Each week, we’ll catch up with coach Scott Hamilton to look back at how the Rockets fared and a look ahead at what’s next for the Rockets:
Week 2: St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Unity 35
The Rockets led by double digits in both the first half and second half, but couldn’t close out a win against the rival Spartans. Dane Eisenmenger completed 18 of 30 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, with Aiden Porter hauling in 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Eric Miebach was a force running the ball, with 152 yards on 20 carries. But SJ-O’s tandem of quarterback Logan Smith and Coy Taylor wore down the Rockets’ defense and made enough late plays to leave Hicks Field with a win.
“We had our chances, and we did some really good things,” Hamilton said. “Hats off to St. Joe for their offensive plan. What they did caused our young guys a lot of problems. To our kids’ credit, we were still in a position to win the game late, but it didn’t work out.”
Week 3: Unity (1-1) at Chillicothe IVC (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday
The Grey Ghosts are coming off a 52-13 loss at Monticello last Friday night.
“You see the score of the Monticello game and jump to some conclusions, but as you watch the film, they made some pretty critical mistakes early in the game by turning the ball over and giving up a couple long touchdowns,” Hamilton said. “They’ve got a really explosive offense and a very complicated offense.”
Hamilton isn’t worried about the aspect of traveling to Chillicothe.
“The biggest issue is you’re coming off a big rivalry game and you’re playing a team, that for all accounts, we don’t read about them in the paper,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got to really focus on creating our own momentum and getting that focus going.”
Each week, we’ll get to know a bit more about the 14 seniors on the Rockets’ roster. This week’s guest: Dalton O’Neill
➜ The best part about Hicks Field is ... seeing all the fans on Friday nights. Your adrenaline just goes up so much, and you’re instantly ready to play for your team and your community.
➜ My favorite memory of playing football at Unity is ... playing for a state title my sophomore year. I didn’t play in the game, but being there, even though it was freezing cold, it was so different from any other game I’ve played.
➜ Three people I’d like to have dinner with are ... Donald Trump, my brother Caleb and Michael Jordan.
➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouth open.