The sports medicine doctor:
‘It’s been a rollercoaster processing everything’
The spring usually features Randy Ballard and his sports medicine staff at the University of Illinois working with their respective spring sports while preparing any sort of rehabilitation plans for other athletes getting ready to end the school year.
Obviously, this spring has featured none of those moments happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Ballard has helped spearhead a comprehensive plan — in conjunction with his fellow sports medicine colleagues at Illinois, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, UI campus leadership, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the McKinley Health Center and Carle Foundation Hospital — for allowing Illinois football and men’s basketball student-athletes to return to campus later this month for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
“We’ll have our first wave coming back next week,” said Ballard, the associate director of athletics for sports medicine and integrated performance at Illinois since May 2016. “Over the following few weeks, we’ll welcome back subsequent groups. Josh and all of us have made this really clear to the student-athletes: this is completely voluntary. They don’t have to come if they’re not comfortable coming.”
Ballard said a “robust plan” is in place to ensure the health of Illinois student-athletes. A large part of said plan involves testing. But it’s just not that simple.
“It depends on your definition of testing, and that’s been another big challenge for us,” Ballard said. “The nomenclature and the words we use, some people are using different words to describe different things.”
At Illinois, here is what Ballard said will be in place this month with basketball players working out at the Ubben Basketball Complex and football players working out at the Smith Center:
— When the student-athletes return to the UI campus, they’ll go through a full screening that includes a test for COVID-19, an antibody test and an antigen test.
— Then, the student-athletes will be quarantined for a period of time before testing takes place again.
“Until we have two negative test results for antigen to know they’re not for sure active carriers, we’re not going to let them go back to their own apartments,” Ballard said. “We won’t let them in shared spaces. We won’t let them in our facilities.”
— Once that process is complete, student-athletes and staff will be expected to fill out a questionnaire each morning acknowledging they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.
“Once they fill that out,” Ballard said, “it’ll be very orchestrated in terms of a set time they’ll come to our facility.”
— Student-athletes will have to arrive at the facility wearing a mask or face covering.
“They won’t be allowed in our facilities without masks and hand sanitization and proper hygience,” Ballard said. “Once they arrive at our door, there will be a temperature screening and other screenings that will transpire before they come into our facility to try and identify anybody who may be asymptomatic carriers.”
Ballard said the hope is the daily process will eventually morph into a weekly process when it comes to the various tests, but advised the plans are subject to change as the ever-evolving fluid nature of the pandemic has shown during the last 12 weeks.
Which lends to another question: how will Illinois respond if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19?
“We all have to be expected and prepared to have people test positive when they come back to campus,” Ballard said. “We’ll follow public health and CDC guidelines in terms of quarantining them for 14 days, monitoring their symptoms and communicating with them on a daily basis. We have a very thorough plan in terms of that piece, and the biggest and most important piece of that is they will be isolated immediately so that we’re not chancing any spread.”
Ballard said deep cleaning has taken place at Illinois athletic facilities recently after all facilities were locked down in the initial aftermath of the pandemic.
“No one was allowed in the facilities. Now, for the last few weeks, our facility attendants and staff have been in the buildings doing a deep cleaning,” he said. “We’ve put a robust plan in place in terms of the frequency of the cleaning and how things are getting cleaned. We’re limiting access to facilities so we know once they’re cleaned at the end of the day, that no one else will be there until the next group during the next day.”
It’s a laborious, time-intensive process Ballard and his staff have had to undertake since college sports ground to a halt on March 12.
Ballard said the number of different proposals and draft documents they’ve created in getting student-athletes back on campus during these uncertain times is numerous.
“One of the biggest challenges is as sports medicine practitioners, we’re really pushed to be very thorough and complete and certain with our diagnosis,” Ballard said. “Obviously, there’s never true certainty, but if you tug on an ACL, you know that it’s torn. If you get an MRI, you can see that an ACL is torn. With COVID, you don’t know because someone can be asymptomatic. In terms of putting together a plan in place, there is no best practice documents about what to do. That’s been one of the big challenges is figuring out who to listen to, who else other people are listening to and talking to people across the country from various entities to figure out who they’re talking to and what they’re thinking.”
Throughout this entire ordeal, Ballard, who has worked at Illinois for 15 years and was an athletic trainer for USA Track and Field at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, has praised the guidance shown from Whitman.
He is in daily communication with the Illini athletic director.
“I always answer his calls,” Ballard said with a laugh. “It’s a tremendous relationship, and I’m grateful for his leadership. To that extent, C-U Public Health, McKinley Health Center and our Carle partners have been tremendous to work with as well.”
So when Ballard starts seeing some Illinois student-athletes return shortly, he might feel a variety of emotions, much like he has at various points in the last 12 weeks. It’s understandable given nothing like this pandemic has ever happened before in his lifetime.
“It’s been a rollercoaster processing everything,” he said. “For the vast majority of sports medicine staff and personnel, we truly feel that we’re put here to serve our student-athletes. While at times, it’s a lot, but as long as we keep our focus on the student-athletes, it gives us hope and gives us the drive to do what we need to do to support them to be successful.”