They won in Champaign. And they’ve won elsewhere. With former Illini coach Bill Self winning his second
national title on Monday night, Sports Editor Matt Daniels offers a look at five coaches who have proven they can still make meaningful contributions once they put Green Street in their rearview mirror.
Bill Self
It sure didn’t look like the 59-year-old Hall of Fame coach would wind up celebrating late Monday night and into the early hours on Tuesday morning in New Orleans.
With Kansas trailing North Carolina 40-25 at halftime in the national championship game, Self had to make adjustments. Quickly. His Jayhawks responded in kind, completing the biggest second-half comeback in any national title game to top the Tar Heels 72-69.
Self had the Illini rolling in the early 2000s, compiling a 78-24 record in three seasons that featured a trip to the Elite Eight in 2001, and helping recruit some of the key pieces on the 2004-05 national runner-up team. He’s only improved upon the sustained success at Kansas, with an absurd 556-124 record in 19 seasons with the Jayhawks that has featured four trips to the Final Four and 16 Big 12 regular-season championships.
He might want to savor Monday night’s win even more, though. Kansas is facing five Level I allegations from the NCAA dating back to the FBI scandal of 2018 and there’s speculation a postseason ban, along with a suspension for Self, might be coming Kansas’ way.
Jill Ellis
Her first game as a soccer head coach happened in 1997 before a smattering of fans as Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 4-1 on Sept. 5, 1997, in the first women’s soccer game in Illini history. Her last competitive game as a soccer head coach — for now at least — happened in 2019 in front of a sellout crowd of 57,900 fans in Paris and a worldwide television audience, with the United States women’s national team beating the Netherlands 2-0 to win the Women’s World Cup. The 55-year-old Ellis, who is scheduled back in Champaign to serve as the UI’s commencement-wide speaker in May, left Illinois after only two seasons and a 19-18 record to become the coach at UCLA. She produced a sparkling 229-45-14 record in charge of the Bruins that included three national runner-up finishes. But she really made a name for herself with her U.S. women’s national team success, compiling a gaudy 106-7-19 record that featured back-to-back World Cup titles for the U.S. in 2015 and 2019.
Augie Garrido
No college baseball coach had won more games than what Garrido did in his 48-year coaching career by the time he stepped away from coaching in 2016. Most of the 1,975 wins — since surpassed by Mike Martin at Florida State, who won 2,029 games and retired in 2019 — Garrido achieved happened at Cal State Fullerton and Texas. But 111 of those victories came with him in the Illinois dugout. Garrido — who died in March 2018 at the age of 79 — coached the Illini for three seasons that included NCAA tournament appearances for Illinois in 1989 and 1990. He had already won two national titles at Fullerton in 1979 and 1984 before he arrived in Champaign, but wasn’t done winning national championships once he left Illinois. He added another one at Fullerton (1995) and two more at Texas (2002, 2005).
Kevin Hambly
Hard to believe more than a decade has passed since Hambly coached Illinois volleyball in the 2011 NCAA national championship match. Hambly and the Illini lost that December night to UCLA in four sets at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but it wouldn’t end up being the last national championship match he would coach in. Hambly left the Illini in January 2017 after eight seasons that featured a 178-86 record to become the new Stanford coach, and the 49-year-old has only seen his career progress once he moved from Champaign to Palo Alto, Calif. The Cardinal are 115-28 during Hambly’s five seasons in charge that includes winning back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019.
Craig Tiley
The 2003 national title and 32-0 record the Illini compiled that season are the highlights of Tiley’s time coaching men’s tennis in Champaign-Urbana. But the Australia native put together a 274-77 record, including a 133-22 mark in Big Ten matches, from 1993-2005 before he left for one of the premier tennis positions in the world. The 60-year-old Tiley has run the Australian Open since 2006 and served as Tennis Australia’s CEO since 2013.