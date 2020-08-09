The rise of Illinois basketball: How it happened
Brad Underwood didn’t have some set timeline for the length of the rebuild after he took the Illinois basketball job in March 2017. All he knew was it would take some time.
“There weren’t going to be any shortcuts,” Underwood said. “We were going to build it the right way — what I thought was the right way. You’ve got to hit those speed bumps before you can be great.”
Underwood’s first three seasons had its share of speed bumps and, until last season, only a few flashes of what could be for Illinois basketball. Now, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are both returning to a veteran team buoyed by young talent.
The Illini are widely considered a top 10 team in the country heading into the upcoming season. Beat writer Scott Richey has seen the Underwood era unfold up close, from Underwood’s first steps off the plane at Willard Airport to now. Here’s how the journey has unfolded along the way (More, B-2, B-3):
The hire
The rumor mill, as it is wont to do, was in full force after Illinois cut ties with John Groce following another early exit in the 2017 Big Ten tournament. Brad Underwood’s name wasn’t necessarily in the initial mix given Oklahoma State had just pried him away from Stephen F. Austin a year prior. Plenty thought the loser of the first round NCAA tournament game between Dayton (Archie Miller) and Wichita State (Greg Marshall) would be the pick.
But Josh Whitman had Underwood in mind during that opening round of the tournament. When Michigan knocked off Oklahoma State on March 17, 2017, the Illinois athletic director pounced. Underwood wound up in Champaign the very next day — the 18th coach in Illinois basketball history.
The contract at Illinois was certainly a draw. Underwood, not Oklahoma State, was reportedly interested in renegotiating his deal after completing an abrupt turnaround (20 losses to 20 wins) with the Cowboys in his first season. The Illini ultimately ante’d up with an initial six-year deal worth nearly $20 million.
Underwood’s welcome was a warm one, at least in reception. A group of Illinois fans lined the tarmac at Willard Airport in Savoy on a cloudy, chilly mid-March late afternoon upon his arrival. Underwood was all smiles as he emerged from the private charter with his family. Selfies were snapped. Hands were shaken. It was a return home, in a way, after spending a decade as an assistant for Jim Kerwin at Western Illinois.
“I’ve got tremendous love for the state of Illinois and this program,” Underwood said soon after touching down in Savoy. “Having spent 10 years, I got a true appreciation for how great this program is and how important basketball is. When we got hooked up together and they called, I was all in.”
The big early recruiting win in Chicago
The Jordan Brand Store occupies a small stretch of State Street in downtown Chicago. Urban Outfitters down the street one way. A pair of cell phone stores the other direction. A Jumpman logo over the door is the only indication you’ve reached your destination.
Shoes and apparel are on the first floor. A staircase to the left of the entrance takes you to the second floor, which houses a basketball court. It might not be regulation length, but you can still get shots up.
That’s where a nearly overflow crowd gathered on Oct. 19, 2017. More than 100 people jammed together in the small space.
Morgan Park star Ayo Dosunmu was announcing his college commitment. The crowd was overwhelmingly decked out in orange and blue. Fans that had gotten on the list. A lone figure in a Wake Forest jacket stood out like a sore thumb. He was also the only person to go home disappointed.
Dosunmu emerged from a back room in a pristine, white polo emblazoned with a block “I” on the chest, blue outlined in orange. No hat tricks. No last minute drama.
Dosunmu’s choice was clear. He was all in on the Illini before they had even played a game in the Underwood era. A huge recruiting win for Underwood that would ultimately set the stage for more to come.
“I chose to stay home,” Dosunmu said after announcing his commitment. “At the end of the day, I had a chance to build my legacy. I feel like I’m the best point guard in the country. I want to prove it in my home state.”
The first look
Lantz Arena isn’t exactly known for its sellout crowds. Take it from someone with more than his share of experience in what’s typically a mostly empty basketball venue. Only the odd BracketBuster game (remember those?) or the rare Ohio Valley Conference matchup somehow on ESPN2 would draw a crowd for Eastern Illinois basketball.
