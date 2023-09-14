TOLONO — Jay Saunders keeps it simple.
Let the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Unity senior wide receiver have his preferred route, and the speedster wants nothing more than Unity sophomore quarterback Dane Eisenmenger to launch a pass downfield.
“I love the deep ball,” Saunders said with a grin on his face, sitting inside the Rockets’ locker room before practice on Tuesday afternoon, “so I can just run after it and catch it.”
Dalton O’Neill prefers a couple different options for his favorite route to run. But both allow the 6-4, 185-pound senior wide receiver to use his frame to benefit the Rockets.
“Either the post or a fade,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill caught a touchdown pass on a fade route during last Friday night’s 49-9 Illini Prairie Conference win by the Rockets at Chillicothe IVC. Unity (2-1) will try for its second straight win at 7 p.m. Friday against St. Teresa (0-3) at Hicks Field in Tolono for the Rockets’ only nonconference game this season.
“His touchdown catch last Friday night was just a fade ball where he jumped up over a kid in the corner of the end zone,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said.
And then there’s the preferred route for Porter, the 6-0, 175-pound senior who is leading the Rockets with 20 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games.
“We run a route where it’s basically just a post but we fake it the other way,” Porter said. “I feel like I can juke out the guy pretty good, and I’m usually pretty open.”
Prolific offenses are nothing new to Unity football through the years. But Hamilton, in his 30th season coaching the Rockets, can’t recall a collection of senior wide receivers like he has this season. Along with Porter’s production, Saunders (13 catches for 143 yards, two TDs), O’Neill (eight catches for 91 yards, one TD) and fellow senior Eric Miebach (eight catches for 154 yards, two TDs) give Eisenmenger some veteran options he can rely on.
“They really understand how to run routes, and they have the ability to run short routes or intermediate routes,” Hamilton said. “They understand how to get open. They can run after the catch. From that scenario, they’re calming. One game, they can have a bunch of catches, and the next game, not so many. They’re not arguing over who gets the ball. It’s a really unique situation to have all of those guys back.”
While Miebach has seen ample time in the backfield this season with junior running back Garrett Richardson nursing an injury, the trio of Porter, Saunders and O’Neill have helped Eisenmenger complete 53 of 79 passes so far for 734 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.
The 6-3, 185-pound Eisenmenger has plenty of talent under center, but the senior-led receiver group certainly plays a part, too, with all but four of Eisenmenger’s completions winding up in the hands of seniors.
“Dane’s really good,” O’Neill said. “He’s young, so he still has time to get better, but the main thing is he knows how to read a defense. He knows where to throw it. He doesn’t usually make mistakes. But that has helped us that we’re all more experienced to work with a guy who’s maybe not as experienced.”
When Unity reached the Class 3A state title game during the fall 2021 season, the Rockets relied heavily on then-senior receiver Dillon Rutledge, who caught 79 passes for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Saunders was a sophomore starter on that team and said he learned from watching Rutledge work as the Rockets’ primary receiver.
But …
“I know all of us can all go for 100 yards if we need to,” Saunders said. “It’s a lot more balanced than it was when Rutledge was here.”
The variety of receivers the Rockets have this season allows for Hamilton and offensive coordinator Tony Reetz to exploit more mismatches in the pass game than they might have in the past.
“With St. Joe, we thought we had a good matchup with Porter,” said Hamilton, with Porter catching 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown during Unity’s 38-35 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on Sept. 1. “Last week, we thought O’Neill had a good matchup. We got into running some empty sets with five wide receivers, and I’ve never really done that before. We have a junior in Brady Parr who I think would start on most teams if we didn’t have all these seniors. It’s unique.”
The trio of Porter, Saunders and O’Neill also play three sports for the Rockets, with Porter in basketball and baseball, Saunders in basketball and track and field and O’Neill in basketball and track and field.
“You’re always in shape because there’s never really an offseason, so you’re always used to playing in big games,” Saunders said. “You don’t really get nervous.”
Especially when the ball in is in the air under the Friday night lights. It’s where Porter, Saunders and O’Neill want to make those game-changing plays. No matter who ends up getting the ball.
“Being friends with these guys for so long and creating a bond outside of sports, it makes it easier to root for each other and not be upset when you don’t have a best game, but your teammate does,” O’Neill said. “We’re all excited to see each other succeed because we’re all friends outside of football.”