Hamilton said of the Spartans, with quarterback Logan Smith accounting for six touchdowns — five rushing and one throwing — in the win against Monticello. “They’ve got some good skill kids. I thought they were very creative in their offensive plan against Monticello. They do a really good job of spreading it out. Containing all their playmakers will be tough.”
The Rockets carry a four-game win streak against their rivals into Friday night’s kickoff at Hicks Field and have not lost at home to SJ-O since the Spartans won 41-14 in a Class 3A second-round playoff game in 2014.
You don’t have to tell Hamilton twice about what this rivalry means to Unity fans.
“I still remember coming here in June of 1994 and being told, ‘Well, our record doesn’t matter. Just beat St. Joe,’” Hamilton said. “We’ve developed a good rivalry with Monticello and some other schools, but eventually, it all boils down to the Unity versus St. Joe game.”
Dominick Durso
Center/long snapper
➜ 1. The best part about Hicks Field is ... it feels like home. For me, I never played JFL. I started in high school, and whenever I come on the field with all my friends, it just feels like home to me.
➜ 2. The best part about being a Unity football player is ... our coach. I love our coach. He does what he does best, and that’s coach.
➜ 3. Three people I’d like to have dinner with are ... Edgar Allen Poe, Donald Trump and Kevin Lighty.
Halen Daly
Running back/free safety
➜ 1. The best part about Hicks Field is ... probably the student section. It’s always fun to see them at games.
➜ 2. My favorite Unity football memory is ... winning in Monticello in Week 9 in overtime when I was a sophomore. We got a stop, then they flagged us, and then we got a stop again. We ran on the field twice to celebrate.
➜ 3. Three people I’d like to have dinner with are ... Aaron Rodgers because I’m a Packers fan, Usain Bolt and John Cena.