But Lantz Arena was packed to the proverbial rafters on Nov. 3, 2017. Almost exclusively Illinois fans, but packed nonetheless in a sellout that happened not even 48 hours after tickets went on sale.
The charity exhibition game, added to the schedule to benefit American Red Cross disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey, was the first look at the Illini with Brad Underwood at the helm.
Interest and intrigue was, to put it mildly, high.
Then that Lantz Arena crowd — save for the outnumbered EIU fans — went home scratching their heads. What to make of an 80-67 Illini … loss?
Illinois held a marginal halftime lead before the final 20 minutes swung firmly in EIU’s direction. The Panthers could smell blood in the water and pounced. They wanted it more. They fairly well dominated that second half.
It might have just been an exhibition. The game didn’t actually count. Try telling that to Underwood.
“Biggest thing I’m probably the most upset with, I take a lot of pride in our teams playing hard,” he said after the game. “We got totally, totally outplayed and out-hustled. We played pretty. We played like a finesse, pretty team, and that’s not one thing I’m about. That’s on me. I’ll get it corrected.”
What Illinois wound up fighting the entire 2017-18 season — leadership of some sort from a markedly young team — was on full display that November night in Charleston.
The offseason attrition
Illinois flamed out in the first round of the Big Ten tournament to cap Underwood’s first season. A seventh loss in the final nine games of the year resulting in a 14-18 record. Then the roster churn began.
Mark Smith was the first domino to fall when he announced March 5, 2018, he was leaving the Illini. The 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner and 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year — who was Brad Underwood’s first big recruiting win given Hall of Fame coaches Tom Izzo, John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski were in the picture for the Edwardsville product — ultimately didn’t last a full calendar year with the program.
Ten days later, Leron Black revealed he would forego his final year of eligibility to start his professional career. Then Michael Finke and Te’Jon Lucas announced their respective transfers before the end of March, Matic Vesel left the team to return home to Slovenia in late April and Greg Eboigbodin made it six out the door in early June when he, too, decided to transfer.
Four transfers and six total players lost in a single offseason, though? Not totally uncommon in the current college basketball landscape. It was what came of that first round of roster turnover that jammed up Underwood and the program at large.
Anonymous allegations were raised following the 2017-18 season accusing Underwood of “verbal abuse, racial harassment and punitive use of physical activity.”
A month-long review that summer, which concluded in September 2018, found Underwood’s coaching style to be intense and challenging but not abusive or in violation of any university or DIA policies.
Limited on-court success, coupled with off-the-court issues, though, left the start of Underwood’s time in Champaign on uneven, uncertain ground.
The warning sign
Consider just the travel component of the first month of the 2018-19 Illinois basketball season. Cross country (and ocean) flights to and from Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Then a home game immediately after the back end of that trip followed two days later with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Notre Dame. Then a trip to Nebraska for early Big Ten play followed by giving up a home game to play Ohio State in a quarter-full United Center in Chicago.
It’s no wonder a still young Illinois team started year two of the Brad Underwood era with a 2-7 record.
The season didn’t really get better. The follow-up to a double-digit loss to Missouri that snapped a five-game Braggin’ Rights winning streak fairly well set the tone for the rest of the season.
Illinois needed a “get right” game against Florida Atlantic to at least head into the new year and resumption of Big Ten play on even a moderately good note. The Owls should have provided that. First-year coach Dusty May had to rebuild the team on the fly after he got the job, adding 10 new players to his roster, and that FAU team was just a couple months away from finishing 10th in the 14-team Conference USA.
Illinois had other incentive to put on a good show. Prized recruit Kofi Cockburn was in the house on Dec. 29, 2018 for his official visit, sitting in the front row right next to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
The end result was grim. Makeable shots didn’t fall. Illinois couldn’t defend without fouling. And FAU headed back to south Florida with a 73-71 overtime win.
“I take a lot, a lot of pride in not losing games that you should win,” Underwood said after that particular loss. “I take a lot of pride in that. This stings. I’m not detracting from FAU at all. They’re a good basketball team. They played hard. They deserved to win. But if that’s not a wake-up call for our guys ... you shouldn’t lose games like that at home.”
A dozen more losses followed. While a four-game winning streak in February showed at least some sign of life for the program — pointing to the potential of what could be — a 12-21 final record meant a single-season program record for losses and more work to be done.
The backcourt of the future
Illinois’ 2020 recruiting plan was always focused on building the class around a pair of guards. It was both a short term and long term play. The Illini coaches didn’t know Ayo Dosunmu would return for his junior season when they were recruiting their next crop of potential stars, but they did know Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams would have exhausted their eligibility after the 2020-21 season.
Planning for two guards in a class is one thing. Landing two guards in a class is another — especially considering the vagaries in recruiting. A haul that includes two guards ranked in the top 45 in the country? That’s another level of recruitment entirely.
It’s also what Illinois pulled off in the Class of 2020. Last November was a good one for Brad Underwood and Co.
Andre Curbelo signed the first day he could. The 6-footer out of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran immediately became the Illini point guard of the future. The ball will be in Curbelo’s hands sooner rather than later given his game boasts a maturity honed by multiple years of international experience running the show for various Puerto Rican junior national teams.
Just more than a week after Curbelo put pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent, Illinois fans again turned their focus to the goings on at the Jordan Brand Store in downtown Chicago. More good news emerged when Morgan Park star Adam Miller pulled an orange and blue wolf mask — matching his AceWolf alter ego — from a bag to announce his commitment to the Illini.
Miller’s commitment announcement, of course, came a day after the early signing period closed. But he never wavered, officially joining Curbelo and fellow freshman Coleman Hawkins in April.
“Coleman was locked in since day one,” Miller said after signing. “He’s going to be a big factor in helping us win a lot of games. (Curbelo) plays the game the right way. He passes the ball, he can score the ball and he rebounds. He does everything on the floor. I feel like that’s the type of player I want to play with — a serious basketball player. I can support them, and they can support me.”
That growing hype for Illinois basketball? It’s not just based on Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn returning for another season. That the Illini continue to stack talented recruiting class after talented recruiting class is playing its own role.
The winning streak
There were some deja vu all over again moments early in the 2019-20 season. Moments that raised doubts about the progress Illinois might actually make in Brad Underwood’s third season.
Needing overtime to beat Nicholls State in the season opener was something of a red flag. Getting routed at Arizona by three freshmen (albeit likely future first round draft picks) wasn’t much better. The first half against Miami was brutal even if the final score showed only a two-point deficit. Another Braggin’ Rights loss to Missouri stung, too, and so did a 20-point defeat at Michigan State to reopen Big Ten play in the new year.
Then, the narrative changed.
Illinois locked up Purdue, allowing just 37 points in a key home win. Six more wins followed, vaulting the Illini up the Big Ten standings and into the national college basketball conversation.
Those six wins were rather Ayo Dosunmu-centric. Like when he crossed over Brad Davison, sending the Wisconsin guard lunging the wrong way while he hit a step-back three-pointer to deliver Illinois’ first win in Madison, Wis., in a decade. Or when he elevated over Michigan’s Zavier Simpson for another game-winner a little more than two weeks later, leaving the Wolverines’ point guard only able to sigh and shrug his shoulders in disappointment.
It wasn’t just all Dosunmu, though. A total team effort — only somewhat marred by Alan Griffin stepping on Sasha Stefanovic’s chest — saw the Illini methodically dismantle Purdue and snap a seven-game losing streak at Mackey Arena.
And Da’Monte Williams’ three consecutive defensive stops, which Minnesota coach Richard Pitino somehow didn’t recognize even though they happened right in front of him, helped secure that seventh win in a row.
“Now we’re more prepared going into every game, and the world is finally seeing that,” Kofi Cockburn said after the win against the Gophers. “We were always confident. We’re a team that knows what we’re capable of. It was just a matter of time before we started doing it.”
The rivalry
No game was perhaps as highly anticipated as Illinois’ regular season finale this March. And not just because a win would secure a top four finish in the Big Ten and a double bye in the Big Ten tournament following year after year of Wednesday starts for the Illini in that particular even.
No, that March 8 game at State Farm Center had a little extra meaning. Iowa was coming to town with not an insignificant amount of bad blood splattered on the 244 miles between Champaign and Iowa City, Iowa, on I-74 and I-80.
The teams’ Super Bowl Sunday showdown at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2 ended with a handshake line that, even pre-coronavirus pandemic, didn’t feature all that many handshakes. Instead, it was heated words exchanged between coaching staffs with Illini assistants Chin Coleman and Jamall Walker going after Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
What would the rematch bring? Well, a sellout State Farm Center crowd delivered. The Orange Krush brought multiple signs, including a giant crying baby face, a rather large photo of McCaffery with glowing red eyes and “Triggered” splashed across the bottom and a blown up version of the viral “Fran-Con Alert System” to track the mood of the Iowa coach. Krush members with all those signs, of course, taking up residence behind the Hawkeyes’ bench.
Then Illinois guard Trent Frazier got into with Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick for the first pair of double technicals. The second pair — and pièce de résistance of the rivalry rematch — was Williams going nose to nose with Connor McCaffery in a late-game staredown. Illinois ultimately pulled out a 78-76 victory, with Kofi Cockburn blocking eventual Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza’s potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Both teams return essentially every key player from those two rather heated matchups for the 2020-21 season. The rivalry continues, with the competition now to determine if the Big Ten title goes through Champaign or Iowa City. (Sorry, Wisconsin).
The unfortunate ending
The final practice of the 2019-20 season has taken on mythical proportions. And it’s not just Brad Underwood who has raved about how good the Illini looked March 12 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Others close to the program shared similar memories.
That practice, of course, was for naught. While Illinois was wrapping up its workout on the Butler campus, the Big Ten tournament was being canceled approximately seven miles south at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with Michigan and Rutgers pulled off the court during warmups.
Coronavirus 1, Basketball 0.
The pandemic’s lead grew later that day. Other conference tournaments fell in line behind the Big Ten. Then the NCAA tournament met a similar fate.
The weather that Thursday afternoon matched the mood. A steady rain fell on a dreary, borderline depressing spring day. There were plenty of disappointed faces as the Illini filed off the charter bus that brought them back from Indianapolis to the Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign much sooner than anyone associated with the program imagined.
It was the unexpected, unfortunate end to what had been a breakout season. Cut short at least a few weeks based on essentially every NCAA tournament simulation run. A potential Sweet 16 team that didn’t get to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.
Illinois’ NCAA drought — at least officially — still stands at seven years.
“We’re an NCAA tournament team, and there was no doubt about that,” Underwood said a day after the season was canceled. “You can put an asterisk by it. You can put whatever you want. To have it end abruptly and for something that is so big, it is hard. It’s crushing. It’s devastating.”
The game-changing weekend
Who foresaw both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn returning for another season at Illinois? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
Dosunmu’s return announcement video on July 31 was a cinematic experience. It was gripping. It exuded a quiet intensity that matched Dosunmu’s play the past two seasons.
It also caught the college basketball world by surprise. Every indication he gave for three months was the entirety of his focus was directed on taking the next step to the NBA.
This time, though, the 0.1 percent chance paid off. Long odds for sure, but a move that kept the Illinois basketball program in the conversation of best teams in the country. Cockburn’s parallel decision a day later sealed it. The Illini, by near overwhelming consensus, are a top 10 team in the country.
Illinois fans went wild on social media. Rightfully so. The Illinois basketball program maybe never hit rock bottom, but it was awfully close there a time or two over the last decade. Give Illini fans a cause to celebrate — which Dosunmu and Cockburn both did — and they’ll go all in.
This was what Brad Underwood envisioned when he took the Illinois job in March 2017. A roster with legitimate pros that choose to stick around. It’s a successful formula that other programs have ridden to consistent success. See Spartans, Michigan State. The Illini got a taste of being hunted this past season. That’s now their permanent state of being. Phrases like “The Big Ten title runs though Champaign” paints a rather noticeable bullseye squarely on the backs of Dosunmu, Cockburn and Co.
Keeping it there long term? That’s when you know you’ve made it.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).